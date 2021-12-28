How Boruto Episode 230 depicts Kawaki’s growth as a character

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is going on a one-week hiatus but has left fans with enough content to mull over during its absence. The anime used the last three episodes to focus on Kawaki and how far he had come since his introduction in the anime.

A constant complaint that the Naruto and Boruto franchises face is an abundance of fillers in the anime series. However, episodes 228-230 are anime canon rather than just fillers.

Anime canon becomes very necessary in the Boruto series especially because of the manga’s slow updates and the abrupt, episodic nature of its chapters.

How the Boruto Episode 230's anime canon treats Kawaki’s acceptance into Konoha

The Boruto manga failed to provide much context as to how Kawaki became a genin and this was where the anime canon shined. With not much manga canon to adapt at the moment, the anime took the opportunity to elaborate on Kawaki’s integration into the shinobi world.

Naruto realized Kawaki’s alienation and attempted to help him bond with others and slowly get past his trauma. He gave him the chance to become a genin after Kawaki showed an interest in it.

Tosin Mebumoto 名誉-忍耐力✝️🙏🏿 @_Tosin Although I'll give #Kawaki Some Credit, He Did just Overcome His 2nd Traumatic Event of His Life, the Very 1st Important Mission He Goes On, (Pertaining towards the #LandOfCalmSeas ), the Guy He was Supposed to Protect #Mozuku Died so that will Weigh Heavily On His Mind now. 😄🤷‍♂️ Although I'll give #Kawaki Some Credit, He Did just Overcome His 2nd Traumatic Event of His Life, the Very 1st Important Mission He Goes On, (Pertaining towards the #LandOfCalmSeas), the Guy He was Supposed to Protect #Mozuku Died so that will Weigh Heavily On His Mind now. 😄🤷‍♂️

Despite having failed miserably at first, Kawaki proved himself in his latest mission with Shikadai and Cho-Cho. Episode 230 especially showed Kawaki learning to fight alongside comrades and having each other’s backs in a pinch.

ジャクソン @Sarawaki4life

#kawaki #boruto #naruto #sarada Loved today's episode! Kawaki finally shares his food with others like Naruto told him in Episode 195 😍😍 Loved today's episode! Kawaki finally shares his food with others like Naruto told him in Episode 195 😍😍#kawaki #boruto #naruto #sarada https://t.co/QUiMXO1tQd

Boruto episode 230 also incorporated the issue of social hierarchy and acted as a callback to Kawaki’s past, as he hailed from an impoverished class. Moreover, the other six boys who were killed seemed reminiscent of his own life at Kara, as a human guinea pig watching the other children die.

Kawakisumireedit @Kawakisumireed1 I was so happy to see how #Kawaki has evolved his empathy toward others in the last episode that I forgot how awful was the fact that six boys had been killed and one of them was tortured and killed off-screen while we heard him screaming before the 50th second. CREEPY #boruto229 I was so happy to see how #Kawaki has evolved his empathy toward others in the last episode that I forgot how awful was the fact that six boys had been killed and one of them was tortured and killed off-screen while we heard him screaming before the 50th second. CREEPY #boruto229 https://t.co/JotgHGVHyV

The words of their attack, a shinobi from the Land of Calm Seas, seemed like a foreshadowing for Kawaki’s distaste for shinobi world. The man also stated that shinobi only follow their master’s orders and have no need for emotions.

Ryūsei♢ @ryusei_xD #BORUTO

"لا حاجة أن تحمل هذا العبء لوحدك

يتشارك الرفاق أفراحهم و أحزانهم مع بعضهم..وحتى آلامهم"

تعيش سلالة نارا 👏

هم الي يستحقون يطلقون على نفسهم فخر كونوها .. ماعندهم ولا جيل معطوب ✨ "لا حاجة أن تحمل هذا العبء لوحدكيتشارك الرفاق أفراحهم و أحزانهم مع بعضهم..وحتى آلامهم"تعيش سلالة نارا 👏هم الي يستحقون يطلقون على نفسهم فخر كونوها .. ماعندهم ولا جيل معطوب ✨ #BORUTO "لا حاجة أن تحمل هذا العبء لوحدكيتشارك الرفاق أفراحهم و أحزانهم مع بعضهم..وحتى آلامهم"تعيش سلالة نارا 👏هم الي يستحقون يطلقون على نفسهم فخر كونوها .. ماعندهم ولا جيل معطوب ✨ https://t.co/hQIC0xNiqi

Shikadai offset the damage by using his grandfather Shikaku Nara as an example of an ideal shinobi. However, the possibility of Kawaki seeing the dark side of the shinobi world still remains.

