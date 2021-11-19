One Piece film 'Red' leaks: Release date and what to expect

One Piece is one of the most hyped anime series at the moment. The anticipation continues to grow as fans await the release of One Piece Episode 1000. Some fans foresaw Eiichiro Oda making a huge announcement with the release of the episode.

The excitement surrounding the anime increased exponentially as fans celebrated the declaration of a One Piece movie that will be released shortly.

Sources leak information about upcoming 'One Piece' movie

Sources claim a new One Piece film is in the works, apparently called Red, which will be released on 6 August 2022. It is important to note that the aforementioned information is leaked and fans await official announcements to confirm the release date.

Scotch @ScotchInformer رسمياً !!



فيلم One Piece الجديد سيكون بعنوان RED !! قادم في 6 أغسطس 2022 !!



Official!! One Piece FILM:RED ! It'll be on 6th August 2022. رسمياً !! فيلم One Piece الجديد سيكون بعنوان RED !! قادم في 6 أغسطس 2022 !!Official!! One Piece FILM:RED ! It'll be on 6th August 2022. https://t.co/f7VLTeH9AH

Scotch @ScotchInformer رسالة المؤلف إييتشيرو أودا بمناسبة الإعلان عن فيلم RED الجديد! والذي سيعرض في 6 أغسطس 2022!



English Ver of Eiichiro Oda message! رسالة المؤلف إييتشيرو أودا بمناسبة الإعلان عن فيلم RED الجديد! والذي سيعرض في 6 أغسطس 2022!English Ver of Eiichiro Oda message! https://t.co/AntObkrwHQ

According to sources, the title of the One Piece movie will be Red. This information was taken from a note written by Eiichiro Oda, which was leaked. An unknown source had translated the note that was written in Japanese, and it was understood that the note was about an upcoming One piece film that will be titled Red.

What the 'One Piece' movie might bring to viewers

Fans were quick to discuss the possible plot or characters that could be present in the upcoming movie. Some of the fans in a One Piece subreddit started breaking down the note and looking for hints that Eiichiro Oda might have hidden. One fan noticed three scar marks on the letter “D”, hinting that the movie could be about the legendary Red-Haired Shanks.

Who is Red-Haired Shanks?

Red-Haired Shanks is the captain of the Red Hair Pirates in One Piece. He is also one of the four emperors who rule the New World. Additionally, he had been a member of the Rogers Pirates who alone conquered the Grand Line. Monkey D. Luffy looks up to Shanks as his inspiration towards paving his own path and setting sail on a pirate adventure of his own.

This One Piece character is immensely strong and displays absolute mastery when it comes to swordsmanship. Shanks can keep up with Whitebeard despite having only a single arm and this is a testament to his strength.

Edited by Sabine Algur