'One Piece' Episode 999: Community reacts as Jinbe and Robin take down Big Mom

One Piece Episode 999 was released tonight to the delight of fans everywhere as a new Straw Hat tag team debuted.

The new episode showed Robin and Jinbe teaming up to take Big Mom in a combo attack. Blowing fans away, this was quickly the highlight of the episode and had everyone talking.

Jinbe and Robin's team fascinated fans in 'One Piece' Episode 999

Scene context

One Piece Episode 999 picks up the story from last week, which ended with Franky and Brook running over Big Mom on a motorcycle. This knocks Big Mom out temporarily. When she regains consciousness, she’s not happy with the duo.

mya @EpicGamerFizzel // one piece episode 999 spoilers

I literally love this duo so much

Franky, Brook, the other Straw Hats, and allies are all terrified of what’s about to happen to them. Big Mom has her sword raised high above Franky when suddenly a voice asks to borrow an arm.

Jinbe then appears, grabbing Big Mom’s left arm and performing a Fishman Karate shoulder throw. Big Mom is successfully thrown into Robin’s Mil Fleur Delphinium, where Big Mom is then rolled out of the banquet hall.

This short action sequence ends with a great scene of Robin and Jinbe complimenting each other. It was great to see Straw Hats get some meaningful offense in on a Yonko, especially a crew section this large.

Community reactions

🍊🌸 tsunnn @ ONE PIECE SUPREMACY 🌸🍊 @namiida_swann

THAT WAS SO SUPERRRRRR. OH MAN I SMILED SO MUCH! Everyone looked so cool 😭 so happy to see Franky again in the screen too. Robin & Jinbei were *mwah* CHEF'S KISS. I'm ready for episode 1000 next week! I'll have sake 😌

#ONEPIECE #onepiece999 One Piece episode 999

Given that Jinbe and Robin became fan-favorite characters after the Marineford and Enies Lobby arcs, it’s no surprise the community loved their team. Fans are clamoring to see this happen again, a suggestion author Eiichiro Oda will hopefully consider.

In the meantime, fans will have to keep replaying their short team up from One Piece episode 999 to satiate themselves. Although it's still a great scene, it’s such a short sequence to have them team up for a one-time act. Hopefully, this is the setup for many more team ups during Onigashima and beyond.

Final thoughts

One Piece Episode 999 had a lot of great scenes, but the easy episode highlight is Jinbe and Robin successfully removing Big Mom from the immediate battlefield.

maki ⁷ cw: link click @YGNJAMS95 📺one piece ep 999



Another amazing episode!! The rooftop scene omfg i cant wait to watch it 😩🔥 alsoo straw hat crew are finally together!! here we goooo

Truly internet-breaking, this fantastic offensive combo of Straw Hat historians and helmsmen seems synergistic and natural. Their movesets seemingly complement each other well enough to pull off moves that can temporarily inhibit even a Yonko.

One of the great things about Wano so far is seeing how far the Straw Hats have come and what they’re able to do on their own and together. One Piece Episode 999 and Jinbe and Robin’s team highlighted the crew’s growth.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

