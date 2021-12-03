One Piece Chapter 1034: Sanji's new power-up gives Zoro's Advanced Conqueror's Haki a run for its money

One Piece Chapter 1034 scanlations have been released today, and with them readers get further and clearer expansion on Sanji’s new powerup. This was discussed heavily in leaks throughout the week and with One Piece Chapter 1034’s official release, readers now have all the details needed.

One Piece Chapter 1034 is a shorter chapter than its recent peers, but nevertheless still entertaining and driving the plot forward bit by bit. Unfortunately, this will not be the case for next week as the series is going on break for one week.

Thankfully, Sanji attains a fantastic power-up in One Piece Chapter 1034. Although not Conqueror’s Haki, it certainly ensures the Straw Hat chef isn’t falling too far behind Zoro. In addition, the real life implications of this power-up lead to a startling revelation surrounding Sanji’s flames.

WARNING: ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1034 SPOILERS BELOW

One Piece Chapter 1034 highlights Sanji's new and hotter-than-ever-before flames in addition to Queen's Germa tech

Opening pages

One Piece Chapter 1034 opens with its cover art page, illustrating a fan-requested illustration Usopp winning prizes for kids at a festival. Opening up the story content of this chapter, readers see the girl who Sanji thought he had abused and learn her name is Osome. Osome is looking for someone named Chuji when the other girls tell her to forget him and take care of herself.

The girls eventually come to agreement that they need to find a way off the island as the reader's perspective moves outside the Skull Dome. This immediately transitions into Momonosuke who is now attempting to grab Kaido’s flame clouds and use them to stop Onigashima’s approach to mainland Wano.

Before returning to Sanji vs. Queen, readers quickly see the Wano samurai still defending the Skull Dome exit from the Beast Pirates. Going back to the pleasure hall where Sanji and Queen are fighting, readers see a few pages of Queen using various Germa techniques. Queen says he wanted Sanji to use the Raid Suit so Queen could prove himself superior to Germa 66.

One Piece Chapter 1034 also alerts readers that Queen knew everything there is to know about Germa 66 technology even before his attempts at acquiring information from Sanji. This is interesting to note, as it would imply to readers that Queen attained this information while working with Judge.

The two have been confirmed to work together in the past, but how was Queen able to steal Germa science without Judge knowing?

Middle act

Regardless, One Piece Chapter 1034 then shows Sanji getting fired up, kicking and breaking Queen’s mechanical arm as penance for bringing up the Vinsmokes. Sanji sends Queen flying with another kick shortly after, proclaiming he’s not the same man Queen fought on the live floor.

Suddenly and shockingly, Queen then reveals he too can become invisible like the Stealth Black raid suit could. Sanji mocks Queen’s tactics before beginning to move at such a rapid pace that he turns invisible to the naked eye.

Suddenly, a mouse appears out of nowhere and readers see Osome calling for Chuji, who is apparently the mouse. Queen explains that he’s asked for Osome’s services dozens of times (including that day) but was always rejected. Queen further explains that Osome is his favorite geisha since Komurasaki is no more, and then moves to attack her as punishment for her refusals.

One Piece Chapter 1034 then shows Sanji having an internal monologue regarding all his new tactics and strengths. As leaks for Chapter 1034 detailed, Sanji then combines his newly acquired exoskeleton, super speed, and super strength with his Armament Haki and creates the Ifrit Jambe.

Closing pages

Crashing down on the now invisible Queen who is approaching Osome, Sanji realizes Queen is the one who hit her back then. Her initial hit brings Queen out of invisibility, which Sanji capitalizes on by chaining various kicks together.

In the final panel of the page, Sanji’s new and final hit is the Boeuf Burst, boeuf being the French word for beef. Queen is sent absolutely flying off while Sanji’s kick has lightning bolts flying out of it. These lightning bolts seem to not be Conqueror’s Haki, but rather a real life phenomenon to illustrate how hot Sanji’s kicks are.

In layman’s terms, lightning is created through the heating and eventual ionization of air. This allows electrons to move more freely through the ionized air (also called plasma) which creates the visual and physical properties of a lightning bolt.

Given the context of this powerup with Sanji specifically saying his flames can burn hotter than ever before now, it seems Sanji is ionizing the air around him and creating lightning bolts. If this is being interpreted correctly, then Sanji’s leg should be burning at or above 313,475 degrees Fahrenheit (174,135 Celsius).

Again, assuming this is all being interpreted correctly, Sanji’s leg is essentially dozens of times hotter than the surface of the sun (5,778 Kelvin/9,941 Fahrenheit/5,505 Celsius). One Piece Chapter 1034 may not have given Sanji Conqueror’s Haki as theorized, but burning dozens of times hotter than the sun is certainly a great powerup.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1034 saw Sanji’s struggle against Queen seemingly come to an end, or at least be progressing rapidly towards one. Sanji’s new powerup is certainly helping this progression, exposing Queen to multiple flame kicks which are hotter than the sun's surface.

Although a fairly short chapter with an announcement of a break next week, One Piece Chapter 1034 still was engaging and exciting to read throughout. Outside of the Sanji vs. Queen spotlight readers were also given great updates on the state of Onigashima elsewhere on the floating island.

One Piece Chapter 1034’s biggest hurdle, and greatest success, is easily pulling off a second back to back power-up so well. Both Zoro’s Conqueror’s Haki and Sanji’s new flames feel like relevant, sensible power-ups for each character to attain.

Be sure to support One Piece Chapter 1034’s official release on Sunday, December 5, 2021 via various Shonen Jump platforms.

