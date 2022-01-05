One Piece live-action series builds two familiar ship set pieces

A recently captured image of a production lot for the One Piece live-action show displays two ship set pieces seemingly fully built. In addition, the ships look to be Alvida’s pirate ship and a Navy ship.

The One Piece live-action series is seemingly entering its filming stage. The construction of these set pieces, as well as previous leaks regarding Zoro’s Three Sword Style, would imply pre-production is at an end.

Follow along as this article breaks down the significance of these leaks and more.

Live-action One Piece series seemingly nearing end of pre-production with two ship set pieces spotted in production lot

One Piece live-action ship set piece leaks

The One Piece live-action series seems to be approaching the production stage. Recent photos show what seem to be Alvida’s ship, a Navy ship, and a yet unfinished ship still being built.

With One Piece’s live-action clearly moving right along with pre-production, it's likely filming will begin soon. Such massive set pieces also imply that the One Piece live-action series is working with a massive budget, something which hopefully translates into a great adaptation.

Certainly, if the completed ships are anything to go off of, the One Piece live-action series is doing a great adaptation job so far. Hopes are certainly high, with One Piece creator and author Eiichiro Oda working very closely with the live-action team. Many One Piece fans are hopeful this live-action performance will break the mold and prove to be entertaining and high-quality.

Previous leaks showcased someone who appeared to be Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro’s live-action actor) practicing Zoro’s Three Sword Style in late 2021. Given the accuracy the live-action series seems to be approaching its adaptation with so far, signs are encouraging for a high-quality One Piece live-action series.

However, wariness is still important, as previous live-action adaptations have looked promising before failing spectacularly. While One Piece fans are certainly hopeful their live-action adaptation will be different, they unfortunately won’t know for sure until the series is released.

Wrapping up

The One Piece live-action leaks so far have now showcased Zoro’s Three Sword Style being practiced, as well as massive ship set pieces being constructed. If nothing else, the pre-production phase of One Piece’s live-action show is seemingly prioritizing accuracy.

While this is encouraging, fans should still be wary and prepared for the worst. Almost no live-action TV or film adaptation of an anime has worked yet, with some being incredibly infamous for their poor quality.

Be sure to keep up with the latest One Piece anime, film, manga, and live-action news on Sportskeeda as 2022 progresses.

