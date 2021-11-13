How many episodes of Boruto are out so far: Full List

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is also the spin-off series to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto.
The first-ever episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premiered on April 5, 2017, and aired every Wednesday at 5.55pm (JST). On May 3, 2018, Boruto switched to being aired every Thursday at 7.25pm (JST).
From October 7, 2018, to the present, episodes of Boruto air every Sunday at 5.30pm (JST).
Boruto follows Boruto Uzumaki, its eponymous hero and his friends on their journey to become the next great ninjas. It combines many emotional rollercoasters as fans of both Boruto and Naruto get to revisit the characters they love. Coupled with that, they also witness them building new relationships.
Just like its parent series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has a wide array of episodes in its arsenal. With over 200 outings, it may be difficult for a new fan or even a regular Boruto viewer to keep track of them all.
To date, Boruto has a total of 222 episodes. With that said, here is a comprehensive list of every episode, dated, and named. Suffice to say, Boruto fans will find the list quite helpful.
Listing all Boruto episodes
Academy entrance arc
- Boruto Uzumaki, aired April 5, 2017.
- The Hokage’s Son, aired April 12, 2017
- Metal Lee Goes Wild, aired April 19, 2017
- A Ninjutsu Battle of the Sexes!, aired April 26, 2017
- The Mysterious Transfer Student, aired May 3, 2017
- The Final Lesson, aired May 10, 2017
- Love and Potato Chips!, aired May 17, 2017
- The Dream's Revelation, aired May 24, 2017
- Proof of Oneself, aired May 31, 2017
- The Ghost Incident: The Investigation Begins!, aired June 7, 2017
- The Shadow of The Mastermind, aired June 14, 2017
- Boruto and Mitsuki, aired June 21, 2017
- 1The Demon Beast Appears, aired June 28, 2017
- The Path Boruto Can See, aired July 5, 2017
- A New Path, aired July 12, 2017
- Crisis: The Threat of Failing!, aired July 19, 2017
- Run, Sarada!, aired July 26, 2017
- A Day in the Life of the Uzumaki Family, aired August 2, 2017
Sarada Uchiha arc
- Sarada Uchiha, aired August 9, 2017
- The Boy With The Sharingan, aired August 16, 2017
- Sasuke and Sarada, aired August 23, 2017
- Connected Feelings, aired August 30, 2017
- Bonds Come in All Shapes, aired September 6, 2017
- Boruto and Sarada, aired September 13, 2017
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - School trip arc
- A Turbulent School Trip!!, aired September 20, 2017
- The Mizukage's Successor, aired September 27, 2017
- A Shinobi's Bout of Friendship, aired October 4, 2017
- Declaration of War, aired October 11, 2017
- The New Seven Ninja Swordsmen!, aired October 18, 2017
- The Sharingan vs.The Lightning Blade, Kiba the Fang!, aired October 25, 2017
- Boruto and Kagura, aired November 1, 2017
- The Quest for Souvenirs, aired November 8, 2017
- The Super Beast Scroll Slump!, aired November 15, 2017
- The Night of The Shooting Stars, aired November 22, 2017
Graduation exam arc
- The Parent-Teacher Conference!, aired November 29, 2017
- The Graduation Exam Begins!, aired December 6, 2017
- A Shinobi's Resolve, aired December13, 2017
- Formation of the Three-Man Squad?, aired December 20, 2017
- The Path Lit by the Full Moon , aired December 17, 2017
Genin Mission arc
- Team 7: The First Mission, aired January 10, 2018
- Strength in Unity, aired January 17, 2018
- A Ninja's Job, aired January 24, 2018
School trip arc
- The Byakuya Gang Surfaces! , aired January 31, 2018
- Shikadai's Doubts, aired February 7, 2018
- Memories from the Day of Snow, aired February 14, 2018
- Go! The Crest of Night Strategy, aired February 21, 2018
- The Figure I Want to Be, aired February 28, 2018
- The Genin Documentary, aired March 7, 2018
- Wasabi and Namida, aired March 14, 2018
- The Chunin Exams: The Recommendation Meeting, aired March 21, 2018
- Boruto's Birthday, aired March 28, 2018
- Sasuke's Shadow, aired April 4, 2018
Chunin exam arc
- Himawari's Birthday, aired April 11, 2018
- Sasuke and Boruto, aired April 18, 2018
- The Scientific Ninja Tool, aired April 25, 2018
