One Piece live-action BTS photo leak shows Mackenyu practicing Zoro's Three Sword Style 

A new behind the scenes photo has leaked from Netflix's One Piece live-action series. Mackenyu seems to be starring in the photo, practicing stunts himself instead of a stunt double.

What’s more interesting is that the young actor seems to be practicing Zoro’s Three Sword Style. The biggest implication here is that no stunt double will be used for action sequences.

While it is unconfirmed whether this is Mackenyu or not, this article will assume that is the case. This leak combined with the information we already had on the series, paints a very bright future for the One Piece live-action adaptation.

A recent photo was leaked on Twitter showcasing some behind the scenes work for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. In the photo, we see either Mackenyu or a stunt double practicing Zoro’s Three Sword Style, with a sword affixed to the actor's mouth as well.

Given Mackenyu's rumored involvement, it’s absolutely great to see the young actor practicing the Three Sword Style.

In addition, it’ll improve the actor's portrayal of Zoro. Suffice to say, all of the information surrounding the One Piece live-action has been quite promising.

What we know about the One Piece live-action series so far

The series logo for the One Piece live-action adaptation. (Image via Netflix)

Helmed by Netflix, the One Piece live-action series has already cast Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. The actors for these roles are Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu Arata, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar respectively.

Coupled with that, Eichiiro Oda himself is overseeing the series and is heavily involved from that position.

The casting, combined with Mackenyu doing stunts himself, is extremely promising. Although unconfirmed, such dedication from star actors can truly elevate a production to new heights.

Wrapping up

A recent behind the scenes photo from the One Piece live-action series shows an actor practicing Zoro’s Three Sword Style. While unconfirmed as of this writing, the article assumes this is Mackenyu himself practicing the fighting technique.

Having that level of dedication from actors can truly bring any production, whether original or an adaptation, to magnificent highs.

Be sure to keep an eye out for further leaks that could confirm Mackenyu's stuntwork for the film.

