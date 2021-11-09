Anime what if: Naruto's Madara Uchiha re-imagined as a 'good character', here's what would happen

Naruto is one of the most successful anime and manga series of all time. It has a myriad of characters of various skill levels and character traits which makes the show quite interesting. Madara Uchiha is one of the main antagonists of Naruto and is an extremely powerful being.

The Naruto fan base has always come up with alternative events that could change the course of the show. One such possibility that has been discussed within the community is the possibility of Madara Uchiha being a good character in Naruto.

What are the events that would lead to Madara being a good guy, and what kind of changes would the show go through if he turned good?

Could Madara Uchiha have been a good character in Naruto and what are the consequences?

In Naruto, there must be a plot point that could change the course of the show and make Madara a good guy. When Tobirama told Hashirama that the feudal lords and the people wanted him to be the Hokage, it would be imperative for a conversation to have taken place between Madara and Hashirama.

During this conversation, Hashirama could appoint Madara as his advisor and ask him to stay and build the village while changing people's perceptions of him. By doing so, Madara would be the next in line to become Hokage.

This would change a lot in Naruto if Madara didn’t leave Konohagakure, since it is unlikely that he would read the stone tablet created by the Black Zetsu.

Then the First Great Ninja War would break out in Naruto, leading to Hashirama sending the bijuus to other nations. Despite sending the bijuus away, Konohagakure would still be quite powerful, considering they have Tobirama Senju, Hashirama Senju, and Madara Uchiha.

Madara would be the next Hokage in Naruto. Tobirama would continue training Hiruzen Sarutobi, and Madara Uchiha might be interested in training Fugaku Uchiha. In Naruto, Fugaku was considered to be a generational talent by none other than Danzo himself.

Considering the fact that Itachi Uchiha declared Fugaku to be way stronger than him, being trained by Madara would only make him stronger. Since an Uchiha is a Hokage, it’s safe to assume that Danzo will not hate the clan and its people.

Madara would have started the Second Great Ninja War, just like Hiruzen did. But by this time, Konohagakure would be unstoppable considering they have Fugaku, Hiruzen, Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade, who would have been trained by Tobirama and could have perfected the Flying Raijin.

Since the Black Zetsu would have to wait for transmigrants to be born. This is another plot point in Naruto, as Naruto Uzumaki would grow up with his parents, and there wouldn’t be an attack by the Kyuubi. The Uchiha clan will not be blamed, and Itachi will not massacre the clan.