- Rivals, Gather!, aired May 3, 2018
- The Reason I Can't Lose, aired May 10, 2018
- The Tournament Begins!, aired May 17, 2018
- Boruto vs. Shikadai, aired May 24, 2018
- The Hidden Leaf vs. The Hidden Sand, aired May 31, 2018
- The Iron Sand User: Shinki, aired June 7, 2018
- The Otsutsuki Invasion, aired June 14, 2018
- Sasuke's Secret Weapon, aired June 28, 2018
- Rescuing Naruto!, aired July 5, 2018
- Father and Child, aired July 19, 2018
- My Story!, aired July 26, 2018
Cho-Cho arc
- Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode!, aired August 2, 2018
- Super Cho-Cho Kiss Mode!, aired August 9, 2018
- Super Cho-Cho Love Upheaval!, aired August 16, 2018
- The Other Side of Anxiety, aired August 23, 2018
- The Hardest Rock in the World, aired August 30, 2018
Mitsuki disappearance arc
- Mitsuki's Will, aired September 6, 2018
- The Other Side of the Moon, aired September 13, 2018
- The Enemy, Ino-Shika-Cho!, aired September 20, 2018
- The Trials of Ryuchi Cave, aired September 20, 2018
- Incurring Wrath, aired October 7, 2018
- A Fierce Enemy: Garaga's Ferocious Attack!, aired October 14, 2018
- Everyone's Motives, aired 21, 2018
- Reunion with Mitsuki, aired October 28, 2018
- Mitsuki's Friend, aired November 4, 2018
- Boruto's Wish, aired November 11, 2018
- Infiltrating the Hidden Stone Village, aired November 18, 2018
- Ohnoki's Justice, aired November 25, 2018
- Ohnoki's Thoughts, Ku's Thoughts, aired December 2, 2018
- The Heart Stone, aired December 9, 2018
- Kozuchi's Will, aired December 16, 2018
- The Sensation of Living, aired December 23, 2018
- Clash: Kokuyou!, aired January 6, 2019
- A Piercing Heart, aired January 13, 2019
- Mitsuki and Sekiei, aired January 20, 2019
- Ohnoki's Will, aired January 27, 2019
- A New Ordinary, aired February 3, 2019
Naruto Shinden arc
- Parent and Child Day, aired February 10, 2019
- A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!, aired February 17, 2019
- Tactics for Getting Along with Your Daughter, aired February 24, 2019
- Blood, Sweat, and Namida, aired March 3, 2019
- Shikadai's Decision, aired March 10, 2019
Curse mark arc
- The Cursed Forest, aired March 17, 2019
- Jugo and the Curse Mark, aired March 24, 2019
- The Predestined Path, aired March 31, 2019
- Jugo's Reinforcements, aired April 7, 2019
- Melee!, aired April 14, 2019
- Migration Season, aired April 21, 2019
- The Little Roommate, aired April 28, 2019
- A Wound on the Heart, aired May 5, 2019
Konoha Shinden arc
- The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The S-Rank Mission, aired May 12, 2019
- The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Dog and Cat War! , aired May 19, 2019
- The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Haunted Inn!, aired May 26, 2019
- The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and the Giant Boulder!, aired June 2, 2019
- The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Resurrection Hot Springs!, aired June 9, 2019
- The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Mirai's King!, aired June 16, 2019
- The Chunin Selection Conference, aired June 23, 2019
- The Qualities of a Captain, aired June 30, 2019
- X Cards Proxy War!, aired July 7, 2019
- Team 25, aired July 14, 2019
Konohamaru and Remon arc
- Konohamaru and Remon, aired July 21, 2019
- Remon's Secret, aired July 28, 2019
- Something that Steals Memories, aired August 4, 2019
- Konohamaru's Ninja Way, aired August 11, 2019
One Tail’s escort mission arc
- With Sasuke As the Goal, aired August 18, 2019
- The Entrusted Mission: Protect the One Tails!, aired August 25, 2019
- The Puppet Battle!, aired September 1, 2019
- Urashiki Returns, aired September 8, 2019
- Decision Time, aired September 15, 2019
- Boruto and Shinki, aired September 22, 2019
- Shukaku's Trick, aired September 29, 2019
- Make-Out Tactics, aired October 6, 2019
Boruto: Naruto Next Generation - Timeslip arc
- Urashiki's Target, aired October 13, 2019
- The Village Hidden in the Leaves, aired October 20, 2019
- Genin, Assemble!, aired October 27, 2019
- The Power of the Nine Tails, aired November 3, 2019
- Jiraiya's Assignment, aired November 10, 2019
- A Village Without Sasuke, aired November 24, 2019