JL ⋉ @Uzumaki7Boy

- "La risposta a questa domanda dovrai trovarla tu stesso."

- "Non voglio ripetere di nuovo lo stesso errore. Io diventerò sempre più forte. Come te."

#Boruto - "Che cosa significa essere un ninja?"- "La risposta a questa domanda dovrai trovarla tu stesso."- "Non voglio ripetere di nuovo lo stesso errore. Io diventerò sempre più forte. Come te." #Boruto 230 - "Che cosa significa essere un ninja?"- "La risposta a questa domanda dovrai trovarla tu stesso."- "Non voglio ripetere di nuovo lo stesso errore. Io diventerò sempre più forte. Come te."#Boruto #Boruto230 https://t.co/8JuuLJ6og7

Shikadai’s recommendation allowed Kawaki to be granted the rank of genin and connected the narrative to the manga. It also explained why Shikadai was the one to reach out and drag Kawaki out of his despair in Boruto manga chapter 61, aptly titled, “A Place to Belong.”

Kawaki’s development in the Boruto manga

Kawaki was established as a major character in the series from the very first scene of the manga, and was introduced as an antagonist against an unwilling but determined Boruto. After he was properly introduced in the series, he became an ally to konoha, a son to Naruto and a brother to the young Uzumaki.

But as Kawaki’s character was explored, it became obvious that Kawaki had several unaddressed issues due to his traumatic past which prevented him from making connections with other people.

He slowly opened up to the Uzumaki family, and then to Sarada and Mitsuki. But he still behaved like a cornered animal when interacting with new people.

Kawakisumireedit @Kawakisumireed1 #Kawaki has been acting like a tsundere since episode 191, the dog he hurt fighting for a bun is the dog he bandaged the wound with a torn slice from his sleeve and is also the dog he gave the same bun he once claimed for himself. #Kawaki has been acting like a tsundere since episode 191, the dog he hurt fighting for a bun is the dog he bandaged the wound with a torn slice from his sleeve and is also the dog he gave the same bun he once claimed for himself. https://t.co/iXoj9Lsd1C

Kawaki had originally been constantly abused by an alcoholic father, and then sold off to Jigen. After being taken to his secret organization Kara, Jigen performed extremely risky and life-threatening experiments on the boy to implant karma in him and turn him into an Otsutsuki vessel.

He also physically abused him, forcing him to improve his combat abilities and strengthen his karma. At some point, even his nerves and blood vessels were replaced with cyborg technology, making him less human and more of a living, scientific weapon.

So after Naruto rescued him and treated him as a member of his own family, Kawaki got deeply attached to the Seventh Hokage, and developed an obsessive need to protect him. The urge was further amplified after Naruto lost Kurama in his battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto manga chapter 52.

Right after the arc ended, Kawaki underwent shinobi training with Team 7 but was still unable to find his place among the people of Konoha. It was Shikadai who told him to not listen to them and soon after, Naruto was seen consoling him and calling him his "stupid son.”

Conclusion

Kawaki’s development is an integral part of the Boruto series as both an ally and rival to the show’s protagonist. His current outlook in both the manga and the anime though, seems contrary to his stance in the opening segment of the series, and makes for some interesting theories.

Kawaki’s self-sacrificing tendencies suggest that he might have had karma re-implanted in him in a fit of desperation to save Boruto from becoming Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s vessel. Kawaki might not turn out to be a villain, but an anti-hero, who designates himself as a major antagonist to save Naruto.

The Last Shinobi @TheLastShinob12



#boruto "Naruto after timeskip after coming back from the place that Kawaki have been sent him to it to protect him from the Otsutsuki clan according to kawaki fans theories". "Naruto after timeskip after coming back from the place that Kawaki have been sent him to it to protect him from the Otsutsuki clan according to kawaki fans theories".#boruto https://t.co/2L5j9i0J4S

Also Read Article Continues below

It would not be a very far-fetched theory, considering how many fans have commented on his roundabout threat to Boruto. Especially the way they have phrased it as the lore sending him to where he has sent the Seventh Hokage, instead of outright threatening to kill him. Time-travel and space-time jutsu being possible in the Boruto universe makes this theory even more feasible.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan