4 times the One Piece fanbase was super empathetic towards Sanji

One of the many aspects of characterization and development which One Piece author Eiichiro Oda does incredibly well is giving characters memorable moments. Especially amongst the Straw Hats, there aren’t any One Piece characters who haven't been given a chance to shine.

While most of these moments are exciting, some are sad and depressing for fans to watch. Sanji, in particular, seems to constantly be finding himself in situations where fans empathize with him and feel just as upset as he does.

Here are four times the One Piece fan base felt empathetic towards Sanji.

4 moments that had the entire One Piece fanbase feeling for Sanji

1) Sanji vs. Luffy

Sanji versus Luffy is such an incredibly heartbreaking scene to watch. Just as the former braces himself to never see Luffy or the Straw Hats again, his captain appears out of nowhere. The subsequent battle they have is painful to watch, as it's clear Sanji is distraught at his actions.

The point is made even clearer when Luffy claims that each kick Sanji landed hurt himself more than anyone else. Sanji, sobbing in response to this claim, had nearly the entire One Piece fanbase as upset as he was at that moment. Truly a memorable and emotional Sanji moment.

2) Pudding’s plan discovered

In the Whole Cake Island arc, Sanji overhears Pudding telling Reiju about the Big Mom pirates’ plans. In the process, he realizes Pudding doesn’t care for him whatsoever.

As Sanji drops the flowers and picnic basket he had for Pudding, the realization begins to set in. Incredibly touching music plays as he slowly drops everything and tries lighting a cigarette.

Suddenly, as Pudding and her Homies start laughing at Sanji, the perspective shifts to right under his face (now staring at the ground). Fans can then see Sanji tearing up in his left eye, an absolutely heartbreaking moment which was flawlessly executed.

The sudden reveal of him being completely torn up about Pudding’s true feelings had fans everywhere feeling awful.

3) Sanji’s backstory

Unsurprisingly, yet another Whole Cake Island moment has found its way onto this list. Seeing Sanji’s backstory, fans finally began to understand where his distinctive personality and traits come from.

The relationship Sanji has with his mother is incredibly touching, and nearly anyone can understand the depth of their love.

Sanji’s desire for freedom and Reiju liberating him is also heartwarming for anyone with a sibling. This act of liberation encompasses the relationship siblings should have with one another

Reiju’s defiance of their father Judge in this act further emphasizes the development of the ideal sibling relationship between her and Sanji.

4) Sanji refuses to fight Kalifa

In the Enies Lobby arc, fans finally got to see Sanji put his money where his mouth was as he refused to hit Kalifa. While the two still “fought,” Sanji would stop every kick just short of Kalifa as to not actually hit her.

Unfortunately, Kalifa doesn’t return the favor and begins landing hits, leading fans everywhere to worryingly scream at Sanji to leave.

While this may not be as emotional as other examples on this list, the moment certainly made the One Piece fan base empathetic towards Sanji. Fans everywhere showed support and respect for his ideals and morals.

Nami’s similar support for Sanji’s ideals truly reflects the fanbase’s reaction, as well as further empathizing fans with him sticking up for his morals.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul