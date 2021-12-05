One Piece Chapter 1034: Closing action sequence vs Queen and more mirror an earlier Sanji fight

One Piece Chapter 1034 scanlations released yesterday, 3 December 2021. In the new chapter, Sanji receives a long awaited powerup and seemingly concludes his battle against Queen.

Along the way to the final hit, Sanji hits one of his trademark kicking sequences which seem to overwhelm his opponents. Fans have drawn some parallels to this action sequence, including one against an older opponent.

While not many similarities are there to be drawn, there are a few key ones worth noting.

Sanji vs. Queen and Kuroobi seem to parallel one another in the wake of One Piece Chapter 1034

Parallels between Sanji's battle against Queen and Kuroobi

For starters, both One Piece fights come at thematically turbulent times for Sanji. When fighting Kuroobi, Sanji had just left the Baratie which was the only home he had ever known.

In addition, Sanji was being thrust into combat against an opponent whose strength he didn’t fully understand or measure up initially.

Kenji @kindkuroashi



#onepiece1034



that consecutive attacks remind me of sanji's fight with kuroobi. and queen is a yonko commander 🤷‍♂️ that consecutive attacks remind me of sanji's fight with kuroobi. and queen is a yonko commander 🤷‍♂️#onepiece1034 https://t.co/WVBtPg9I2R

Similarly, Sanji feels like he’s losing himself in his fight against Queen. Not knowing who he is or what he’s becoming, Sanji is afraid of losing his home alongside Luffy and the Straw Hats.

This troubles him to the point of asking Zoro to kill him after the battle is over. In such circumstances, Sanji views this form of himself as a hindrance in finding the One Piece.

Sanji also doesn’t fully understand Queen’s powers or abilities in the initial stages of their fight. While some aspects are embellished for gag reasons, Sanji is somewhat confused on how to best fight Queen early on.

Sanji eventually does find his way by using his powerup and experience against Queen to deliver the final sequence of blows.

Speaking of the final beatdowns, Sanji starts both of his climactic battles with a collier shot. However, differences lie in his use of Diable Jambe against Queen and lack of that form against Kuroobi.

While Sanji ends Kuroobi with a mutton shot and dispatches Queen with a boeuf burst, both attacks are named after meat and send their receivers flying.

Jay-Jay @TheGameAllStar @kindkuroashi I think the reason this hits so hard is because when Sanji strings combos like this? It's basically like he's laying out a recipe and he's cooking by kicking your ass 🤣 it's so dope and I love it. I'm waiting for the day he does this to someone like Kizaru. @kindkuroashi I think the reason this hits so hard is because when Sanji strings combos like this? It's basically like he's laying out a recipe and he's cooking by kicking your ass 🤣 it's so dope and I love it. I'm waiting for the day he does this to someone like Kizaru.

Another similarity is that they both represent Sanji’s evolved combat prowess. While Baratie arc introduced us to some of the suave cook's moves, Kuroobi is his first fully fledged fight in the series.

Similarly, one could argue that Queen is his first significant opponent in One Piece’s New World. In addition, Sanji’s powerup here mirrors the debut of his full repertoire against Kuroobi during the Arlong Park arc.

Finally, both of these fights have an underlying tone of fighting for a woman. In the final panels of One Piece Chapter 1034, Sanji realizes Queen was the one who hit Osome. This culminated in Queen's relentless beatdown. Sanji is clearly thinking of Osome in these moments, given his past characterization.

Against Kuroobi in the Arlong Park arc, Sanji is fighting for Nami’s freedom and happiness. Arlong essentially held Nami hostage as a member of his crew and always had a gun to Cocoyasi Village’s head.

In summation

While there are some differences, One Piece Chapter 1034’s Sanji vs. Queen fight mirrors the former's battle Kuroobi in many ways. While not exactly the same, one can connect the dots between the two fights.

One Piece has always been about continuity and long-term thematic parallels, so it's great to see connections can still be made. While not totally similar, these two fights are thematically significant with a good amount of parallels between them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to look out for One Piece Chapter 1035 news and leaks over the next two weeks to find out how Sanji vs. Queen will end.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul