One Piece characters' nationalities: Origin countries of Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and more revealed

One Piece is one of the most successful anime and manga series of all time. One Piece is known for its great storytelling and characters that are loved by the entire fan base. Since each character has a unique design, fans were curious and wanted to know the nationalities of each character.

It is not easy to ascertain the nationality of any anime character, but Eiichiro Oda has revealed the nationality of nine out of the ten members of the Straw Hat Crew.

One Piece: Straw Hat Crew members’ nationalities

The nationality of the Straw Hat Crew members is based on what the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda revealed during an interview. Oda mentions that the nationalities he was about to reveal were based purely on appearances.

1) Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece. He is the top fighter, founder and captain of the Straw Hat Crew. His aim is to be the Pirate King as he believes that it is at that point he can attain a level of freedom that no one else can have.

Nationality: Brazil

2) Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro is the first One Piece character to join Luffy's Straw Hat Crew. Before becoming a pirate, he was a bounty hunter. He created a unique swordsmanship style known as the Santoryu, in which he wields three swords. He is one of the strongest members of the Straw Hat Crew along with Jinbe, Luffy, and Sanji.

Nationality: Japan

3) Nami

She is the second One Piece character to join the Straw Hat Crew. She was a member of the Arlong Crew, who joined the Straw Hat to rob them. But she became a legitimate member after defeating the entire Arlong Crew.

Nationality: Sweden

4) Usopp

He is Straw Hat Crew’s sniper and fourth member. While Usopp constantly displays cowardice, he is working hard towards becoming a brave pirate and follow his father’s footsteps. Eiichiro Oda doesn’t specify the country he is from, but suggests that he is from an African nation.

5) Sanji

Sanji is the Straw Hat Crew’s cook and one of the strongest members of the crew. He disowned his family twice, and was convinced by Luffy to join his crew. This character in One Piece dreams of visiting the chef’s paradise, All Blue. It is the point where East Blue, West Blue, North Blue, and South Blue meet.

Nationality: France

6) Chopper

Chopper is Straw Hat’s doctor. He was a reindeer who ate the Devil’s Fruit, which gives the ability to morph into a human at will. His dream is to travel around the world and enable himself to cure every single disease that is out there

Nationality: Canada

7) Nico Robin

Robin is the sixth One Piece character to join the Straw Hat Crew. She ate Hana Hana no Mi which gives her the power to reproduce any body part on any surface she chooses.

Nationality: Russia

8) Franky

Franky is the seventh One Piece character to join the Straw Hat Crew. He was abandoned when he was four years old. An accident forced him to augment his body with prosthetics. And his dream is to circumnavigate the Earth. He joined the crew in an attempt to fulfill his dream.

Nationality: United States of America

9) Brook

He is Straw hat Crew’s musician and just like Zoro, he too is a swordsman. On eating Yomi Yomi no Mi, this One Piece character was able to return to life after dying once. His dream is to reunite with Laboon, an old friend who resides in Reverse Mountain.

Nationality: Austria

The only remaining character, Jinbe, is a large blue whale shark fish-man. While Oda didn't reveal his nationality, many fans have theorized Jinbe to be of Japanese or, more popularly, an Indian origin.

