4 characters Kakashi can never beat in Naruto (and 4 he easily can)

Kakashi Hatake, The Sixth Hokage of the Leaf, was hailed as a prodigy since his childhood. One of the smartest Shinobi in the Land of Fire, he was not only the youngest Jounin but also the youngest Anbu Captain of the Hidden Leaf. As such, rumors of his strength spread throughout the nations, where he was hailed as ''The Copy Ninja" and "Cold Blooded Kakashi."

Fans witnessed his battle prowess throughout the series. Here's a list of some of the characters that Kakashi can beat and some that he can't.

4 characters Kakashi can never beat

4) Hashirama

The First Hokage Hashirama was hailed as the God of Shinobi due to his strength. He was also the only one who could beat Madara in an open battle during their lifetime.

With his Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands Jutsu, he can overwhelm almost any opponent. As a result, there is no chance that Kakashi can ever defeat him in battle.

3) Madara

Hailed as the Ghost of Uchiha, Madara was one of the strongest Shinobi ever. He was also the only one to ever awaken Rinnegan in the modern era after he transplanted Hashirama's cells into his body.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, his strength only grew tenfold after he became the Jinchuriki of the Ten-tails. As that battle proved, there is no way for Kakashi to ever defeat him.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke was not only a member of Team 7, but also the first student Kakashi ever taught Chidori to (a skill that later became Sasuke's go-to Jutsu).

However, during the course of the series, Sasuke surpassed his Sensei by leaps and bounds. With his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and Rinnegan, it does not seem possible that the strongest Uchiha can be defeated by Kakashi.

1) Naruto

Naruto was also a member of Team 7 and one of Kakashi's favorite students. Although Naruto was more suited for heavy training with Jiraiya, his journey to becoming Hokage would not have been possible without Kakashi's guidance and support. He even helped Naruto master his Rasenshuriken Jutsu.

However, like Sasuke, Naruto far surpassed his Sensei over the course of the show. With his Sage of Six Paths Jutsu, it does not seem possible that the strongest Shinobi ever can be defeated by Kakashi.

4 characters Kakashi can easily beat

4) Konan

Konan was a member of the Akatsuki, and she proved her strength during their attack on Konoha. Unfortunately, fans never got to see a showdown between Kakashi and Konan, but it seems that he has her beat on almost every front.

3) Zabuza

The first major arc of Naruto featured the Demon of the Hidden Mist, Zabuza. It was not just his aura and screen presence that looked terrifying, but his Executioner's Blade as well.

It stunned fans completely when they witnessed Kakashi overwhelming Zabuza in battle with the exact same moves due to his Sharingan. As a result, Kakashi beat him quite easily in a short amount of time.

2) Tsunade

The Fifth Hokage Tsunade was not only the granddaughter of Hashirama Senju, but she was also the one to incorporate the Medical Ninja system into the Shinobi teams of the Hidden Leaf. Although she made it a rule for the Medical Ninja to not fight on the frontlines, it obviously did not apply to one of the Legendary Sannin.

Her 100 Healings Mark Jutsu lent her powers that were nothing short of a miracle. However, in a battle with Kakashi, her powers may not be enough. With his 1000 copied Ninjutsus, Chidori, and Raikiri, it seems Kakashi has her beat.

1) Kisame

Kisame Hoshigaki was one of the strongest Akatsuki members. He was so strong, that he was called the "Tail-less Tailed-beast." However, in an open battle with Kakashi, his powers might fall short. Although his Water Prison Shark Dance Technique is incredibly impressive, Kakashi has proved that Water Prisons are not strong enough to keep him restrained.

Not to mention that Kakashi's Kamui would have helped him tremendously in that battle apart from his other Ninjutsu techniques. As a result, it seems that Kakashi can beat Kisame quite easily.

Kakashi is undoubtedly one of the fan-favorite characters from Naruto. With Boruto reintroducing these characters in the later stages of their lives, fans are always eager to know what awaits them.

