Boruto episode 234: Release date and time, where to watch, predictions and more

Anticipation continues to build as the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will focus on the terror attack that will take place in the Land of Water. The series has left fans eagerly waiting for the next episode as Kawaki has finally become a member of Team 7. Based on the preview of episode 234, it seems like Karatachi is requesting Boruto’s help in order to deal with the attack.

Based on the series' release schedule, the upcoming episode 234 is set to be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode.

Boruto episode 234: Chaos ensues in the Land of Water

Karatachi is considered to be a strong future candidate for the Mizukage post. A group of people have infiltrated a prison in which Karatachi is a warden. Karatachi requests for the protagonist’s help in dealing with these people. Will Karatachi be able to find the people responsible for terrorizing the Land of Water? Only time will tell.

The upcoming episode 234 is scheduled to release on January 30, 2022. Thanks to the simulcast agreement, the aforementioned episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Funimation when it releases. However, one will have to avail the platform’s paid subscription in order to view the episodes on the day of release. However, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for different regions have been listed below:

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 The shift in the music and emotions is what makes this scene so dark! I have a feeling that this arc is going to get even more darker. #boruto The shift in the music and emotions is what makes this scene so dark! I have a feeling that this arc is going to get even more darker. #boruto https://t.co/LMjJBgm7z7

What to expect in episode 234 of the series

Karatachi, despite being an advisor to the Mizukage, decided to become a warden in a prison. Some of Shizuma’s teammates are being held in this prison and the event that transpires following Boruto’s tour of the prison confirms a terror attack. The upcoming episode will most likely feature Karatachi and Boruto working to get to the bottom of this and find the person behind the attacks.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to that, the upcoming episode might also give an explanation as to why the people behind the attacks chose the prison in which Karatachi is serving as a warden. It’s highly likely that Team 7 will help Karatachi and resolve the issue by the end of the episode.

Edited by Danyal Arabi