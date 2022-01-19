4 Naruto characters who can beat Itachi (& 4 who never will)

Who are the Naruto characters who can beat Itachi? He is not only one of the fan-favorite characters of the series but one of the strongest. Since his childhood, he was called a genius, a boy who at seven years old could think like a Hokage.

He certainly lived up to his name as very few people could match him in Genjutsu or Ninjutsu, even in the Akatsuki. As a result, the question of Naruto characters who can beat Itachi is something the fandom has pondered over a lot.

'Naruto' characters with a chance against Itachi

4) Sasuke

Although Itachi is undoubtedly one of the strongest characters in the series, it seems his little brother can beat him in combat, something he would himself be immensely proud of.

This is also something fans witnessed in the legendary Sasuke vs Itachi fight, although there are debates about the outcome. However, in that fight, even without a Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke could match his brother neck to neck with his Genjutsu prowess.

As stated in the series, it seemed that Sasuke's Genjutsu abilities were indeed stronger than his older brother. Combine that with the powers he later gained through his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and Rinnegan, and it seems that Sasuke has him beat.

3) Naruto

At first, the show's protagonist seemed like a silly boy who had big dreams but fell short of his abilities. However, slowly, fans witnessed him getting stronger to the point that he became the strongest Shinobi in the entire Naruto world, along with Sasuke.

Being the Jinchuriki of Kurama, and with his Sage of Six Paths powers, he undoubtedly has Itachi beat.

2) Hashirama

Anbu👺 @altpm08 @S_0fWrath Itachi beating Hashirama?? Bruh u buggin I literally stopped reading ur post after that I cannot believed you would even say something so blasphemous @S_0fWrath Itachi beating Hashirama?? Bruh u buggin I literally stopped reading ur post after that I cannot believed you would even say something so blasphemous https://t.co/oBGkymqukX

The First Hokage Hashirama was hailed as the God of Shinobi. He not only built the Shinobi village system but was also responsible for the peace era that ensued during his reign. No one could match him in power during his time except Madara, and even then, in open combat with him, Hashirama came out the winner.

With his Wood Style: Thousand Hands of Buddha Jutsu, he was invincible to the point that even after his death, the Shinobi world continues to do research with his cells. As such, when it comes to Naruto characters who can beat Itachi, he needs to be mentioned.

1) Madara

Timi Ajiboye @timigod Please let’s not disrespect Itachi ever again.



Only people that can definitely beat Itachi:



- First & (most likely) Second Hokage

- Madara

- Kaguya

- Final forms of Naruto & Sasuke

- Final form of Obito Please let’s not disrespect Itachi ever again. Only people that can definitely beat Itachi:- First & (most likely) Second Hokage- Madara- Kaguya- Final forms of Naruto & Sasuke- Final form of Obito

Hailed as the Ghost of Uchiha, Madara was possibly the strongest Uchiha until Sasuke came along. He was powerful to the point that people even feared fighting his Shadow Clones in combat.

He was also the only character in Naruto who awakened the Rinnegan on his own after implanting the Hashirama cells in his body.

His boundless power got even more intimidating after becoming the Jinchuriki of the Ten-tails at the end of Shippuuden. Although the two never got to interact, if they were to face each other in battle, Madara would beat Itachi by miles, according to the fandom.

Naruto characters who will never beat Itachi

4) Sakura

Although she seems to be the strongest Kunoichi of her time, with powers even greater than Tsunade, as Hashirama seemed to think, Sakura still falls short compared to Itachi. Be it Ninjutsu or Genjutsu, Itachi is ahead of her by miles in combat.

Although Sakura is very adept at releasing a Genjutsu, her powers will fall short, giving Itachi enough time to defeat her.

3) Kakashi

Kakashi was a boy genius, much like Itachi. In fact, he was the youngest Jonin and Anbu member of the Hidden Leaf, making him a senior Itachi seemed to adore during his childhood.

However, even with his Sharingan, when it came to open battle with Itachi, it did not seem he was quite up to par with him.

The fans witnessed this when the latter trapped Kakashi in his Genjutsu realm and tortured him for 72 hours straight when in reality, only a minute had passed. As such, he is one of those Naruto characters who will never beat Itachi.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya, a member of the Legendary Sannin, was one of the strongest Shinobi in Naruto. Not only did he have immense Chakra and possessed various Chakra styles, but he had also mastered Sage Jutsu up to a point.

His strength and battle prowess was proven when Pain attacked Konoha, and the entire Shinobi strength of the village could not keep up with them.

But Jiraiya not only fought Pain alone in his territory but almost defeated him as well. However, in front of Itachi's Tsukuyomi and Amaterasu, his strength might not be enough. As a result, Jiraiya is a Naruto character who can never defeat Itachi.

1) Orochimaru

The genius albeit crazy scientist Shinobi of the Leaf was also a member of the Legendary Sannin. As such, his powers were almost invincible. When Orochimaru met Itachi in the Akatsuki, all he wanted to do was possess his body for himself, especially because of his Sharingan.

When he confronted Itachi for the same, in a split second, Orochimaru learned about his power when he saw himself tangled up by his own snake and his arm got cut off. As a result, terrified, he left the Akatsuki immediately and went away on a different path.

Because of this, he is also a character for whom beating Itachi in any way may not seem possible.

Naruto is a series that has given fans a lot of characters that they will possibly cherish forever. With Boruto's popularity reaching an all-time high these days, fans are even more eager to learn about what fate of their fan-favorites from Naruto.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

