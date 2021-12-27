Naruto: 5 Jutsus with major weaknesses (and 5 that are rock solid)

The entire story of Naruto revolves around the world of Shinobi, and the individual Jutsus they possess. These Jutsus range from being clan specific to chakra nature specific and sometimes it also depends on the amount of chakra a shinobi has. As a result, the number of styles and Jutsus are endless in a world that vast. There are, however, some among them, that are so great in power that the fandom goes crazy over them.

Unfortunately, after analyzing all these popular Jutsus in-depth, the fandom has come to the conclusion that some of these popular Naruto Jutsus have some major weaknesses associated with them. Take a look at 5 of these popular Naruto Jutsus that somehow have some weaknesses, and 5 Naruto Jutsus that have been deemed rock solid.

5 Naruto Jutsus with major weaknesses

5) Rasenshuriken

Naruto's Rasenshuriken is a Jutsu that requires a huge amount of chakra, which is possibly why no one can master it apart from Naruto himself. This is an attack meant for long-range use, however, the problem is that in a long-range attack it is pretty easy to miss your target.

Now, if the user misses it, they lose a considerable amount of chakra, rendering them that much weaker. As a result, as powerful as this Naruto Jutsu is, it does have a significant weakness.

4) Shinra Tensei

Shinra Tensei, or the Universal Push, is possibly one of the strongest Naruto Jutsus ever. One use of it by Pain was enough to destroy the whole Konoha village. However, there seems to be one major flaw that is associated with this.

That is, it takes a total of 5 seconds for the user to activate it again after a single-use. Now, it might not seem like much in normal terms, but in a world with high-level Shinobi capable of tremendous speed, the 5-second gap turns out to be a major flaw if exploited wisely.

3) Amenominaka

Kaguya's interdimensional teleportation and consecutive attacks were pretty intimidating. Especially because her opponents never get the chance to acquaint themselves with rules of that particular dimension before being faced with attacks.

However, the flaw of this specific Naruto Jutsu is that Kaguya herself gets affected by whatever dimension she teleports everyone to, and it takes some time for her to adjust to it. This gives her opponents much-needed leeway to counter her attacks in due time.

2) Izanagi and Izanami

The two of the strongest Uchiha clan techniques in Naruto are Izanagi and Izanami. One can alter reality to prevent the death of the user (Izanagi), and the other can trap their opponent in a loop inside their minds that they can not get out of unless they change their thought process and are willing to go on a different path (Izanami).

However, there is a major flaw associated with both these techniques. That is, after using any of these techniques for even a single time, the user will lose one eye.

The fans witnessed this happening during the fight between Danzo and Sasuke, where Danzo keeps losing all of his Sharingans after using Izanagi consecutively. Also, during Itachi and Sasuke vs Kabuto, Itachi loses his eye after trapping Kabuto in an Izanami loop.

1) Chibaku Tensei

Chibaku Tensei or Planetary Devastation is another one of the strongest Naruto Jutsus ever. This is Jutsu that was first used by the Sage of Six Paths Hagoromo and his brother Hamura, and then by Naruto and Sasuke used to seal away Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Sasuke also used it later to seal away the Tailed-beasts for a time while taking away their chakra. This intimidating Naruto Jutsu also has one fatal flaw, though, that is, the little 'planets' forming can be destroyed with powerful long-range attacks.

5 Naruto Jutsus that are rock solid

5) Kamui

The Kamui or space-time teleportation Jutsu of Obito and Kakashi is one for the winning list. As it happens lightning fast, the clever use of this Jutsu can turn fatal for the opponents while saving the user from the worst of attacks. Which the fans witnessed time and again during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

4) Reaper Death Seal

The Reaper Death Seal is also one of the strongest and most frightening Naruto Jutsus of all time, according to the fandom. It can seal away the opponent and the user both completely inside the Death God's body, where they keep battling each other for an eternity. Although it causes the user's death, in a situation where protecting others comes first, this really seems to be one of the most effective Naruto Jutsus of all time.

3) Amaterasu

Sasuke: Amaterasu, can control the Amaterasu flames and use it for attack and defense by changing the flames form, perfect form Susano'o who with tha chakra of the bijus could surpass Kurama basic mode

The highest level of the fire release, Amaterasu or Black Fire, is an intimidating Naruto Jutsu. Especially because there is no way to stop it unless the user calls it to stop which is pretty unlikely. Otherwise, it will only stop on its own when the target is completely obliterated from the face of the Earth.

Now, it is intimidating on its own, sure, but its power can be amplified to extreme levels when combined with some other attacks. The fans witnessed this when Sasuke used the Kagutsuchi, a sword of Black Fire for his perfect Susanoo.

2) Kotoamatsukami

Shisui: Kotoamatsukami * probably the best genjutsu of all bc eye contact it's not needed and can manipulate the opponent without him notice witch means that the opponent will think that is he who is making his own decisions*, can also use a basic form Susano'o

'Shisui the Teleporter's' Kotoamatsukami is one of those Naruto Jutsus that fans only got to witness once in the entire show. It is a Doujutsu that can cast a subtle mind controlling Genjutsu on the target. Although it seems subtle, the results actually turns out to be powerful enough to even break apart the control of an Edo Tensei Jutsu.

1) Mugen Tsukuyomi

Infinite Tsukuyomi shine upon the world

Mugen Tsukuyomi or Infinite Tsukuyomi seems to be the strongest and most intimidating of all Naruto Jutsus, according to the fandom. The reason is possibly that it can cast a Genjutsu spell on the entire world while taking away the chakra of all living beings simultaneously.

Fans witnessed just how intimidating this could be during the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto. As a result, when talking about the strongest Naruto Jutsus, Mugen Tsukuyomi or Infinite Tsukuyomi seem to win without a debate in the fandom.

Although there are many great and powerful Jutsus in the show, it seems as Itachi once said, "Every Jutsu has a weakness". Its true power seems to lie in its clever use by the user. After Naruto, fans are excited to witness more new powerful Jutsus in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Keep yourself updated about them here.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi