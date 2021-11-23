One Piece Chapter 1033 spoilers: A new Conquering King appears

Initial One Piece Chapter 1033 spoilers have come out, and with them we learn King’s race and see a new Conquering King appear. Entitled “Shimotsuki Kozaburo,” this chapter seems to be bringing King vs. Zoro into its final stages.

We also check up on Sanji vs Queen quickly, but assuming these spoilers are accurate, a vast majority of the chapter focuses on Zoro. Zoro also seems to get a massive powerup to close the chapter out with, assuming these leaks are accurate.

One Piece Chapter 1033 spoilers: A second King on the Straw Hat crew

Opening pages

While we don’t have page leaks for One Piece Chapter 1033 yet, we can still break the chapter down into rough sections. In what seems to be One Piece Chapter 1033’s opening pages, we see Zoro attack King, which results in an explosion. Based on how the fight has gone so far, this explosion was likely King blocking or countering Zoro’s attack.

One Piece Chapter 1033 then cuts to Queen vs. Sanji, where Queen begins explaining King’s race to Sanji. King, apparently, is a member of the Lunarian race which “would have been annihilated” if not for King’s survival.

Queen further explains that the Lunarians were monsters that could survive in any environment, being called Gods in ancient times. Sanji asks why they were annihilated, to which Queen responds with, "Ask King directly."

Zoro vs King

One Piece Chapter 1033 then goes back to Zoro vs. King, showing us Zoro surviving the explosion by covering himself in Armament Haki. Zoro attacks King with a Shishi Sonson, but the attack does no damage. King counterattacks, presumably knocking Zoro near the edge of the Skull Dome, given the next few events.

Zoro’s swords begin to fall off Onigashima, as Zoro starts to have a flashback. He remembers Hitetsu’s words about the Wado Ichimonji and Enma being made by Shimotsuki Kozaburo. Shimotsuki Kozaburo is later said in this chapter to be Kuina’s grandfather by way of her own father.

Zoro questions how the Wado Ichimonji, a Wano sword, ended up in the East Blue. This presumably leads into a flashback, but the leaks aren’t specific on whether Zoro experiences this flashback or if it’s for exposition.

Regardless, watchers get a flashback showing Kozaburo saying each sword has its own personality. Kozaburo says weak swordsmen who can’t control strong swords are afraid of them, which is why they call them Cursed Blades. We then (presumably) see Zoro discovering Kozaburo is Kuina’s grandfather.

A new Conquering King appears

One Piece Chapter 1033 then cuts back to Zoro vs. King in real time. Zoro says he lacks strength before asking Enma if Oden was able to use the sword, despite Enma draining Haki from its user.

Beast Pirate fodder begins crowding in on Zoro, before Zoro abandons the regulation of his Haki and lets Enma take whatever it wants. Suddenly, the Beast Pirates that were approaching Zoro begins collapsing and fainting.

King asks Zoro if he’s really going to try to become a “King,” referencing the Conquering King’s Haki, that Zoro just awakened. One Piece Chapter 1033 ends with Zoro saying of course, because he has a promise he made with his best friend and Captain. Fortunately, there is no break for the series next week.

Final thoughts

One Piece Chapter 1033 saw Zoro awaken Conqueror’s Haki, an amazing powerup which undoubtedly puts him on a similar level to other Yonko right hands. Zoro also seemingly masters Enma here, based on his decision to stop regulating his Haki while using the blade.

One Piece Chapter 1033 giving an official name for King’s race is great too. While fans have heard the name Lunarian before, and it was teased to be King’s race, this is the first time the two have been directly associated.

Zoro vs. King seems to be heating up quickly and while Luffy vs. Kaido is still going on, Zoro vs. King seems to be one of the best Wano fights so far. It’s been somewhat of a stalemate with King recently gaining an edge, but hopefully One Piece Chapter 1033 gave Zoro everything he needs to get the advantage back.

