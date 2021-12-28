Naruto vs Luffy (One Piece): Who would win a fight between the two?

Naruto and One Piece are considered some of the most successful and popular animanga series. When it comes to anime and manga, one is familiar with “The Big Three”. This title is given to three anime and manga series that are more successful than the rest. Both Naruto and One Piece belong to that group.

Fans have always compared the two protagonists and wondered who would win if they ever fought against each other. This article explores the strengths and weaknesses of Naruto and Luffy. We aim to understand who would win if these two shonen protagonists fought against each other.

Naruto vs Luffy: Who would be the winner of this battle?

Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece and derives his powers from a devil fruit. On consumption of the fruit, he has the properties of rubber, allowing him to stretch every part of his body.

Every person who consumes the devil fruit has one major drawback: they lose the ability to swim. Luffy might be one of the toughest characters with enormous endurance levels. However, the weakness could be detrimental to his success in this fight.

Naruto, on the other hand, has a nine tailed-beast within him. He has mastered some of the most impressive jutsus during the show. We know that Luffy has tremendous endurance to physical attacks, but two of his biggest weaknesses are blades and swords.

They can cut him and cause a lot of damage. If Naruto were to use a Rasenshuriken, it could be fatal for Luffy. The only way he could survive that is if Luffy coated himself in Haki.

Rasenshuriken is capable of cutting at a cellular level, which makes it a potent form of attack. Naruto is also capable of using Bijuu bombs that can vaporize any object in the blast radius. Naruto can also perform seals and has access to nine truth-seeking orbs, which act as a great defense mechanism.

Either that or Naruto could push Luffy into a large water body, which would instantly decide the match.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar