One Piece Chapter 1034: Release date and time, spoilers, where to read, and more

With the One Piece Chapter 1033 initial spoilers now out, we can accurately predict the content and release time of One Piece Chapter 1034. There’s no planned break at the end of Chapter 1033, so One Piece Chapter 1034 is currently scheduled for a Sunday, December 5 official release.

Scanlated editions of One Piece Chapter 1034 are usually made available the Friday before a release. These typically have fairly accurate translations, but it’s always best to wait for the official release both for translation accuracy and to show support to the franchise.

While no direct spoilers have been leaked yet for One Piece Chapter 1034, we can still make a few predictions based on initial Chapter 1033 spoilers.

As previously stated, One Piece Chapter 1034 is eyeing an official release on Sunday, December 5. Chapter 1033 spoilers indicate that there’s no planned break for the series, so barring unforeseen circumstances, this should be the release date.

Chapters debut internationally at 12 PM EST (11 AM EST during DST) via the Shonen Jump app and the Manga Plus website. Manga Plus offers a free hub to read the latest Shonen Jump chapters on. The Shonen Jump app offers a manga vault for subscribers who pay a marginal monthly fee.

Both of these platforms are very reliable in terms of release timing and consistency, so fans can expect the official release there as soon as it’s available.

While no One Piece Chapter 1034 leaks have come out yet, we do have the Chapter 1033 spoilers and can therefore make some assumptions. Probably the most definitive thing One Piece Chapter 1034 will have is a continuation of Zoro vs King.

At the end of Chapter 1033, Zoro awakens his Conqueror’s Haki and reaffirms his desire for this power to King. We can assume One Piece Chapter 1034 will pick right back up with this, as it’s easily the most important plotline in Onigashima currently.

Although primarily focused on Zoro vs. King in Chapter 1033, we did see a glimpse of Sanji vs. Queen. The two were mainly discussing King here but presumably in the midst of exchanging blows. It’d be great to see One Piece Chapter 1034 focus on both Zoro vs King and Sanji vs Queen.

- Update on Big Mom's remaining crew and the government ships, they may clash with each other

- Update on the Flower Capital

- Update on Momo

- Robin deciphering the poneglyph at the 2nd basement

We can also expect to revisit Orochi and Komurasaki, as they ended Chapter 1032 but were nowhere to be seen in Chapter 1033. It’s an intriguing scenario, as we have no idea whether this Komurasaki is Hiyori or perhaps another Kozuki family member. Regardless, we can expect to get an update on this situation in One Piece Chapter 1034.

The One Piece franchise has been on fire lately, being at the forefront of animanga news with a plethora of content and announcements. One Piece Chapter 1034 seems poised to continue this trend, especially given the 1033 spoilers we already have.

While we don’t have any direct spoilers yet, One Piece Chapter 1034’s content is likely more Zoro vs. King and Sanji vs. Queen. We can also somewhat expect to see Orochi vs. Komurasaki, as that’s a fairly suspenseful aspect of the raid, which Chapter 1033 didn’t cover.

Be sure to keep an eye out for One Piece Chapter 1034’s official release coming Sunday, December 5 at 11 AM EST to the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus.

