10 One Piece and Naruto characters who have the same voice

Both One Piece and Naruto are animanga behemoths, and it is no wonder that they share multiple voice actors. It is not unusual to hear Kizaru and think of Zabuza and vice versa.

With both franchises being two of the most popular animanga series of all time, their characters have also become iconic. Some of these iconic characters even sound the same. Here is a list of ten of the most popular One Piece and Naruto characters who share the same voice actors.

10 voice actors who star in both One Piece and Naruto

10) Nana Mizuki

A veteran name in the industry, Mizuki voices Kozuki Hiyori from One Piece and Hinata Hyuga from Naruto. Hinata was one of Mizuki’s defining roles that solidified her position in the industry.

9) Akira Ishida

Another well-known name, Akira Ishida, is the voice of Cavendish of the White and the Fifth Kazekage, Gaara. Ishida gives voice to both Cavendish and his alternate, villainous personality, Hakuba.

8) Mami Koyama

Interestingly, Charlotte Linlin aka Big Mom, the captain of the Big Mom Pirates and one of the Four Emperors, and Kaguya Otsutsuki, the Matriarch of the Otsutsuki family, are both voiced by Mami Koyama.

7) Hiroaki Hirata

Vinsmoke Sanji, the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates, and Genma Shiranui, one of the special Jonin and elite guards to the Hokage, are both voiced by Hiroaki Hirata. Sanji is one of Hirata’s most famous roles.

6) Tessho Genda

Tessho Genda gives voice to both the main antagonist of the Yonko Saga, Kaidou of the Beast, and the Nine-Tails Jinchuriki, Kurama. Kurama is already one of his most well-known performances, and Kadiou is also becoming one of them.

5) Ikue Otani

Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hat pirates and the reindeer-human hybrid, and the Konohamaru Sarutobi, Hiruzen’s grandson, share the voice of Ikue Otani. Otani only voices the younger version of Konohamaru throughout the two original installments, not in Boruto.

4) Wataru Takagi

Wataru Takagi voices Bellamy the Hyena from One Piece and Obito Uchiha from Naruto. Takagi is one of the more well-known names on this list and Obito is one of his most iconic performances.

3) Showtaro Morikubo

Bartolomeo the Cannibal, the Super Rookie from One Piece, and Shikamaru Nara from Naruto are both voiced by Showtaro Morikubo. Shikamaru was one of Morikubo's most popular ventures.

2) Junko Takeuchi

Junko Takeuchi is famous for giving voice to Naruto Uzumaki. It was and continues to be her most famous role. However, she is also the voice of the younger version of Sabo, the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army and the Second in Command to Monkey D. Dragon.

1) Noriaki Sugiyama

Noriaki Sugiyama is arguably one of the most established names on this list. While Sasuke Uchiha is not his only career-defining role, it is likely the one he is most famous for. What is lesser known is that he is also the voice of Vinsmoke Ichiji, Sanji’s eldest brother and the eldest Germa Prince.

In conclusion

Many more characters from both franchises share the same voice actors, like Asumam and Arlong, Hiruzen and Monkey D. Dragon, and many more such pairs. Most of the time, the characters are drastically different from each other, yet the voice actors manage to capture their essence perfectly.

