Power-scaling is the act of taking different characters from different franchises (in this case, Dragon Ball Super’s Jiren vs. Boruto’s Boruto) and pitting them against one another to see who’d win. While power-scaling is all good fun, some debates get a little too heated, with fans unable to come to terms on who’d win.

In the matter of Jiren vs. Boruto, the answer is somewhat clear and obvious. While the question should always be asked and the answer always explained, Jiren vs. Boruto would have a very clear winner.

However, the question still needs to be asked and explored: in the fight of Jiren vs. Boruto, who would prevail in a fight between the two?

Jiren vs. Boruto: Strength

In terms of physical and battle strength, Jiren outclasses Boruto tremendously. Jiren vs. Boruto as it relates to the discussion of physical strength is like comparing the Hulk to a fifth-grade child. While Boruto has accomplished some impressive feats and has above-average stamina and endurance, he’s simply nowhere near Jiren’s level.

Jiren has been training since roughly the same age Boruto currently is, and in that time has faced ultimate defeat twice. While these defeats push Jiren to become the beast he is today, Jiren nevertheless has had so much more time to train than Boruto has. It’s possible Boruto could approach or even surpass Jiren’s strength eventually, but as they both are now, Jiren is undoubtedly stronger.

Jiren vs. Boruto: Battle IQ

Jiren vs. Boruto as it relates to battle IQ also provides an extremely clear and obvious winner in Jiren. While Boruto has a dojutsu and has certainly been in several life or death situations, Jiren still outclasses Boruto by so much in experience. The pride of the Pride Troopers has trained to become strong since he was a child, motivated by the goal of protecting what he loves.

Boruto certainly can handle himself on a battlefield, and this article doesn’t seek to dispute that fact. At the end of the day, Boruto is a shinobi who’s worthy of even being included in the proposition of Jiren vs. Boruto. His battle IQ and skills are still exceptional and deserving of battlefield action.

However, Jiren just has too much experience on Boruto as it relates to Jiren vs. Boruto and, as a result, is the clear winner in battle IQ.

Jiren vs. Boruto: Skills and moveset

Interestingly enough, skills and moveset provide the best opportunity for Boruto’s victory in Jiren vs. Boruto. Being a shinobi, Boruto understands and is able to use many different kinds of jutsu which provide a variety of combat uses. In addition, Boruto’s dojutsu and his ability to tap into Otsutsuki levels of power and technique via his Karma narrow the gap further. Boruto is indeed incredibly well equipped and skilled considering his age.

While Jiren does have his own moveset, most are extremely vanilla and unoriginal ki blasts with slight variations. Regardless, the strength of these moves is what matters and Jiren’s punches certainly hurt when they hit their target. Jiren has no special forms or transformations aside from being Full Power, something Boruto has an edge on with both his dojutsu and Karma.

However, Jiren vs. Boruto as it relates to skills and moveset would likely end with a Jiren win. While Boruto does have somewhat of an advantage here relative to other categories, it simply isn’t enough to overcome Universe 11’s strongest mortal. Perhaps an older Boruto with better chakra control could create a moveset that could best Jiren, but as the two are right now, Jiren easily wins this battle.

Jiren vs. Boruto: In summation

In the end, Jiren vs. Boruto results in a clean sweep for the pride and joy of Universe 11, Jiren. The strongest Pride Trooper simply has too much strength and experience and too wide a skill set for Boruto to overcome.

While the skill set category is where Boruto has his best chances, Jiren’s basic moves and their effectiveness still secure him the win in Jiren vs. Boruto. When one’s basic form and technique outpower the final powerup of others, a flashy and vast skill set is superfluous.

In contrast, a flashy and vast skill set is irrelevant in the face of overwhelming might and experience. Unfortunately, this comparison is what Jiren vs. Boruto boils down to and, as a result, Jiren is the clear winner in this fight.

