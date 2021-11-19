One Piece Film 'Red' is finally giving Shanks the attention he deserves

As fans eagerly await One Piece’s 1000th episode, Eiichiro gave the fans another huge surprise, by announcing a new film! Oda and the One Piece production staff participated in an event hosted by Toei Animation. It was at this event that the 46-year-old shared the news of the new movie. Titled “One Piece Film: Red”, it will premiere on August 6, 2022.

This bombshell of a film will be directed by Goro Taniguchi, scripted by Kuroiwa Tsutomu, and supervised by Oda himself. The manga artist has also hinted that One Piece Film: Red will give Shanka more screen time.

It’s no question that One Piece has been getting some well-deserved attention lately, and this article will cover everything known about the film so far.

What is One Piece Film: Red about?

While there isn’t a surplus of information about the film so far, what has been released gave enough information to make the fans beam with elation. The logo released for the One Piece Film: Red emulated the Red-Haired Shanks. It even has a scar across the "D", similar to the one Shanks has. In fact, it has been confirmed by Oda himself that “Red Hair” Shanks will finally be making a move.

Shanks has always been an important character in One Piece. In fact, he is the one who inspired Monkey D. Luffy to embark on his own adventure. Yet, Shanks’ real power has not been revealed in the series, which is what makes this imminent release so intriguing. Finally, fans will witness the full potential of Shanks. Potential that has not been previously tapped into.

Oda’s gratitude to the One Piece team

While announcing the new film, Oda also expressed his gratitude to all those working with him since day one of the One Piece franchise.

Eiichiro Oda's message (Image via Twitter)

The message reads:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We are making a Movie!! RED!! I’m Tired of drawing legendary geezers in movies! So give me a break lol! That’s how it started, and we arrived at the character for this movie. Did you know that Mr. Goro Taniguchi despite being distant from One Piece is the first person to ever animate Luffy? We’ve got so many surprises in store for you! So please, look forward to The New “RED” and let your imagination run free!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee