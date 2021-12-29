One Piece chapter 1037: When does it release and what to expect?

One Piece is arguably one of the most successful and popular manga series of all time. Fans cannot contain their excitement as the Wano country arc is in full swing, and some of the most hyped fights have taken place in the past few chapters.

The upcoming chapter 1037 of One Piece will be released during the second week of January. This article contains the release details and what readers can expect in the forthcoming chapter.

One Piece: Chapter 1037 release date, time, and where to read

According to sources, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is scheduled to be released on January 9, 2022. The latest chapters will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz. One will have to pay for a monthly subscription if the reader wants to access all of the chapters released by One Piece. But the last three chapters will be available to read for free on Viz.

One Piece is well-known for maintaining a strict schedule when it comes to releasing chapters. Therefore, it is unlikely that the series will be changing its release time. The release time for the upcoming chapter has been mentioned below:

2.00 am Japan Standard Time

10.30 pm Indian Standard Time

12.00 pm Eastern Standard Time

9.00 am Pacific Standard Time

What to expect in One Piece chapter 1037

Since spoilers are out after uploading the raw scans, readers will have to wait until two days before the official release. That being said, fans are already making predictions for the upcoming chapter.

It is highly possible for the upcoming chapter to focus completely on the fight between Kaido and Luffy. While Luffy seemed like he was struggling, this fight could go either way, and the next few chapters could provide the readers with the result of the battle. The community is quite divisive over what could happen in the upcoming few chapters.

Some believe that Luffy will go through an awakening which will be crucial in defeating Kaido. Some believe that the protagonist of the series will not be able to defeat Kaido, and the arc will continue. Another set of One Piece fans believes that these characters would go through an awakening and split Wano in half.

It is important to understand that the aforementioned information in this section are predictions and theories presented by the reader base. Fans await the release of the upcoming chapter for further clarification and confirmation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar