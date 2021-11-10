One Piece live-action show: Episodes, cast and more

One Piece seems to be next on Netflix's hit list after Cowboy Bebop. The beloved and still-ongoing series and one of the "Big Three" of the shonen anime genre, One Piece, is all set to get a live-action show on Netflix, and Twitter fans cannot keep calm.

The anime itself is all set to air its 1000th episode on November 21, 2021, and the Netflix show feels like a celebratory venture on this occasion.

What we know about the Netflix adaptation of One Piece

Confirmed cast

The One Piece series has a ginormous cast, with more than twenty major characters and well over a hundred recurring ones in supporting roles. While it is obviously not feasible to include all the major characters of the entire 1000+ chapter-long manga, the show's main cast has already been finalized.

We have Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, and fans seem happy with the ethnically correct casting as Luffy is canonically of Hispanic origin.

The role of the triple sword-wielding Zoro will be played by Mackenyu, who has also featured in the live-action adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin.

yuri young @yuricornn



#OnePieceNetflix

If you watched Mackenyu @Mackenyu1116 in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, you know he’s going to be a great Roronoa Zoro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 If you watched Mackenyu @Mackenyu1116 in Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, you know he’s going to be a great Roronoa Zoro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#OnePieceNetflix https://t.co/UE0vdIvGga

Meanwhile, Nami's role has been bagged by Emily Rudd, known for her roles in Fear Street, Dynasty, Olive Forever, The Romanoffs and Electric Dreams.

Similarly, Jacob Romero Gibson's casting as Usopp has made One Piece fans very happy, especially because Gibson himself is a dedicated One Piece fan.

Finally, we have Taz Skylar starring as none other than Sanji. He is known for his roles in The Kill Team, Boiling Point and Villain. One Piece fans are a little skeptical about the casting choice for Sanji, however, and "Eminem as Sanji" jokes are amuck.

Episodes in the series

Eiichiro Oda, creator of the One Piece manga, seems to be personally working on this project. First announced in 2017, and then postponed to 2020, Oda himself announced that season 1 of the show will constitute 10 episodes. The show will be produced by Tomorrow Studios, who is also the company behind the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

One Piece is a longtime running series with a Guinness World Record of being the highest selling manga globally. Fans have high expectations of the show, and many are desperately hoping that it does not suffer the same fate as the live-action adaptation of Death Note did.

McSpankie @_McSpankie_ @Coryxvx @NetflixGeeked @Nibellion After seeing what Netflix did to Death Note, it’s best that they don’t touch One Piece @Coryxvx @NetflixGeeked @Nibellion After seeing what Netflix did to Death Note, it’s best that they don’t touch One Piece

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Knowing the sheer volume of the series' plot, however, it is difficult to judge how the show will adapt this anime giant's content in ten episodes. Well, all that can be done is to wait, and maybe watch the Cowboy Bebop live-action in the meantime, premiering on November 21, 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi