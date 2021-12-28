One Piece Chapter 1036: Twitter explodes as Zoro vs. King ends, Luffy vs. Kaido begins, and more

One Piece Chapter 1036 scanlations were released today, much to the appeasement of fans everywhere. While One Piece Chapter 1036’s official release isn’t until Sunday, January 2, 2022, the scanlations paint a very clear and exciting picture for the chapter.

In One Piece Chapter 1036, fans see King fall from Onigashima as Zoro vs. King officially came to an end in great fashion. Fans also see the chapter end with Luffy vs. Kaido hitting each other and then laughing about how much fun their fight is getting.

Many great moments were packed in between these two major highlights, and Twitter became ablaze with praise and celebration of One Piece Chapter 1036.

One Piece Chapter 1036 wows fans with fantastic Zoro vs. King, Luffy vs. Kaido moments

One Piece Chapter 1036: Twitter reaction

One Piece Chapter 1036 has set the Twitter community for the series ablaze as a result of the exceptionality of the chapter.

Fans everywhere are praising Zoro in both this chapter and throughout Wano, and rightfully so. The Straw Hat swordsman has managed to steal the show nearly every time he’s taken stage, and recent chapters have been no exception. Nor is One Piece Chapter 1036, for that matter.

While One Piece Chapter 1036 did have great hype moments, the general recap and summary of the Onigashima raid’s status was much needed. So much has gone on recently that fans may have forgotten fights like Fukurokuju vs. Raizo and Drake/Apoo vs. CP0 were still going on.

Fans also may have forgotten that in one of Onigashima’s treasure rooms, a woman who seems to be Komurasaki and Orochi are having a reunion.

Izou and Usopp have fantastic moments in this chapter too, with the former saving the latter just as Usopp is about to be overwhelmed. Usopp also demonstrates his being a brave warrior of the sea here, monologuing about how he fights on even when he's terrified. Izou seconds this opinion while revealing his Kozuki clan back tattoo as opposed to a Whitebeard Pirates tattoo.

Finally, the second major highlight of One Piece Chapter 1036 was the beginning of the end of Luffy vs. Kaido. Fans love the interactions between the two, especially the chapter’s closing panels of the two hitting each other and laughing before agreeing the fight is fun.

In summation

The Twitter community loved One Piece Chapter 1036, celebrating its two major highlights as well as a great moment for two side characters.

Recent One Piece chapters have been absolutely amazing, showcasing everything great about the series throughout.

Be sure to support One Piece Chapter 1036’s official release on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 11 AM EST via various Shonen Jump platforms.

