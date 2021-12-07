One Piece's Sanji might already have Conqueror’s Haki, here’s why

Not just anybody can have Conqueror’s Haki in One Piece, but there are some hints that Sanji could possess that power.

While Sanji is never going to beat Luffy or Zoro in a fight, he wouldn’t make it easy for them. One Piece Chapter 1034 is a great showcase of his newfound capabilities. The one technique he currently lacks is Conqueror’s Haki, which is a requirement for the strongest fighters.

Of course, Eiichiro Oda loves to leave breadcrumbs throughout the story. There are already plenty of hints that Zoro had Conqueror’s Haki even back then. Perhaps the same can be applied to Sanji down the line. What makes him special is his ability to insert a stronger will into others.

Could Sanji from One Piece have Conqueror's Haki? Here are a few potential clues

Mike #SKK @j1ngleee A thread on why I think Sanji will get conquerors haki, feel free to read. #ONEPIECE A thread on why I think Sanji will get conquerors haki, feel free to read. #ONEPIECE https://t.co/ywpQhyzR3j

The following article is pure speculation in regards to Sanji and Conqueror’s Haki. Credit goes to Reddit user randomshirtman, who came up with a good observation about Sanji. They brought up how Sanji tends to lead by example, which may have implications for Conqueror's Haki.

Sanji possesses the same ability as Luffy

Sanji certainly has leadership qualities (Image via randomshirtman)

Again, the credit goes to randomshirtman for bringing up these interesting parallels. Back in Marineford, Mihawk once described Luffy as having a very rare ability. The Strawhat can seemingly convert dangerous enemies into trusted allies. However, Luffy isn't the only character with this ability.

Sanji is one of the rare One Piece characters to also perform these actions. Whether or not he has Conqueror's Haki, Sanji has already demonstrated his leadership skills. He managed to convince the following to join his side:

Gin refused to finish off Sanji despite orders from his boss (Baratie)

refused to finish off Sanji despite orders from his boss (Baratie) Viola betrayed her own crew to help out Sanji in his time of need (Dressrosa)

betrayed her own crew to help out Sanji in his time of need (Dressrosa) Kinemon eventually swallowed his pride and thanked Sanji for everything he did for the samurai (Punk Hazard)

eventually swallowed his pride and thanked Sanji for everything he did for the samurai (Punk Hazard) Pudding's hatred for Sanji turned into love within a span of a wedding (Whole Cake Island)

hatred for Sanji turned into love within a span of a wedding (Whole Cake Island) Germa 66 came back to save Sanji from the Big Mom Pirates, despite ample time to escape (Whole Cake Island)

Sanji's kindness is the main reason why he can sway other people to his side. He possesses a rare ability not unlike Conqueror's Haki. Sanji has repeatedly shown he can dominate the will of the people around him.

Not many One Piece characters can claim this feat. Those who can often have Conqueror's Haki within themselves.

He also has great ambitions himself

Phantom Stranger @ThePhantomStra5



A short?? thread



#ONEPIECE Why the all blue is important to sanji and what it representsA short?? thread Why the all blue is important to sanji and what it represents A short?? thread#ONEPIECE https://t.co/xPYVhokI3E

One Piece characters with Conqueror's Haki tend to be extremely ambitious. Luffy wants to be the Pirate King while Zoro wants to be the World's Strongest Swordsman. In a similar regard, Sanji is also striving for bigger and more outlandish goals.

He wants to find the mysterious All Blue, where all the oceans meet in one place. By doing so, he can fully realize the dream of every world class chef. Sanji will have all the ingredients he needs to make the greatest dishes.

These are very lofty ambitions, since most people would consider it an impossible task. Sanji having Conqueror's Haki makes sense in this regard. He wants to be the greatest chef in the world of One Piece.

Sanji needs to be at a certain level by the end of the series

夏冰 @HBng61780606 After Wano arc, I really want a fight between the strawhat crew and admirals. If this happens, it will be very interesting. After Wano arc, I really want a fight between the strawhat crew and admirals. If this happens, it will be very interesting.

After the Wano arc ends, One Piece will finally reach the endgame. Luffy wants to become the Pirate King, but he needs strong allies by his side. Zoro and Sanji are the wings that help him fly, yet the latter needs to catch up.

It's quite possible that all members of the Monster Trio will fight the Admirals, who likely possess Conqueror's Haki. Sanji will feel like a fish out of water if he doesn't use it against them. Conqueror's Haki will give him a level playing field against the strongest One Piece characters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul