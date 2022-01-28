8 most endearing friendships in Naruto

Friendships in Naruto were actually one of the major aspects of the show. It was one of the themes that carried the whole weight of the show on its shoulders. From Naruto-Sasuke, Ino-Shika-Cho to Itachi-Shisui and Hashirama-Madara, the series portrayed a lot of endearing and intriguing friendships.

These connections touched fans' hearts and showed them some rare glimpses of the characters that they will cherish forever. So to keep the nostalgia alive, here is a list of some of the most endearing friendships in the series in no particular order.

8 friendships in Naruto that the fans love

1) Naruto-Sasuke

The relationship between Naruto and Sasuke was one of the main driving forces of the series, the roots of which went deeper than fans initially realized.

However, despite being complicated, their bond was so strong that it came as no surprise to the fandom that their connection went beyond generations and life cycles. With their ridiculous rivalry and intense fights, there is no doubt that this was one of the most endearing friendships of the whole series.

2) Naruto-Kurama

Although their bond was initially forged in hatred, it slowly turned into a friendship where none of them were afraid to lay down their lives for the other. From trying to kill Naruto and killing his parents, to sacrificing himself protecting him, their relationship came full circle last year.

Their friendship became so precious to the fandom that it completely broke their hearts when Kurama died last year.

3) Naruto-Shikamaru-Choji

Naruto had a tragic childhood because most of the village seemed to hate him due to the Nine-tailed Demon Fox sealed inside him. Unfortunately, the little boy had no knowledge of this, making the events even sadder. However, since his childhood, he had two friends who stood by him throughout his life.

Those are, of course, Shikamaru and Choji. While all the parents seemed to prevent their children from playing with him, only Shikamaru and Choji's parents seemed happy to let the children play together. This created a bond lasting a lifetime and made his childhood a little less lonely.

4) Ino-Shika-Cho

Three completely different personalities came together and forged a bond that shook the Shinobi world. The legendary Ino-Shika-Cho combination of the Hidden Leaf has always had a special place in the Shinobi world through the generations.

What fans witnessed with Ino, Shikamaru, and Choji was the 16th generation of Ino-Shika-Cho, and it was a bond that the fandom would possibly cherish forever.

5) Itachi-Shisui

Itachi and Shisui were two of the most talented prodigies of the Uchiha clan. As much as it made their lives a little easier, it also made them feel alienated a lot. As a result, the two kids forged a friendship that helped them overcome the loneliness and get stronger.

Although their friendship got very brief screentime, it gave the fandom memories that they will possibly cherish forever.

6) Kakashi-Might Guy

Although they did not have a good start to their friendship due to Kakashi's somewhat bratty attitude towards Might Guy, they slowly forged a bond. From being rivals to best friends, they have come a long way.

Their ridiculous rivalry battles never failed to amuse the fandom, much to their students' chagrin. However, during stressful times to going on adventures together, they became one of the most endearing friendships of the Naruto series.

7) Kakashi-Obito

Rivalry and friendship are somewhat of a major theme in most of the bonds in the show, and it is valid for this duo as well. From seemingly despising and trying to surpass each other, to giving Kakashi one of his Sharingan eyes, their friendship came a long way.

Although Obito might have turned bad due to overwhelming circumstances, he again protected Kakashi from his demise after he came back to his senses.

He even let him use both Sharingan as a parting gift that enabled Kakashi to protect Sakura at a crucial time. Although it had ups and downs, Kakashi-Obito was one of the most endearing duos of Naruto.

8) Hashirama-Madara

Coming from two clans that hated each other pulled the blooming buds of their friendship at the roots. After years of killing each others' families, they finally tried to establish peace together by creating a village from their childhood dreams.

Although that failed as well due to Zetsu's manipulations, in the end, they were finally able to get past their bitterness and die in peace.

Hashirama and Madara also had a connection that went beyond generations and life cycles like Naruto and Sasuke. Although short-lived, their childhood friendship gave the fandom some memories that will stay in their hearts forever.

The show has given the fandom many memories and moments that they will cherish forever. Boruto is seemingly walking the same path, which is possibly one of the primary reasons for its soaring popularity.

