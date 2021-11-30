One Piece Chapter 1034 (leaked): Sanji's abuse explained, Germa powers return and Sanji's new technique

One Piece Chapter 1034 leaks have been released today, and with them comes a much-needed focus on Sanji. Last readers spent significant time with him. Sanji felt like he was losing control of himself and had no idea who he was.

Both Sanji and fans will be delighted to see Sanji’s apparent abuse of a woman be explained. In addition, Sanji debuts a new technique while a certain set of previously seen abilities make their return.

All of this makes for a great chapter, seemingly initiating the Queen vs. Sanji wrapup. Given Zoro vs. King entered its final stages this past week, fans should be seeing Luffy vs. Kaido sometime soon. Fans are anxious to see how Luffy is faring, but first, readers must go through One Piece Chapter 1034.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1034 AND PRIOR CHAPTERS AHEAD

One Piece Chapter 1034 showcases Sanji's state-of-the-art strikes against Queen, as well as setting up future Onigashima issues

Opening pages

One Piece Chapter 1034 opens by focusing on the geisha Sanji had seemingly abused several chapters ago. Readers learn her name is Osome and that her reason for being on the Onigashima battlefield is looking for her pet or friend, mouse Chuji.

According to the leaks, One Piece Chapter 1034 then cuts to Momonosuke. Last readers saw Momo, he was instructed to create flame clouds to replace Kaido’s so Onigashima doesn’t fall when Luffy KOs Kaido. Momo seems to be accomplishing this goal by grabbing and pulling Kaido’s flame clouds.

This Momonosuke moment, in particular, is a little confusing. While Momo and Kaido have the same Devil Fruit Lineage Factor, Kaido’s flame clouds would presumably be Kaido’s and Kaido’s alone. It would make sense for Momo to touch them and take control since the two share Lineage Factors, but again, this isn't very clear.

The chapter then progresses into Sanji vs. Queen, where we see Queen using all of the Germa 66 powers. This includes Sanji’s invisibility, which like other Germa 66 powers, was thought to be unique to each member's Raid Suit. Queen and Judge have an established past together, though, so Queen’s use of the Germa 66 powers makes sense in theory.

Sanji vs Queen

One Piece Chapter 1034 now shifts focus to Sanji vs. Queen. Responding to Queen’s invisibility and other Germa powers, Sanji suddenly begins moving at extremely high speeds. While this is building up, Osome enters the battlefield looking for Chuji. Presumably, this is within eyeshot of Queen and Sanji as we seemingly get a flashback detailing Osome and Queen’s history immediately after.

After Komurasaki’s supposed death, Osome became Queen’s favorite geisha in all of Wano. Osome refused to provide Queen her services time and time again, however. It seems to be that the flashback continues showing Queen beating Osome while invisible. If correct, this would seem to explain why Sanji was in a situation where it looked like he had beaten Osome.

ʟꪮᴠꫀ ᥴꪮꪮᴋ @ohasanji



this chapter looking so good!!!



i'm so curious about sanji new attack 👀 demon wind sounds crazy



queen too strong damn tf was that 🥴😭🤩



certain fandom losing it as always. oda pls keep rubbing sanji greatness in their faces 😌 #ONEPIECE1034 spoilersthis chapter looking so good!!!i'm so curious about sanji new attack 👀 demon wind sounds crazyqueen too strong damn tf was that 🥴😭🤩certain fandom losing it as always. oda pls keep rubbing sanji greatness in their faces 😌 #ONEPIECE1034 spoilersthis chapter looking so good!!!i'm so curious about sanji new attack 👀 demon wind sounds crazyqueen too strong damn tf was that 🥴😭🤩certain fandom losing it as always. oda pls keep rubbing sanji greatness in their faces 😌

In what seems to be an act of vengeance, Sanji begins combining Armament Haki, strength, great speed, and his exoskeleton to create a new attack. The powerful fire attack is called Demon’s Wind, but there seems to be a current question regarding the true name. This name could change come scanlations or the official release.

Sanji then chains some attacks together before ending with an attack called Beef Burst. One Piece Chapter 1034 then ends with Sanji attacking Queen with the Beef Burst and announcing a one-week break from publication.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1034 propels Sanji vs. Queen to its final moments while also tying up loose ends and introducing new techniques. Queen’s use of Germa 66 powers is certainly shocking, as well as Sanji’s apparent new technique, Demon Wind.

The most significant revelation of One Piece Chapter 1034 leaks, if understood correctly, is Sanji’s innocence relating to Osome’s injuries. Sanji fans and fans, in general, were extremely shocked at Sanji hitting a woman, so One Piece Chapter 1034 rectifying that is fantastic.

While these are only the leaks for One Piece Chapter 1034, the leak sources are accurate week in week out, and this week should be no different. Fans can expect scanlations for the chapter later this week and can support One Piece Chapter 1034’s official release on Sunday, December 5.

