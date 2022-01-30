10 strongest rogue ninjas in Naruto, ranked based on their strength

Rogue Ninjas in Naruto are the runaway shinobis who have deserted their nation either by conducting unlawful activities or by abandoning their village for personal cause. These ninjas are strictly banned from not only the village they came from but also the other villages in Naruto.

After being declared that they are off the leash, they could be persecuted if found.The Kage of the village assigns the ANBU to execute these deserters as they could disclose crucial Intel with the enemy nations, which could resurrect their worst Nightmares.

The identities of these blacklisted ninjas are compiled in a book known as the Bingo-Book, by the high-ranking official of the village, usually the Kage. Later this information gets circulated among the Jonin and ANBU members to terminate them on sight.

These Rogue Ninjas in Naruto might not be acclaimed by their village, but the fear they inflict among all the Nations tells how powerful they are.

Ranking the 10 strongest Rogue Ninjas in Naruto

10) Deidara

Deidara was an S-Rank ninja of Hidden Stone and was a member of the explosion corps in Naruto. He stole a forbidden Jutsu from Hidden Stone and deserted his village by detonating it with his clay bombs.

Later, he got recruited by Itachi Uchiha after losing a duel against him, which ultimately made him join the Akatsuki.

Deidara was able to defeat Gaara single-handedly. Despite being the youngest Akatsuki member, he possessed a powerful Kekkei Genkai of Explosion Release.

His forte was his clay explosives and transforming clay into bizarre clay creations, and got praised by the leader of Akatsuki for his capabilities.

9) Sasori

Widely renowned as Sasori of the Red Sand, Sasori was an exception ninja from the Hidden Sand in Naruto. During the Third Great Ninja War, he got his infamous title by spilling so many enemies’ blood on the sand.

He converted his body into a puppet but left the core of living flesh remaining as his only human part.

Later he deserted Hidden Sand and joined Akatsuki. The most powerful Kazekage in the history of the Hidden Sand was killed by Sasori and turned into a formidable weaponized puppet, through which he had access to Kekkei Genkai: Magnet Release.

8) Kakuzu

Kakuzu was an S-Rank ninja of Takigakure in Naruto. He was one of the living legends who fought the First Hokage: Hashirama Senju and lost miserably but survived to tell the tale. As Shinobis who fails the mission in Takigakure had to face harsh repercussions, Kakuzu developed a hatred towards his village.

After escaping the prison, he killed all the elders of the village and took their hearts along with the knowledge of the Forbidden Jutsu: Earth Grudge Fear. He later joined Akatsuki and fought against Kakashi and proved his Ninjutsu prowess.

7) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto Yakushi was one of the most intelligent Shinobi in Naruto. He had prowess in medicine and was a prodigious spy. Kabuto was one of the main antagonists in Naruto, and played an important role in initiating the Fourth Great Ninja War. He had the knowledge of most of the Forbidden Jutsus.

He was able to summon all the Kages of the Five Great Nations alongside vicious Shinobis who were legends in the past, a feat even the Second Hokage: Tobirama Senju, creator of the Jutsu, wasn’t able to accomplish.

6) Kisame Hoshigake

The most feared Shinobi of the Hidden Mist in Naruto, Kisame Hoshigake was a powerful ninja of Hidden Mist’s Hoshigake clan. He became an S-Rank ninja after joining the Seven Ninja Swordsman of Hidden Mist.

Kisame was the most powerful swordsman among the seven with his bizarre-looking sentient sword Samehada that had the ability to deal with a Jinchuriki.

Kisame left Hidden Mist and eventually joined Akatsuki. He was partnered with Itachi Uchiha, whom he regarded highly. He was able to go toe-to-toe against Guy, forcing him to open his Eighth Gate.

5) Orochimaru

One of the three Legendary Sannins in Naruto, Orochimaru was the most skilled ninja of the Konoha. His unethical experiments on innocent people got him banned by the village. Orochimaru had knowledge of most of the Forbidden Jutsus and was proficient in all Nature Transformation.

During the invasion of Konoha, he performed his Reaper Death Seal on the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi, and killed him for power. For his thirst for knowledge, he joined Akatsuki with the purpose of keeping tabs on each person and learning their Jutsus.

4) Itachi Uchiha

The Uchiha Clan’s prodigy, Itachi Uchiha, was a powerful ninja of the Hidden Leaf. He was the youngest ANBU member to join at the age of eleven and advanced to the position of captain in just two years.

Itachi awakened his Sharingan at the tender age of seven and got Mangekyou Sharingan after witnessing the suicide of his best friend Shisui Uchiha.

Itachi single-handedly annihilated his entire clan to prevent another war to take place which was ordered by Danzo. Later, he went AWOL and joined Akatsuki to keep an eye on them.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha grew up without knowing his parents. He wanted to be acknowledged by the villagers and to fulfill his dream of becoming the Hokage. He wasn’t a Rogue Ninja because officially he was declared dead during the Third Great Ninja War.

After witnessing the death of Rin Nohara at the hands of Kakashi , he went rogue and assisted Madara Uchiha in his plan of “The Eye of The Moon”. Obito was just an average student in his Genin days but as his life drastically changed, he became more powerful.

Although Pain was the leader of Akatsuki, the main character who was controlling this entire organization was Obito.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan in Naruto. He was an average kid growing up alongside his brother Itachi Uchiha, with whom he had a powerful bond.

After his entire clan and parents got massacred by none other than his brother himself, he developed hatred and deserted Konoha to set on his path of vengeance. He even offered his body to Orochimaru to conduct experiments to make him strong.

Prior to the Fourth Great Ninja War, Sasuke went against the Fourth Raikage A, and made him amputate his own hand by burning it with Amaterasu.

1) Madara Uchiha

The most legendary Uchiha of all time, Madara Uchiha was one of the strongest characters in Naruto. He was a best friend-cum-rival of Hashirama Senju and founded Hidden Leaf alongside him. After Hashirama became the Hokage, Madara left the village and went rogue as he was concerned about the future of the Uchiha clan.

Later he attacked Konoha with Nine-Tails but lost against Hashirama. Although believed to be dead, he survived to carry on the “Eye of The Moon Plan.” Even Madara’s reincarnated form was too much for the Shinobi Alliance and all the Five Kages.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul