Boruto Episode 233: Kawaki's first mission as a new Team 7 member

Boruto Episode 233 covers Kawaki's first mission as a new Team 7 member. Boruto has recently been in the character development story arc for the other young Shinobi of the Hidden Leaf. After a few episodes featuring Tsubaki's development from her Land of Iron days, and Denki's first mission as a Chunin captain, the ball inevitably is now in Team 7's court.

As a result, Boruto Episode 233 sees Team 7 on a difficult mission once again, to the Land of Water. Once there, what awaits the fan-favourite quadruplet from the Hidden Leaf? Find out as we run through the highlights of Boruto Episode 233.

Boruto Episode 233 opened with a mysterious man

Boruto Episode 233 opened with a mysterious man named Isari, who seemed to be a delinquent under the protection of the Governor of Hidden Mist. They talk about a deal where Isari and his subordinate Jibiki can reign over the seas while the Governor reigns on land.

After the Governor departed, Isari seemed displeased with the arrangement: he said that the state of the sea is hardly beautiful and that the true forms of oceans should always be in raging fury. The scene ended on an ominous note as Isari said out loud that all oceans of the world will soon gain their lost beauty and seemingly commanded an array of ships to depart at once.

Kawaki's Leaf headband

In his last trial mission with Shikadai as his captain, Kawaki finally became a Genin. Boruto Episode 233 showed Team 7 in the Hokage's office along with Kawaki, where Naruto presented the latter as a new Team 7 member.

The mission in the Hidden Mist village seemed easy at first, since Team 7 would only have to escort Dr. Katasuke there. However, we eventually learned from Shikamaru that they would also have to keep an eye out for a possible terrorist attack during the ceremony Katasuke was about to go to.

So, without too much delay, they left for their mission. Since it was Kawaki's first time visiting the sea, he seemed pretty excited initially, but that soon waned when he came down with seasickness on the way. Boruto Episode 233 showed an adorable side of him that fans rarely get to see.

Village hidden in the mist

Boruto Episode 233 took fans to Team 7's first visit to the Hidden Mist village after their academy field trip. As usual, Boruto seemed very excited to see his friend Kagura, who also happened to be the Fourth Mizukage's grandson.

After they arrived at their destination, Kawaki went away to rest for a bit. Meanwhile, Katasuke, mesmerized by new technology, kept making detours en route to the venue of the ceremony.

Although Katasuke was sent inside at once with his invitation card, the rest were told to wait outside. As a result, they began patrolling the site and Boruto tried to find Kagura. That's when he witnessed an ongoing protest against new developments on the land, but seemed to move on from there after learning that Kagura was promoted and now works as a high security prison guard.

He came back and met up with the rest, as Katasuke was about to be flown away to visit one of the power plants along with other invitees. Boruto declared his regret about the prison being quite far away, and that he might not be able to visit his friend this time around.

Katasuke told him that he had always wanted to visit their state-of-art prison, and it would help him a lot if someone could visit it in his stead. Although Boruto seemed to be in a dilemma, Kawaki came back and told him to go anyway.

In the state-of-art prison

Boruto Episode 233 showed the growth of both Boruto and Kagura since the former's academy days. After some security checks, Boruto met his friend in the prison, and they talked at length about why the latter chose to work here.

Kagura said that three of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen from their academy field trip arc were held here. However, the rest tried to escape, and while one did manage to do so, others who were just as complicit in the crime were moved to separate prisons.

It seemed that he was here as much to supervise the rest as he was trying his best to nurture them back into normal society. He seemed to think that even more than the economical and technological developments, what their land truly needed right then was someone willing to nurture the citizens into a healthy community.

He said that his goal was to one day make the Hidden Mist a happier community comparable to Hidden Leaf.

Boruto Episode 233 ended on an ominous note

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 The shift in the music and emotions is what makes this scene so dark! I have a feeling that this arc is going to get even more darker. #boruto The shift in the music and emotions is what makes this scene so dark! I have a feeling that this arc is going to get even more darker. #boruto https://t.co/LMjJBgm7z7

Boruto Episode 233 ended on an ominous note as Team 7, along with Katasuke, waited in line for Boruto to come back in time for their departure. However, the first airship that was used to carry the VIPs of the ceremony along with the Feudal Lord's son, suddenly crashed to the ground and exploded. The camera panned out to Isari sitting on an island-like rock. Boruto Episode 233 ended as he commented that "it" had started.

Episode 234 preview

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 234 Preview [English Sub] (HQ)



Title: “The Unleashed Villain” (1/30) Boruto Episode 234 Preview [English Sub] (HQ) Title: “The Unleashed Villain” (1/30) https://t.co/1mjQWWhErS

The next episode will seemingly get even more serious as the preview showed that someone might have infiltrated the prison. Boruto asked Kagura whether he felt there was a connection between the terror attack on the airships earlier and the infiltration, which the latter assented to.

Although he seemed just as perplexed about the reason, it can be assumed by the visuals, that Isari, along with another mysterious man, were behind both incidents. Their target seemed to be the remaining Swordsmen trapped in the prison. The preview for the next episode "The Unleashed Villain" ended with Kagura asking Boruto to help him out in the present situation and Boruto, of course, agreeing to it.

Boruto peaked in popularity last year with some amazing twists and reveals. As such, fans are eager to find out what new adventures await them this year. The way both the manga and the series are going, hype for the upcoming chapters and episodes seems to be off the charts.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee