10 Sharingan users in Naruto ranked from most powerful to least

Sharingan is one of the most powerful Kekkei Genkai out of the three Great Dojutsus in Naruto. This Dojutsu belongs to only two known clans: the Uchiha Clan and the Otsutsuki clan. Unlike Byakugan, which is present from the user's birth, Sharingan can only be awakened by experiencing grief-stricken conditions like the loss of a loved one.

Sharingan continues to evolve into several advanced forms like the Mangekyo Sharingan and Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. Every awakening requires a great amount of sacrifice, which often results from the death of a cherished individual or replacing their eyes with those of a fellow Sharingan user.

There are many Sharingan users in Naruto, but only a few are cut out to be the best at it.

10 proficient Sharingan users ranked from most powerful to least in Naruto

10) Fugaku Uchiha

Fugaku Uchiha was the head of the Uchiha clan who made enemy nations terrified by only his moniker “Wicked Eye Fugaku”. He was able to awaken his Mangekyo Sharingan after witnessing the death of his close friend during the Third Great Ninja War.

His true abilities remain unknown to date, but as a wielder of Mangekyo Sharingan, he was quite confident that he could control the Nine-Tails.

9) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura was an elder of Hidden Leaf as well as the founder and leader of the Root in Naruto. He was loyal to his village and did all the shady work to protect Hidden Leaf.

Danzo had a modified right arm that was infused with Hashirama Cells. It was also implanted with the ten Sharingans he stole from the victims of Uchiha Massacre with the help of Orochimaru. He was able to use Izanagi, which was considered to be Forbidden Jutsu even among the Uchihas.

8) Shisui Uchiha

Renowned as “Shisui the Body Flicker”, Shisui Uchiha was an exceptionally proficient member of the ANBU. Despite being a formidable ninja, he wasn’t arrogant about his Ninjutsu and Dojutsu prowess; he was humble and a down-to-earth person.

Shisui awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan after witnessing the death of his friend-cum-rival. His Dojutsu gave him the ability to cast Kotoamatsukami, which is considered the second strongest genjutsu in the Naruto franchise after Infinite Tsukuyomi.

7) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was a talented shinobi from the Uchiha clan and was considered a prodigy for his intellectualism in Naruto. He became an ANBU member at the tender age of 11 and got promoted to captain in just two years. He single-handedly annihilated his entire clan, leaving his brother Sasuke.

Itachi awakened his Sharingan at the age of 8 and later gained Mangekyo Sharingan after witnessing Shisui’s death. He was regarded as one of the Hidden Leaf’s strongest Genjutsu Users who had the ability to control individuals outside the range of the Sensory Division.

6) Obito Uchiha

Obito was a late bloomer whose characteristics were similar to Naruto but he was not entirely like him. After being crushed by a boulder on one side during the Third Great Ninja War, he gifted one of his eyes to Kakashi to help him get an upper hand in the war.

Later, he was rescued by Madara Uchiha, and witnessing the death of Rin Nohara awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan. It allowed him to perform “Kamui”, a Space-Time ninjutsu, by which he can teleport his body to a dimensional space at will. He also had prowess in casting various Genjutsus.

5) Indra Otsutsuki

The firstborn of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Indra Otsutsuki was the progenitor of the Uchiha clan in Naruto. He possessed an immensely strong chakra, inherited from his father, and awoke his Sharingan while saving his brother Asura Otsutsuki. Indra’s Dojutsu was rumored to have a resemblance with his grandmother, Kaguya Otsutsuki.

After killing his two followers who were also his best friends, he awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan. A single gaze from his eyes could paralyze his enemies. He was also capable of using full-body Susanoo even without awakening his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

4) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was a legend feared by most nations in Naruto. He was the only ninja who was capable of fighting Hashirama Senju. He, along with his brother Izuna, was the first to awaken Mangekyo Sharingan.

After the death of his brother, Madara took his eyes to gain Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. He had effortless control over the Nine-Tails and used it to attack the Hidden Leaf.

3) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is the "Copycat Ninja" of the Hidden Leaf in Naruto. He is not from the lineage of the Uchiha clan, but still he possessed a Sharingan on his left eye, which was passed onto him by Obito Uchiha. He gained Mangekyo Sharingan after killing Rin Nohara.

Kakashi was able to use Kamui, but unlike Obito’s, his Kamui can warp the targets to a dimensional space. Later, when Obito gave him his other eye as well, his powers increased and he was able to go toe-to-toe against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is considered the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki and is arguably the strongest Uchiha of all time in Naruto. He awakened his Sharingan on the day that his family and the entire clan were massacred by his brother, Itachi Uchiha. He then unlocked his Mangekyo Sharingan after witnessing his brother’s death.

Later, after transplanting his brother’s eyes, he awakened Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. With his right eye, he’s capable of using Kagatsuji, which applies shape transformation to Amaterasu.

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the progenitor of Shinobis and the founder of Ninshu, is also known as Sage of Six Paths in Naruto. He was the son of Kaguya Otsutsuki and the brother of Hamura Otsutsuki. After finding the corpse of his beloved Haori, he awakened his Sharingan.

Hagoromo was able to awaken his Mangekyo Sharingan mid-battle after stabbing his dear brother, which transformed his eyes by channeling the anguish he felt. He then summoned complete body Susanoo to fight against Kaguya’s Ten-Tail forms and was quite formidable in deflecting its Tailed Beast Ball.

