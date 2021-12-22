6 pirates with the highest bounties in One Piece

On the wild seas of One Piece, bandits, vigilantes, and pirates alike catch the attention of the Navy. Given the vast expanse of territory to cover and the treacherous nature of the Grand Line, the Navy places bounties on the heads of dangerous criminals.

The bounty system is based on a combination of how powerful an outlaw is considered to be and the severity of their actions. This article will cover the all-time six highest bounties of One Piece characters, dead or alive.

For reference, One-Piece protagonist and captain of the beloved Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy, currently boasts a bounty of 1,500,000,000 berries.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Here are the 6 highest bounties in One Piece:

6) "Blackbeard" Marshall D. Teach: 2,247,600,000 berries

A fearsome member of the Worst Generation, Blackbeard is the only captain from his rookie class to make the top six list. Teach's bounty jumped significantly due to his actions following his resignation from the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

He slayed Whitebeard and stole the power of the Tremor-Tremor fruit, defeated the Whitebeard Pirates, and claimed the title of Emperor. Not to mention, Blackbeard already possessed the abilities of the frightening Dark-Dark fruit.

5) "Red-Haired" Shanks: 4,048,900,000 berries

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has strategically reserved a lot of information on Shanks. Thus, fans are highly anticipating the unveiling of the mighty pirate's backstory and upcoming importance to the series.

Although there is still a lot to be learned about Shanks, we do know that he is one of the Four Emperors of the sea. Shanks commands the fifth highest bounty in all of One Piece and is a former crew member of the legendary Pirate King, Gol. D Roger.

4) Charlotte "Big Mom" Linlin: 4,388,000,000 berries

The sinister captain of the Big Mom Pirates, Emperor Charlotte Linlin is a pirate most deserving of her massive bounty. Fans understand that the Yonkō command huge territories across the world of One Piece.

Big Mom's widespread territory was on display on Fish-Man Island when her retainers arrived to pick up the island's monthly payment in exchange for her protection. The Emperor possesses incredible physical fortitude as well as the powers of the Soul-Soul fruit.

Her devil fruit is a magnificent paramecia type that allows her to control the lifespan of others and create minions by imbuing objects with a stolen soul.

3) Kaido: 4,611,100,000 berries

Kaido has reigned terror upon Wano for generations. This Emperor, dubbed the "Strongest Creature" has even been referenced as immortal. He leapt from the floating island of Skypea in an attempt to off himself.

Upon plummeting to the surface below, Kaido arose with a mere headache and enough strength to defeat and capture captain Eustass Kid. Shortly upon arriving at Wano, Luffy ambushed Kaido with a haki-infused gear three onslaught.

Kaido easily shook off the Straw Hat's surprise attack and knocked him into next week.

2) "Whitebeard" Edward Newgate: 5,046,000,000 berries

After the execution of the pirate king "Gold Roger", Whitebeard was said to be the man closest to the One Piece. This captain built his strength on the foundation of family, treating all of his subordinates as his own children.

Aside from his massive 16-divison crew, Whitebeard also commanded a plethora of other noteworthy pirate crews that pledged their allegiance to the Whitebeard Pirates.

Before his death, Whitebeard controlled the remarkable Tremor-Tremor fruit which gave him the ability to create massive shockwaves anywhere.

During the Paramount War, he reshaped the battlefield with the power from his Devil Fruit. Even with half of his face blown off, Whitebeard crushed hordes of enemies before finally succumbing to death.

A final testament to his significance, the captain died on his feet and remained standing even after life had left his body.

1) Pirate King, Gol D. Roger: 5,564,800,000 berries

Even 24 years after his execution, the legendary Pirate King still retains the highest One Piece bounty of all time. The start of the Golden Age of Pirates began at the public execution of Gol. D Roger.

Moments before his death, the illustrious captain ignited the spirit of adventure among aspiring sailors across the world. He revealed that his treasure was real and available for anyone who could claim it.

During his life, he sailed the entire Grand Line, attaining the One Piece and an unparalleled fortune. Roger is said to have clashed with the strongest forces in One Piece history. He successfully evaded the World Government multiple times, eventually turning himself in of his own free will.

So far, no one has been able to surpass the massive 5,564,800,000 berry bounty accrued by Gol D. Roger. As One Piece characters continue to increase their power and notoriety, it will be interesting to see if anyone is ever to take the top spot from the Pirate King.

