6 most complicated anime relationships with interesting outcomes

As much as we love epic anime fight scenes, they wouldn't feel as significant without relationships and backstory. The focal point for many anime plots are the connections between friends and enemies. This article will list six complicated anime relationships with interesting implications and outcomes.

Six complicated relationships in anime that have interesting outcomes

1) Naruto and Sasuke

Two orphans from Konohagakure, the Village Hidden in the Leaves, Naruto and Sasuke's relationship is introduced early on as one of rivals. The two frequently butt heads in the anime, even after being assigned as team members under the supervision of Kakashi. Their rivalry buds into a love-hate friendship until Sasuke leaves the village.

Many of Naruto's teenage years are dedicated to convincing Sasuke to return to Konoha, while the latter plots to kill him. When Naruto begs the question of why, Sasuke admits that Naruto is still his closest friend. To obtain the mighty Mangekyo Sharingan, an Uchiha must kill the person closest to them. The two shinobi clash as rivals, friends, and reluctant enemies. Following their climactic final battle in the anime, both are devoid of all chakra and grievously wounded.

Unable to move, the two are forced to listen and talk to one another. Having saved the world in Naruto and exhausted their strength, they finally come to terms and vow to protect Konoha together.

2) Saitama and King

The strongest hero who doesn't get due credit and the undeserving Class-S hero who has never thrown a punch. In the One-Punch Man anime, Saitama follows King home and defeats a monster outside his apartment. King reveals his secret to Saitama that he has been given undue credit for defeating monsters and he is truly a coward. Saitama and King bond over video games, a front where King is actually strong.

The two unlikely friends begin to influence one another over time. Saitama is lectured by King in the anime and begins to search for a deeper meaning as a hero. King is inspired by Saitama and pushes himself beyond his cowardice in order to help others. Read more about their friendship here.

3) Guts and Griffith

The legendary anime and manga, Berserk by Kentaro Miura, has left hardcore fans in suspense. The world-renowned mangaka unfortunately passed away this May. While it is uncertain whether or not the conclusion to the manga and anime will be published, there are over 360 chapters to unpack.

Guts, a hardened war orphan and professional mercenary, was traveling in the countryside when he encountered Griffith and his party. Griffith is the charismatic leader of a band of thieves but dreams of having his own kingdom. In the anime, Griffith bests Guts in a swordfight, laying claim to his soul.

For years, the two grew and fought together as Griffith evolved his following into a famous mercenary troupe. Guts admires Griffith and thirsts for nothing more than to be his equal.

In an attempt to gain his respect, Guts leaves Griffith's and the Bank of the Hawk to find his own dream. Griffith believes he owns Guts and tells him that he will not allow Guts to part ways. The only exit route is for Guts to beat Griffith in a swordfight. Guts swiftly cuts Griffith's sword in half and leaves his friend stunned.

His judgment clouded by despair, Griffith foolishly allows himself to be captured by an enemy. Griffith is hidden from the world and subjected to years of starvation and torture. Upon learning of Griffith's capture, Guts helps his former comrades rescue Griffith. However, the man they saved is but a mere shade of his former self.

Tormented and weak, Griffith calls upon the supreme demons known as the God Hand and is reborn as a demon. The price for his demonization is the lives of all his friends. Guts is one of only three members of the Band of the Hawk that survived the cataclysmic event.

Guts dedicates the rest of his life to hunting down and killing Griffith for his ultimate betrayal. Throughout the latter part of his journey, Guts is visited by a mysterious spirit child, who is revealed in the last chapter of the manga to be Griffith.

4) Yusuke and Raizen

When Yu-Yu Hakusho anime protagonist Yusuke awakens as a demon and enters the demon plane, his body is taken over by a mysterious force.

Yusuke vows to track down whoever took control of him, and is later contacted by a messenger from Raizen, one of the three kings of the demon plane. Yusuke learns that Raizen was the one who controlled him. Upon meeting, Yusuke recklessly attacks the demon king only to be easily cast aside.

Raizen reveals that he mated with Yusuke's ancestor, inserting demonic genes into the family tree. Because Yusuke was the one to finally inherit the demonic genes, he is effectively Raizen's son. The stubborn anime protagonist regularly picks fights with Raizen.

On his deathbed, Raizen reveals that his love for Yusuke's ancestor is the reason that he stopped eating human flesh and therefore condemned himself to death.

Yusuke is perplexed by this revelation and connects with his demonic father, finally gaining respect for the demon king. Moments later Raizen dies, passing his territory and troops onto Yusuke.

5) Goku and Vegeta

The champion of Earth and the Prince of Saiyans. The legendary rivals meet in the Dragon Ball Z anime as enemies when Vegeta comes to conquer Earth.

They form an uneasy alliance on Namek to defeat Frieza and his army. Upon returning to Earth, Vegeta reluctantly assimilates with human life while training to surpass Goku. The two fight as allies against the androids and Cell until Goku sacrifices his life to save the Earth.

Years later, Goku visits Earth on a one-day pass from the afterlife, Vegeta allows himself to be taken over by evil sorcerer Babidi to access his untapped potential. Hoping that such a choice would finally close the gap between them, Vegeta forces Goku into a fight.

Eventually, the two Dragon Ball rivals fuse together to fight Buu. Dragon Ball Z ends with the two as friendly rivals, and that relationship carries into their adventures in the Dragon Ball Super anime.

6) Itadori and Sukuna

High schooler Itadori becomes embued with cursed energy in Jujutsu Kaisen when he consumes the finger of legendary sorcerer, Sukuna.

From that point forth, Itadori's body hosts Sukuna, who is now a cursed spirit. Although Itadori is able to mostly suppress Sukuna, the two often squabble in the anime when Sukuna's eye and mouth emerge on Itadori's hand or face. They even fight inside of Sukuna's domain after the cursed spirit gains control of the shared body and rips out Itadori's heart.

Separable only by death, the two sorcerers work to achieve goals that are usually opposite to one another. However, throughout the anime, there are moments where Itadori sustains critical damage. Sukuna's opportunity to use Yuji is threatened in these instances, and he uses reversed cursed techniques to repair the body before going on a rampage. Multiple times in the anime, Itadori calls on Sukuna to aid him in combat. Sukuna always replies with a malicious denial.

