How many episodes of Boruto are out so far: Full List

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is also the spin-off series to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto.

The first-ever episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premiered on April 5, 2017, and aired every Wednesday at 5.55pm (JST). On May 3, 2018, Boruto switched to being aired every Thursday at 7.25pm (JST).

From October 7, 2018, to the present, episodes of Boruto air every Sunday at 5.30pm (JST).

Boruto follows Boruto Uzumaki, its eponymous hero and his friends on their journey to become the next great ninjas. It combines many emotional rollercoasters as fans of both Boruto and Naruto get to revisit the characters they love. Coupled with that, they also witness them building new relationships.

VIZ @VIZMedia 52 episodes of the #Boruto : Naruto Next Generations English dub are now available to stream on @Hulu! 🙌 52 episodes of the #Boruto: Naruto Next Generations English dub are now available to stream on @Hulu! 🙌 https://t.co/f6NmHp4Y7T

Just like its parent series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has a wide array of episodes in its arsenal. With over 200 outings, it may be difficult for a new fan or even a regular Boruto viewer to keep track of them all.

To date, Boruto has a total of 222 episodes. With that said, here is a comprehensive list of every episode, dated, and named. Suffice to say, Boruto fans will find the list quite helpful.

Listing all Boruto episodes

Academy entrance arc

Boruto Uzumaki, aired April 5, 2017. The Hokage’s Son, aired April 12, 2017 Metal Lee Goes Wild, aired April 19, 2017 A Ninjutsu Battle of the Sexes!, aired April 26, 2017 The Mysterious Transfer Student, aired May 3, 2017 The Final Lesson, aired May 10, 2017 Love and Potato Chips!, aired May 17, 2017 The Dream's Revelation, aired May 24, 2017 Proof of Oneself, aired May 31, 2017 The Ghost Incident: The Investigation Begins!, aired June 7, 2017 The Shadow of The Mastermind, aired June 14, 2017 Boruto and Mitsuki, aired June 21, 2017 1The Demon Beast Appears, aired June 28, 2017 The Path Boruto Can See, aired July 5, 2017 A New Path, aired July 12, 2017 Crisis: The Threat of Failing!, aired July 19, 2017 Run, Sarada!, aired July 26, 2017 A Day in the Life of the Uzumaki Family, aired August 2, 2017

Sarada Uchiha arc

Sarada Uchiha, aired August 9, 2017 The Boy With The Sharingan, aired August 16, 2017 Sasuke and Sarada, aired August 23, 2017 Connected Feelings, aired August 30, 2017 Bonds Come in All Shapes, aired September 6, 2017 Boruto and Sarada, aired September 13, 2017

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - School trip arc

A Turbulent School Trip!!, aired September 20, 2017 The Mizukage's Successor, aired September 27, 2017 A Shinobi's Bout of Friendship, aired October 4, 2017 Declaration of War, aired October 11, 2017 The New Seven Ninja Swordsmen!, aired October 18, 2017 The Sharingan vs.The Lightning Blade, Kiba the Fang!, aired October 25, 2017 Boruto and Kagura, aired November 1, 2017 The Quest for Souvenirs, aired November 8, 2017 The Super Beast Scroll Slump!, aired November 15, 2017 The Night of The Shooting Stars, aired November 22, 2017

Graduation exam arc

The Parent-Teacher Conference!, aired November 29, 2017 The Graduation Exam Begins!, aired December 6, 2017 A Shinobi's Resolve, aired December13, 2017 Formation of the Three-Man Squad?, aired December 20, 2017 The Path Lit by the Full Moon , aired December 17, 2017

Genin Mission arc

Team 7: The First Mission, aired January 10, 2018 Strength in Unity, aired January 17, 2018 A Ninja's Job, aired January 24, 2018

School trip arc

The Byakuya Gang Surfaces! , aired January 31, 2018 Shikadai's Doubts, aired February 7, 2018 Memories from the Day of Snow, aired February 14, 2018 Go! The Crest of Night Strategy, aired February 21, 2018 The Figure I Want to Be, aired February 28, 2018 The Genin Documentary, aired March 7, 2018 Wasabi and Namida, aired March 14, 2018 The Chunin Exams: The Recommendation Meeting, aired March 21, 2018 Boruto's Birthday, aired March 28, 2018 Sasuke's Shadow, aired April 4, 2018