- The Power to See the Future, aired December 1, 2019
- The Last Battle, Urashiki, aired December 8, 2019
- Crossing Time!, aired December 15, 2019
- The Samurai Exchange Student, aired December 22, 2019
- Hiashi's Birthday, aired December 29, 2019
- The Terror! Enko Onikuma, aired January 12, 2020
- The Mind Transfer Jutsu that Lost to Potato Chips, aired January 19, 2020
Mujina Bandits arc
- The Shinobi Prison: Hozuki Castle, aired January 26, 2020
- A Test of Willpower, aired February 2, 2020
- The Criminal Targeting Kokuri, aired February 9, 2020
- Kokuri's Secret, aired February 16, 2020
- Breaking out of Hozuki Castle, aired February 23, 2020
- Executing the Prison Break!, aired March 1, 2020
- The Fateful Moonlit Battle, aired March 8, 2020
- A New Mission!!, aired March 15, 2020
- Friends!!, aired March 22, 2020
- The Value of a Hidden Ace, aired March 29, 2020
- Boruto and Tento, aired April 5, 2020
- Developing One's Medical Ninjutsu, aired April 12, 2020
- Harmony in Gold, aired April 19, 2020
- Himawari's Ninja Trial Session, aired April 26, 2020
- Mitsuki's Rainy Day, aired July 5, 2020
- I Can't Stay in My Slim Form, aired July 12, 2020
Kara actuation arc
- Kara's Footprints, aired July 19, 2020
- The Man Who Disappeared, aired July 26, 2020
- The Hashirama Cell, aired August 2, 2020
- To the Land of Silence, aired August 9, 2020
- The Castle of Nightmares, aired August 16, 2020
- Escaping the Tightening Net, aired August 23, 2020
- The Pursuers, aired August 30, 2020
- The Forbidden Jutsu of Death, aired September 6, 2020
- The Quadruplet's Duty, aired September 13, 2020
- Death Match, aired September 20, 2020
- Their Decision, aired September 27, 2020
- Training Begins!, aired October 4, 2020
- A Joint Mission With the Sand, aired October 11, 2020
- A New Rasengan, aired October 18, 2020
- The Results of Training, aired October 25, 2020
- A Signature of Fear, aired November 1, 2020
- The Secret Behind the Underground Room, aired November 8, 2020
- The Revival of the Divine Tree, aired November 15, 2020
- Beyond the Limits!, aired November 22, 2020
- Blockade the A-Un Gate!, aired November 29, 2020
- The Iron Wall's Sensing System, aired December 6, 2020
- Our Fathers' Example, aired December 13, 2020
- Victor's Scheme, aired December 20, 2020
- The Assassin, Mugino, aired December 27, 2020
Vessel arc
- The Vessel, aired January 10, 2021
- Ao, aired January 17, 2021
- The Hand, aired January 24, 2021
- Puppets, aired January 31, 2021
- Tools, aired February 7, 2021
- How You Use It, aired February 14, 2021
- Karma, aired February 21, 2021
- Awakening, aired February 28, 2021
- Resonance, aired March 7, 2021
- Escape, aired March 14, 2021
- Stray Dog, aired March 21, 2021
Kawaki arc: Kara clash
- The Past, aired March 28, 2021
- Coexistence, aired April 4, 2021
- The Uzumaki Household, aired April 11, 2021
- A Vase, aired April 18, 2021
- A Binding Force, aired April 25, 2021
- Delta, aired May 2, 2021
- Monsters, aired May 9, 2021
- Overload, aired May 16, 2021
- Becoming a Student, aired May 23, 2021
- Empty Tears, aired May 30, 2021
- The Cult, aired June 6, 2021
- Surprise Attack!, aired June 13, 2021
- He's Bad News, aired June 20, 2021
- Proof, aired June 27, 2021
- The New Team Seven, aired July 4, 2021
- Regeneration, aired July 11, 2021
- Momoshiki's Manifestation, aired July 18, 2021
- The Outcast, aired August 1, 2021
- Clues to Kara, aired August 8, 2021
- The Chase, aired August 15, 2021
- Amado's Defection, aired August 22, 2021
- True Identity, aired August 29, 2021
- Predestined Fate, aired September 5, 2021
- Prepared, aired September 12, 2021
- Sacrifice, aired September 19, 2021
- Decision, aired September 26, 2021
- Partner, aired October 3, 2021
- Return, aired October 10, 2021
- Remaining Time, aired October 17, 2021
Chunin exam arc
- The Chunin Exams Resume, aired October 24, 2021
- The Night Before The Final Round, aired October 31, 2021
- Inojin Vs Houki, aired November 7, 2021
With all Boruto episodes listed here, viewers won't have any issues charting their progress. Building upon the foundations laid by its predecessor, Boruto has carved a platform of its own in the anime community.
Countless adventures await in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.