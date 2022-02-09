Was Obito stronger than Itachi in Naruto?

Itachi and Obito are some of the most popular characters in the Naruto series who wield ridiculous amounts of strength. Both these characters have showcased what they’re truly capable of in Naruto Shippuden.

However, fans have debated and compared the two characters’ strengths and overall combat abilities. How would the battle end when the two characters went against each other in their strongest forms?

Naruto: Obito Uchiha vs Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is genuinely one of the most extraordinary characters when talking about one’s overall skills as a shinobi. This individual boasted a level of intellect and prowess in Ninjutsu that no one could come close to.

His mastery of chakra control and physical abilities allowed him to become a member of the Anbu Black Ops when he was 11 years old. Despite his impressive achievements, there is no way Itachi can beat Obito in his most potent form.

Obito Uchiha, in his strongest form, was the Ten Tail Jinchuriki. This means he had massive chakra reserves and endurance.

Itachi indeed has one of the most impressive moves, which could cause trouble to some of the strongest shinobis. The Jutsu is called Yata’s Mirror, composed of all five nature releases, and can deflect a massive range of attacks.

However, the Truth Seeking Orbs in Naruto, too, are composed of all nature transformations. When Obito used the Truth Seeking Orb Shield, he blocked a Senjutsu enhanced attack, and the shield took some damage.

This proves that Itachi’s Yata Mirror isn’t invincible. Since Obito became the Ten Tail Jinchuriki, he could use Sage Mode to counter Itachi’s Yata Mirror.

Additionally, Kamui is yet another move in his arsenal that could help him beat Itachi Uchiha in the series. Edo Tensei Itachi’s regenerative powers won’t cause problems simply because Obito’s Truth Seeking Orbs will nullify its net effect.

In conclusion, Obito Uchiha would defeat Itachi Uchiha when comparing the two characters in their strongest forms. Obito has one of the strongest, if not the strongest, Sage Mode in the series and has enough chakra reserve to beat Itachi.

