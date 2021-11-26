Why Zoro having Conqueror’s Haki is important to the One Piece story

Zoro's recent use of Conqueror's Haki has major implications in the One Piece narrative.

Only a select few characters possess this incredible power. Color of the Supreme King Haki, also known as Conqueror's Haki, is exceedingly rare by One Piece standards. Zoro now has all three types of Haki, which makes him a very dangerous threat.

This recent development will certainly play a crucial role in the story. Only the strongest One Piece characters can use this ability. The story is reaching the endgame soon, which means it's now or never for the Strawhats. Zoro is finally proving why he will be the World's Strongest Swordsman one day.

Zoro having Conqueror's Haki is a major development in the One Piece story

One Piece fans were very excited when Zoro used Conqueror's Haki to knock out Kaidou's subordinates. This has been a long time coming for the Pirate Hunter, given his lofty ambitions. Here's why it's going to play a major role in the story going forward.

The Strawhats can finally be compared to the Roger Pirates

The Roger Pirates are highly regarded as the greatest pirate crew in One Piece history. As a result, the Strawhats have very big shoes to fill. Now that Zoro has Conqueror's Haki, his crew is one step closer to reaching the same level of fame and infamy.

Zoro is often compared to Rayleigh, just like Luffy is compared to Roger. Both Zoro and Rayleigh are the first crew mates of their respective teams. They are also powerful swordsmen with scars around their eyes. For the longest time, the main difference was their mastery of Haki skills.

Now that Zoro has Conqueror's Haki, he can serve his captain the same way Rayleigh did with Roger. There is still a long way to go, but Zoro is getting there. He needs to be just as strong as Rayleigh. Otherwise, the Strawhats can never overtake the Roger Pirates.

Zoro is one step closer to becoming the World's Strongest Swordsman

In the world of One Piece, only the strongest characters have Conqueror's Haki. This is what truly separates the great from the merely good.

Everybody with Conqueror's Haki shares a similar theme. They all have "qualities of a king," which means they command respectable power. Users must also have a very strong will power, which Zoro never lacks. He's going to need it if he wants to achieve his dream.

Zoro's main goal in life is to fulfill his promise to Kuina, which is becoming the World's Strongest Swordsman. This is not an easy title to claim, which is why Zoro must rise to the challenge. It's almost mandatory that he knows all types of Haki.

Mihawk should also have Conqueror's Haki

Speaking of which, it's very likely that Dracule Mihawk has Conqueror's Haki. While it's not yet been confirmed, basic storytelling dictates that he uses it. Mihawk has been set up as Zoro's biggest opponent in the series. It's a huge mountain to climb, which is what makes Zoro's journey more impressive.

Mihawk's title indicates he is one of the strongest characters in One Piece. He even fought Shanks in a series of famous battles. It would be very anticlimactic if Mihawk didn't have Conquerors' Haki. It should be a basic requirement when fighting characters like Shanks.

If someone like Zoro can have it based on his ambition, the same can be said for Mihawk. He had already reached his goal, which he presumably did without a Devil Fruit. Mihawk would have to fully master his Haki to bolster his power.

