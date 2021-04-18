Top 5 stongest Hokages in the Naruto Universe

Only the strongest in Konoha are eligible for the title of the Hokage in the Naruto Universe. Although Konoha has always had really strong shinobi since it's creation, there have beena fewly few who have managed to display the grit and determination worthy of a leader.

Konoha was the first village to come into existence in the Naruto universe. Till date, Konoha has seen seven Hokages.

The strongest Hokages in the Naruto Universe

#5 Senju Tobirama

The younger Senju brother was the second Hokage of Konoha. Although he was a water-style shinobi, he had managed to master all the five elemental transformations in the Naruto Universe.

He was responsible for creating the Konoha academy, where young shinobis of the village would receive education. He also created the Konoha Police Force. Tobirama developed some really strong Ninjutsus - some of which were forbidden, because of their dark nature.

#4 Sarutobi Hiruzen

This individual was the third Hokage of Konoha. During his younger days, Sarutobi Hiruzen was regarded as the God of Shinobi. He was considered stronger than his predecessors, but the strength and skill of his yesteryear weren't showcased throughout the anime.

However, every single Naruto nerd will remember the fight that he put up against Oorochimaru, Edo Hashirama and Edo Tobirama.

#3 Namikaze Minato

The Yellow Flash of Konoha was one of the strongest shinobis during his lifetime. He singlehandedly defeated the hoards of shinobi during the Third Great Ninja War in the Naruto Universe, making him one of the most powerful shinobi of all time.

Although Namikaze Minato had a short reign as Hokage in the Naruto Universe, no one could match his speed and skill. He died while battling Obito and Kurama, also known as the Nine Tailed fox, which is the most powerful of all tailed beasts in the Naruto Universe. Despite falling in battle, he still managed to protect the village from harm.

#2 Senju Hashirama

The citizens of Konoha called him Lord First out of respect. Hashirama is the reincarnation of Asura, the younger son of the Sage of Six Paths. Although he came off as an easy-going individual, he was one of the strongest shinobis of Konoha, and was a wood style user.

He was one of the few shinobi to have mastered Sage mode, which enhanced his powers immensely. He could take on Madara Uchiha singlehandedly, which says a lot about his strength as a shinobi.

#1 Uzumaki Naruto

The seventh Hokage of Konoha and the Jinchuriki for Kurama, Naruto is by far the strongest shinobi of Konoha. He's got massive chakra reserves, thanks to Kurama being sealed within him.

He reached the mantle of Hokage at a young age, and at this point in time, it's believed that he could wipe out an entire village with the flick of a finger. Given the skill and strength he possesses, he could easily go toe to toe with all the Hokages of Konoha individually, even with them at their peak strength.

