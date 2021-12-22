One Piece Chapter 1036: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece fans are on the edge of their seats as the next set of chapters conclude the fight between Luffy D. Monkey and Kaido. The series has been releasing manga chapters since 1997, and this is one of its most anticipated fights.

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump recently announced a break, so the release dates of the chapters were postponed. Since they have changed, the upcoming chapter will be released two weeks from the time of writing.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1036 release details

According to Viz, Chapter 1036 of One Piece will be released on January 4, 2022. This will be the release date if unforeseen circumstances do not delay proceedings.

The mangaka has taken a break, and his health has been a topic of discussion among One Piece fans. Eiichiro Oda sleeps for about three hours a day, affecting his health in the long run. This is the main reason why the series has taken breaks in the past.

One Piece will be available to read for free on Viz, including the last three chapters, but fans will have to pay for a monthly subscription to access the previous chapters.

The release time for various regions are:

2.00 am Japan Standard Time (January 4, 2022)

10.30 pm Indian Standard Time

12.00 pm Eastern Standard Time

9.00 am Pacific Standard Time

Fans will have to wait until two days before the release date for spoilers. Usually, the raw scans are uploaded by then. The translated scans will be uploaded between a few hours to a day after the raw scans are uploaded.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1035 recap

Chapter 1035 of One Piece is about the battle between Roronoa Zoro and King, Kaido’s right-hand man. It begins with Sanji landing a blow on Queen, knocking her out of Onigashima. The former protected Chuji and gave him to Some.

The panel transitions to the fight between King and Zoro. He figured out King’s durability and its correlation with the wings on his back. Fans were hyped as King removed his mask and revealed his face for the first time.

While the two continue their battle, King reminisces about when Kaido saved him from a lab and proceeded to make King his right-hand man. However, Zoro emerges victorious as he strikes King with his Haoshoku-Haki infused attack.

