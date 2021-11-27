One Piece Chapter 1033: Zoro finally enters 'The Worlds Strongest' club and Twitter explodes

One Piece Chapter 1033 scanlations have been released. Along with their release comes the debut of Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki during his fight with King.
One Piece Chapter 1033 saw Zoro awaken his Conqueror’s Haki after remembering the words Shimotsuki Kozaburo once told him. The way in which Zoro achieved this powerup was exceptionally well done, as many on Twitter are remarking.
The Twitter sect of the community is nearly universally praising One Piece Chapter 1033 and Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki. Fans have long theorized and hoped this would be the case, and their reaction on Twitter certainly shows their excitement.
Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1033 and Zoro's newly found Advanced Conqueror's Haki, the first of its kind seen in the series
Zoro’s Awakening
One Piece Chapter 1033 and prior chapters saw Zoro being backed into a corner and pushed to his limits against King. No attack seemed to work, with King having some physiological answer to everything.
One Piece Chapter 1033 opens as such, showing a direct stab by Zoro totally unaffecting King and instead triggering an explosion. As a result, fans were happy to see the end of the chapter seemingly start a shifting of the tides of the battle in Zoro’s favor.
Many fans are also taking the opportunity to share their theories for why Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki has only been awakened now. Some feel Zoro always knew he had it and just held back, while others retorted that Zoro’s remembering Kozaburo’s words triggered the activation.
Community hype
Yet the vast majority of the One Piece community on Twitter is simply sharing how much they loved this chapter. Some are saying how it totally blew their minds that Zoro has Conqueror’s, whereas others feel this has been a long time coming.
The one universal reaction to One Piece Chapter 1033 seems to be everyone showing support for Zoro’s awakening and praising it. Almost no one is upset about this development, as it presents so many opportunities for great Zoro moments and journeys throughout the rest of the series.
In classic Oda form, our mangaka also manages to squeeze in a visual gag that fans loved to see. Shimotsuki Kozaburo’s character design is merely an older version of what Oda designed an anthropomorphized Wado Ichimonji to look like. The joke here is that the Wado Ichimonji is made by Shimotsuki Kozaburo, something diehard fans absolutely loved to see.
In summation
One Piece Chapter 1033 scanlations have delivered in all aspects, and the Twitter community made sure to show their support and thanks. Whether by making memes or praising the chapter itself, fans are clearly grateful for what was shown in One Piece 1033.
The implications of this awakening are not lost on the One Piece Twitter community, however. Some are already creating mega-threads to discuss the implications of this chapter as they relate to Zoro and Enma.
Regardless of how they do it, Twitter fans are certainly showing their appreciation for One Piece Chapter 1033. Fans everywhere can continue to do so by supporting the chapter’s official release on Sunday, November 28.