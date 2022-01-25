5 characters who could have been Hokage in Naruto

In Naruto, each of the Five Great Shinobi nations has a leader whose designation goes by the title Kage. A Kage’s duties have more essential features, like overseeing village activities, creating countermeasures for protection against unwelcome threats, resolving feuds, maintaining a good relationship with allied nations, and so on.

Hashirama Senju was the founder of the title and was the first Hokage of the Hidden Leaf. However, a Kage’s selection differs from nation to nation, but in Hidden Leaf, typically a Hokage is often found to be the successor or the student of the previous one.

In Naruto, there are oceans of powerful characters in Hidden Leaf who had the potential to be Hokage but sadly never became.

5 characters in Naruto who could have become Hokage

5) Shikamaru

Trevv @Tptrevv to him, that’s enough for me to not trust you my entire life. In naruto shippuden, Shikamaru’s intellect wasn’t the only thing that made him a genius, the sheer deduction and intuition was too on point. Even when sasuke arrived in the war talmbout he wants to be hokage, to him, that’s enough for me to not trust you my entire life. In naruto shippuden, Shikamaru’s intellect wasn’t the only thing that made him a genius, the sheer deduction and intuition was too on point. Even when sasuke arrived in the war talmbout he wants to be hokage, https://t.co/KcV4tvVjH7

Shikamaru comes from the Hidden Leaf’s Nara Clan, who are known for their abilities to manipulate shadow. Shikamaru was the advisor of the Sixth Hokage, Kakashi Hatake and currently the advisor of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki.

LOU ALFARO 🇺🇸 🌹 @louiexalfaro

Because that's how I want to live my life, yet I go out of my way for random things lol.

#ShikamaruNara x #NARUTO My favorite CharacterBecause that's how I want to live my life, yet I go out of my way for random things lol. My favorite CharacterBecause that's how I want to live my life, yet I go out of my way for random things lol.#ShikamaruNara x #NARUTO https://t.co/rf2bdpUK2f

Although Shikamaru’s strengths are not up to the level of a Hokage, his intelligence, support, and strategy are far superior to others. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Shikamaru, with his battle strategy, won the hearts of not only the Hidden Leaf but also the admiration and acknowledgment of other nations.

4) Neji Hyuga

Despite being a Hyuga, Neji was treated unfairly in his childhood and felt like he never belonged. The sole reason for it being a member of the clan’s branch house. The Branch Members of the clan get branded with a cursed seal by the Main Family to gain control over them. Moreover, one can destroy their brain with a simple hand seal. Neji got branded when he was four.

TikTokRaul.18.18 @TikTokRaul1818 ‍🌫️ Neji’s Gentle Fist Is Too Strong No Way He Didn’t Even Hit One Shot‍🌫️ Neji’s Gentle Fist Is Too Strong No Way He Didn’t Even Hit One Shot😭😶‍🌫️ Neji’s Gentle Fist Is Too Strong 💪 https://t.co/7kZOVTEr1w

Neji was a genius with his clan’s specialized Gentle Fist Art and was the strongest Byakugan user to date. Unfortunately, he died protecting Naruto and Hinata during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Neji certainly would have been a great Hokage.

3) Jiraiya

Chef Soup Papi @nicksays_summer Tbh the Jiraiya VS Pain fight was one of the few occasions where we got to see just how powerful Jiraiya was, even with imperfect Sage Mode Tbh the Jiraiya VS Pain fight was one of the few occasions where we got to see just how powerful Jiraiya was, even with imperfect Sage Mode https://t.co/9gKCVPW4ni

Jiraiya was one of the Legendary Sannin of Hidden Leaf and was renowned for his impeccable prowess. He was unfathomably powerful in Ninjutsu and Senjutsu. In fact, Jiraiya was offered the position of Hokage a few times, but he deliberately turned down the proposal.

Jiraiya felt unworthy to take such an honorable responsibility upon his shoulder. He could have been one of the most powerful Hokage, but admitted his inferiority in multiple aspects that pertained to the position.

2) Obito Uchiha

yeboyboruto @yeboyboruto Coldest jinjuriki to ever live≈Obito Uchiha Coldest jinjuriki to ever live≈Obito Uchiha😈 https://t.co/8FC7GhML3c

Obito grew up without parents much like Naruto and dreamt of becoming Hokage. He trained under the leadership of the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, alongside Rin Nohara and friend-cum-rival Kakashi Hatake. Obito was believed to be dead in the Third Great Ninja War after he gifted his Sharingan to Kakashi. However, he was rescued by Madara Uchiha.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17



An absolute masterclass by Hiroyuki Yamashita (山下 宏幸) pure genius. Arguably one of the darkest Naruto Episodes aired today 8 years ago. Obito was truly ‘in Hell’.An absolute masterclass by Hiroyuki Yamashita (山下 宏幸) pure genius. #naruto Arguably one of the darkest Naruto Episodes aired today 8 years ago. Obito was truly ‘in Hell’. An absolute masterclass by Hiroyuki Yamashita (山下 宏幸) pure genius. #naruto https://t.co/2GQtUA6G2F

Obito would’ve been a great Hokage as he aspired to that position similarly to Naruto. However, he gave up his life to end his suffering from the guilt of causing harm to the world.

If Obito would’ve survived the third war and lived under the supervision of Minato Namikaze, he could have been the most acknowledged Hokage of Hidden Leaf.

1) Itachi Uchiha

KlausSZN @Nick_k1aus



Itachi was a genius. One of my favorite characters and strongest Uchiha of his time.. The only one of his generation to first activate the sussano, Amaterasu and Izanami...

A member of the akatsuki, AMBU,

Too bad he didn't live long 4. UCHIHA ITACHIItachi was a genius. One of my favorite characters and strongest Uchiha of his time.. The only one of his generation to first activate the sussano, Amaterasu and Izanami...A member of the akatsuki, AMBU,Too bad he didn't live long 4. UCHIHA ITACHIItachi was a genius. One of my favorite characters and strongest Uchiha of his time.. The only one of his generation to first activate the sussano, Amaterasu and Izanami...A member of the akatsuki, AMBU,Too bad he didn't live long 😒 https://t.co/p9EFpATORX

Itachi was a prodigy since childhood, mastering Sharingan and ninjutsu at a very young age before surpassing his peers in every aspect. He thought like a Hokage at the tender age of seven and joined ANBU at eleven. His rise didn't stop there as she became the ANBU captain at age thirteen.

Yuushi @yuushizotti Playing with Sasuke was the only times itachi wasn’t stressed according to the itachi novels Playing with Sasuke was the only times itachi wasn’t stressed according to the itachi novels https://t.co/OzTxqYrvvu

Itachi wiped out the entire Uchiha clan including his parents except for his younger brother Sasuke Uchiha. The purpose behind the massacre of the Uchiha clan was to prevent another Ninja war between the villages.

Itachi sacrificed his entire life in Naruto which is a testament to his determination and love for tranquility. In a perfect world, he could have been a wise and strong Hokage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul