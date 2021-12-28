One Piece chapter 1037: Release date and time, where to read and more

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the hottest manga and anime series at the moment. The fan base is quite restless as the manga is in the thick of an intense arc. While chapter 1036 has not been officially released, fans have access to the raw scans that have been translated to English.

Chapter 1037 is set to be released in the second week of January. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

One Piece chapter 1037 release details

Chapter 1037 of One Piece is reportedly set to be released on January 9, 2022. Upon release, this chapter will be available on official platforms such as Viz and Shueisha’s Manga Plus. The last three chapters will be available for free on Viz.

But it is worth mentioning that one would have to pay for a monthly subscription if they want to access some of the older chapters. Since the series maintains a strict schedule while releasing its manga chapters, it is unlikely that the upcoming chapter’s release time will deviate from its previous chapters. The release time for various regions is mentioned below:

2.00 am Japan Standard Time

10.30 pm Indian Standard Time

9.00 am Pacific Standard Time

12.00 pm Eastern Standard Time

One Piece fans will have to wait until two days before the chapter's release for spoilers. Raw scans will be uploaded and the English scans should be available by Januray 8, 2022.

One Piece chapter 1036 recap

The chapter begins with Zoro landing the final blow on King which would defeat him for good. King recollects a conversation he had with Kaido, saying that he owed him his life and would never lose.

Zoro too recollects a memory from one of the earliest chapters when he faced off against Mihawk. Zoro promised that he would never lose until he fought Mihawk again. This was essential to his goal of becoming the best swordsman in the world.

Meanwhile the Straw Hats’ sniper, Usopp is trying to rescue the samurais who believe that their ends are near. But they’re saved just in time, thanks to Izou’s efforts. The chapter ends with Luffy landing a blow on Kaido, and says that the fight just got interesting.

Edited by Danyal Arabi