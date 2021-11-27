One Piece Chapter 1033: Zoro finally enters 'The Worlds Strongest' club and Twitter explodes

One Piece Chapter 1033 scanlations have been released. Along with their release comes the debut of Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki during his fight with King.

One Piece Chapter 1033 saw Zoro awaken his Conqueror’s Haki after remembering the words Shimotsuki Kozaburo once told him. The way in which Zoro achieved this powerup was exceptionally well done, as many on Twitter are remarking.

The Twitter sect of the community is nearly universally praising One Piece Chapter 1033 and Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki. Fans have long theorized and hoped this would be the case, and their reaction on Twitter certainly shows their excitement.

Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1033 and Zoro's newly found Advanced Conqueror's Haki, the first of its kind seen in the series

Zoro’s Awakening

Daikengou @Throneneo Spoiler

One Piece chapter 1033



Zoro from now on whenever he faces a opponent stronger than him and he needs a power up. Spoiler One Piece chapter 1033Zoro from now on whenever he faces a opponent stronger than him and he needs a power up. https://t.co/CyEs7Eb8rw

One Piece Chapter 1033 and prior chapters saw Zoro being backed into a corner and pushed to his limits against King. No attack seemed to work, with King having some physiological answer to everything.

𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐈𝐈 @PorterPeak2



Chapter 1032 is the end of an era. Chapter 1033 is the beginning of the new Era.



Let's start it,



Current Zoro >= Current Luffy 🔥🔥🔥 #ONEPIECE1033 spoilerChapter 1032 is the end of an era. Chapter 1033 is the beginning of the new Era.Let's start it,Current Zoro >= Current Luffy 🔥🔥🔥 #ONEPIECE1033 spoilerChapter 1032 is the end of an era. Chapter 1033 is the beginning of the new Era.Let's start it, Current Zoro >= Current Luffy 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qYcpzF52Qm

One Piece Chapter 1033 opens as such, showing a direct stab by Zoro totally unaffecting King and instead triggering an explosion. As a result, fans were happy to see the end of the chapter seemingly start a shifting of the tides of the battle in Zoro’s favor.

Shōnen Chef @shonen_chef Chapter 1033

pretty much confirmed my theory that Zoro was always aware of him having conquerors and could actively use it like Luffy, but was being dismissive about it,as if he was holding something back. Chapter 1033 pretty much confirmed my theory that Zoro was always aware of him having conquerors and could actively use it like Luffy, but was being dismissive about it,as if he was holding something back. https://t.co/xENRY98G8q

Many fans are also taking the opportunity to share their theories for why Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki has only been awakened now. Some feel Zoro always knew he had it and just held back, while others retorted that Zoro’s remembering Kozaburo’s words triggered the activation.

Community hype

Dougee FreshYT @Dougee_Fresh02 CHAPTER 1033 spoilers

.

.

.

.

Oda never fails to impress me. He showed where Zoro got those swords that we thought were so insignificant and meant nothing. Showed us Kozaburo. Explained why cursed blades are “cursed” and got me more excited about the lunarians. CHAPTER 1033 spoilers....Oda never fails to impress me. He showed where Zoro got those swords that we thought were so insignificant and meant nothing. Showed us Kozaburo. Explained why cursed blades are “cursed” and got me more excited about the lunarians.

Yet the vast majority of the One Piece community on Twitter is simply sharing how much they loved this chapter. Some are saying how it totally blew their minds that Zoro has Conqueror’s, whereas others feel this has been a long time coming.

bingbing @shentaruu ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1033:



Zoro answers King with a smile on his mouth and a challenging gaze.

Zoro: "Yeah... I have a promise I made with my captain.

And my best friend!!!" ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1033: Zoro answers King with a smile on his mouth and a challenging gaze.Zoro: "Yeah... I have a promise I made with my captain.And my best friend!!!" https://t.co/UL6ePTxzIj

The one universal reaction to One Piece Chapter 1033 seems to be everyone showing support for Zoro’s awakening and praising it. Almost no one is upset about this development, as it presents so many opportunities for great Zoro moments and journeys throughout the rest of the series.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1033

One piece sbs volume 92:

D:Hello Oda-sensei! It's my first time contributing to SBS! Zoro is in possession of the three swords Wado Ichimonji Sandai Kitetsu and Shusui. If the power of these three took the form of people,what would they look like?

Wado Ichimonji👇 One piece sbs volume 92:D:Hello Oda-sensei! It's my first time contributing to SBS! Zoro is in possession of the three swords Wado Ichimonji Sandai Kitetsu and Shusui. If the power of these three took the form of people,what would they look like?Wado Ichimonji👇 #ONEPIECE1033One piece sbs volume 92:D:Hello Oda-sensei! It's my first time contributing to SBS! Zoro is in possession of the three swords Wado Ichimonji Sandai Kitetsu and Shusui. If the power of these three took the form of people,what would they look like?Wado Ichimonji👇 https://t.co/Fd6SnxVbon

In classic Oda form, our mangaka also manages to squeeze in a visual gag that fans loved to see. Shimotsuki Kozaburo’s character design is merely an older version of what Oda designed an anthropomorphized Wado Ichimonji to look like. The joke here is that the Wado Ichimonji is made by Shimotsuki Kozaburo, something diehard fans absolutely loved to see.

In summation

Feral 💀🍓 @VsFeral



A quick thread to talk about Enma and Haki.



#ONEPIECE1033 #ONEPIECEspoilers “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝”A quick thread to talk about Enma and Haki. “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝”A quick thread to talk about Enma and Haki. #ONEPIECE1033 #ONEPIECEspoilers https://t.co/DlFaunszNy

One Piece Chapter 1033 scanlations have delivered in all aspects, and the Twitter community made sure to show their support and thanks. Whether by making memes or praising the chapter itself, fans are clearly grateful for what was shown in One Piece 1033.

The implications of this awakening are not lost on the One Piece Twitter community, however. Some are already creating mega-threads to discuss the implications of this chapter as they relate to Zoro and Enma.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless of how they do it, Twitter fans are certainly showing their appreciation for One Piece Chapter 1033. Fans everywhere can continue to do so by supporting the chapter’s official release on Sunday, November 28.

Edited by R. Elahi