Chunin exam arc

Himawari's Birthday, aired April 11, 2018 Sasuke and Boruto, aired April 18, 2018 The Scientific Ninja Tool, aired April 25, 2018 Rivals, Gather!, aired May 3, 2018 The Reason I Can't Lose, aired May 10, 2018 The Tournament Begins!, aired May 17, 2018 Boruto vs. Shikadai, aired May 24, 2018 The Hidden Leaf vs. The Hidden Sand, aired May 31, 2018 The Iron Sand User: Shinki, aired June 7, 2018 The Otsutsuki Invasion, aired June 14, 2018 Sasuke's Secret Weapon, aired June 28, 2018 Rescuing Naruto!, aired July 5, 2018 Father and Child, aired July 19, 2018 My Story!, aired July 26, 2018

Cho-Cho arc

Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode!, aired August 2, 2018 Super Cho-Cho Kiss Mode!, aired August 9, 2018 Super Cho-Cho Love Upheaval!, aired August 16, 2018 The Other Side of Anxiety, aired August 23, 2018 The Hardest Rock in the World, aired August 30, 2018

Mitsuki disappearance arc

Mitsuki's Will, aired September 6, 2018 The Other Side of the Moon, aired September 13, 2018 The Enemy, Ino-Shika-Cho!, aired September 20, 2018 The Trials of Ryuchi Cave, aired September 20, 2018 Incurring Wrath, aired October 7, 2018 A Fierce Enemy: Garaga's Ferocious Attack!, aired October 14, 2018 Everyone's Motives, aired 21, 2018 Reunion with Mitsuki, aired October 28, 2018 Mitsuki's Friend, aired November 4, 2018 Boruto's Wish, aired November 11, 2018 Infiltrating the Hidden Stone Village, aired November 18, 2018 Ohnoki's Justice, aired November 25, 2018 Ohnoki's Thoughts, Ku's Thoughts, aired December 2, 2018 The Heart Stone, aired December 9, 2018 Kozuchi's Will, aired December 16, 2018 The Sensation of Living, aired December 23, 2018 Clash: Kokuyou!, aired January 6, 2019 A Piercing Heart, aired January 13, 2019 Mitsuki and Sekiei, aired January 20, 2019 Ohnoki's Will, aired January 27, 2019 A New Ordinary, aired February 3, 2019

Naruto Shinden arc

Parent and Child Day, aired February 10, 2019 A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!, aired February 17, 2019 Tactics for Getting Along with Your Daughter, aired February 24, 2019 Blood, Sweat, and Namida, aired March 3, 2019 Shikadai's Decision, aired March 10, 2019

Curse mark arc

The Cursed Forest, aired March 17, 2019 Jugo and the Curse Mark, aired March 24, 2019 The Predestined Path, aired March 31, 2019 Jugo's Reinforcements, aired April 7, 2019 Melee!, aired April 14, 2019 Migration Season, aired April 21, 2019 The Little Roommate, aired April 28, 2019 A Wound on the Heart, aired May 5, 2019

Konoha Shinden arc

The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The S-Rank Mission, aired May 12, 2019 The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Dog and Cat War! , aired May 19, 2019 The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Haunted Inn!, aired May 26, 2019 The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and the Giant Boulder!, aired June 2, 2019 The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Resurrection Hot Springs!, aired June 9, 2019 The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Mirai's King!, aired June 16, 2019 The Chunin Selection Conference, aired June 23, 2019 The Qualities of a Captain, aired June 30, 2019 X Cards Proxy War!, aired July 7, 2019 Team 25, aired July 14, 2019

Konohamaru and Remon arc

Konohamaru and Remon, aired July 21, 2019 Remon's Secret, aired July 28, 2019 Something that Steals Memories, aired August 4, 2019 Konohamaru's Ninja Way, aired August 11, 2019

One Tail’s escort mission arc

With Sasuke As the Goal, aired August 18, 2019 The Entrusted Mission: Protect the One Tails!, aired August 25, 2019 The Puppet Battle!, aired September 1, 2019 Urashiki Returns, aired September 8, 2019 Decision Time, aired September 15, 2019 Boruto and Shinki, aired September 22, 2019 Shukaku's Trick, aired September 29, 2019 Make-Out Tactics, aired October 6, 2019

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation - Timeslip arc

Urashiki's Target, aired October 13, 2019 The Village Hidden in the Leaves, aired October 20, 2019 Genin, Assemble!, aired October 27, 2019 The Power of the Nine Tails, aired November 3, 2019 Jiraiya's Assignment, aired November 10, 2019 A Village Without Sasuke, aired November 24, 2019 The Power to See the Future, aired December 1, 2019 The Last Battle, Urashiki, aired December 8, 2019 Crossing Time!, aired December 15, 2019 The Samurai Exchange Student, aired December 22, 2019 Hiashi's Birthday, aired December 29, 2019 The Terror! Enko Onikuma, aired January 12, 2020 The Mind Transfer Jutsu that Lost to Potato Chips, aired January 19, 2020

