8 Naruto Characters who invented their own unique jutsu

Naruto is a manga and anime series set in a world filled with shinobis. These shinobis rely on certain techniques called jutsus or ninjutsus that aid in combat. In Naruto there are several characters that have varying power levels and skills.

Some of these characters are so skilled that they were able to invent jutsus by understanding the working of the chakra and the user’s elemental release. This article has compiled a list of some characters in Naruto who have invented a jutsu of their own.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Naruto: Some of the characters who were able to invent their own jutsu

1) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama from Naruto is one of the strongest characters and he has created some of the most impressive jutsus. Flying Thunder God technique used by Minato Namikaze, Edo Tensei used by Orochimaru and Shadow Clone jutsu used by Naruto were all created by Tobirama Senju.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is one of Naruto's closest friends and has mastered numerous impressive jutsus. He is the only survivor of the Uchiha clan massacre that was done by his brother, Itachi, on Danzo’s orders. Sasuke created Kirin, which is a technique belonging to the lightning release.

3) Minato Namikaze

Father to Naruto, this shinobi was one of the most talented and technically skilled shinobis in the series. Naruto’s go-to jutsu, Rasengan, was created by none other than the fourth Hokage himself. This was a technique that took Minato three years to perform. He believed that the jutsu was not performing at its best because it needed a nature transformation along with it.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

During the earlier parts of Naruto, the protagonist spent his time trying to apply a nature transformation to the already existing Rasengan. He used hundreds of his clones in order to speed up the process, since each one of his shadow clones contributed to the overall accumulated experience. He finally applied wind release onto the Rasengan and created the Rasenshuriken.

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakshi Hatake was considered a genius in the Naruto series. His battling intelligence, paired with his ability to learn advanced jutsus, makes him one of the strongest characters in the show. He created a jutsu that is commonly used by him and Sasuke, the Chidori. He created this when he failed to add a lightning release nature transformation on the Rasengan.

6) Orochimaru

Orochimaru was the main antagonist during the earlier episodes of Naruto. He was one of the three legendary Sannin, meaning he was just as strong or slightly weaker than Jiraiya and Tsunade Senju. He is credited with creating Fushi Tensei, or the Living Corpse Reincarnation Technique. This technique allows him to transfer his soul into another body.

7) Tsunade Senju

In Naruto, Tsunade is the greatest medical ninja of all time. She invented a jutsu with an aim to protect every single comrade during wars. This jutsu was called the Creation Rebirth technique, which forced the body to increase the speed and rate at which cell division takes place. This would instantly heal the body, but the drawback is that it reduces the natural lifespan.

8) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto Uzumaki is the son of the current Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he has repeatedly showcased his talent and abilities by learning advanced jutsus. At his age, he was able to add lightning release nature transformation which would take effect mid-way. This resulted in the Rasengan vanishing in air, air creating an element of surprise. This jutsu is known as Vanishing Rasengan.