Mujina Bandits arc

The Shinobi Prison: Hozuki Castle, aired January 26, 2020 A Test of Willpower, aired February 2, 2020 The Criminal Targeting Kokuri, aired February 9, 2020 Kokuri's Secret, aired February 16, 2020 Breaking out of Hozuki Castle, aired February 23, 2020 Executing the Prison Break!, aired March 1, 2020 The Fateful Moonlit Battle, aired March 8, 2020 A New Mission!!, aired March 15, 2020 Friends!!, aired March 22, 2020 The Value of a Hidden Ace, aired March 29, 2020 Boruto and Tento, aired April 5, 2020 Developing One's Medical Ninjutsu, aired April 12, 2020 Harmony in Gold, aired April 19, 2020 Himawari's Ninja Trial Session, aired April 26, 2020 Mitsuki's Rainy Day, aired July 5, 2020 I Can't Stay in My Slim Form, aired July 12, 2020

Kara actuation arc

Kara's Footprints, aired July 19, 2020 The Man Who Disappeared, aired July 26, 2020 The Hashirama Cell, aired August 2, 2020 To the Land of Silence, aired August 9, 2020 The Castle of Nightmares, aired August 16, 2020 Escaping the Tightening Net, aired August 23, 2020 The Pursuers, aired August 30, 2020 The Forbidden Jutsu of Death, aired September 6, 2020 The Quadruplet's Duty, aired September 13, 2020 Death Match, aired September 20, 2020 Their Decision, aired September 27, 2020 Training Begins!, aired October 4, 2020 A Joint Mission With the Sand, aired October 11, 2020 A New Rasengan, aired October 18, 2020 The Results of Training, aired October 25, 2020 A Signature of Fear, aired November 1, 2020 The Secret Behind the Underground Room, aired November 8, 2020 The Revival of the Divine Tree, aired November 15, 2020 Beyond the Limits!, aired November 22, 2020 Blockade the A-Un Gate!, aired November 29, 2020 The Iron Wall's Sensing System, aired December 6, 2020 Our Fathers' Example, aired December 13, 2020 Victor's Scheme, aired December 20, 2020 The Assassin, Mugino, aired December 27, 2020

Vessel arc

The Vessel, aired January 10, 2021 Ao, aired January 17, 2021 The Hand, aired January 24, 2021 Puppets, aired January 31, 2021 Tools, aired February 7, 2021 How You Use It, aired February 14, 2021 Karma, aired February 21, 2021 Awakening, aired February 28, 2021 Resonance, aired March 7, 2021 Escape, aired March 14, 2021 Stray Dog, aired March 21, 2021

Kawaki arc: Kara clash

The Past, aired March 28, 2021 Coexistence, aired April 4, 2021 The Uzumaki Household, aired April 11, 2021 A Vase, aired April 18, 2021 A Binding Force, aired April 25, 2021 Delta, aired May 2, 2021 Monsters, aired May 9, 2021 Overload, aired May 16, 2021 Becoming a Student, aired May 23, 2021 Empty Tears, aired May 30, 2021 The Cult, aired June 6, 2021 Surprise Attack!, aired June 13, 2021 He's Bad News, aired June 20, 2021 Proof, aired June 27, 2021 The New Team Seven, aired July 4, 2021 Regeneration, aired July 11, 2021 Momoshiki's Manifestation, aired July 18, 2021 The Outcast, aired August 1, 2021 Clues to Kara, aired August 8, 2021 The Chase, aired August 15, 2021 Amado's Defection, aired August 22, 2021 True Identity, aired August 29, 2021 Predestined Fate, aired September 5, 2021 Prepared, aired September 12, 2021 Sacrifice, aired September 19, 2021 Decision, aired September 26, 2021 Partner, aired October 3, 2021 Return, aired October 10, 2021 Remaining Time, aired October 17, 2021

Chunin exam arc

The Chunin Exams Resume, aired October 24, 2021 The Night Before The Final Round, aired October 31, 2021 Inojin Vs Houki, aired November 7, 2021

With all Boruto episodes listed here, viewers won't have any issues charting their progress. Building upon the foundations laid by its predecessor, Boruto has carved a platform of its own in the anime community.

Countless adventures await in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

