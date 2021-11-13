Top 3 most powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece

Although there are a lot of Devil Fruits in One Piece the most powerful Devil Fruit is a title only few can compete for.

While they largely depend on the user’s creativity in One Piece, the most powerful Devil Fruits need to have raw uses and skills independent of the user. Thus, there are a select few which can definitely qualify as contenders for the title.

Top 3 Devil Fruits in One Piece explored

3) The Op Op Fruit

Trafalgar Law manipulates a Marine ship inside his Room, as seen in the One Piece anime's Punk Hazard arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the first Fruits that comes to mind when discussing the most powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece, is the Op Op Fruit. Currently wielded by Trafalgar Law, the Op Op Fruit allows the user to create a sphere of light called an Operating Room.

Once in the Room, the user is free to rearrange anything in the room as they want without hurting or killing anyone. Bodies can even be severed and reattached without physical harm.

Likely the biggest argument for why Op Op Fruit is among the most powerful, is its secret ability and purpose. One ability can grant another person immortality at the cost of the user's life.

This is why Donquixote Doflamingo wanted the Fruit and then Law, once Law ate the Fruit, as his goal was immortality. Truly an almighty ability.

Im-sama and the giant Straw Hat in Mariejois, as seen during the One Piece anime's Levely arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

This immortality also plays a larger role in the Op Op Fruit’s secret purpose. During Dressrosa it’s revealed Doflamingo is an ex-Celestial Dragon, the Royalty of the World Government.

Doflamingo also said that he and the World Government want the Fruit because it can unlock the “Secret of Mariejois”. Which, essentially, could usher in chaos and shake the world.

Fans suspect this has something to do with the giant straw that was seen when Mariejois was first introduced to Im-sama. Whatever the Op Op Fruit can do with that Straw Hat and an immortal person, fans can clearly see that it has great power in the One Piece world.

2) Tremor Tremor Fruit

At the other end of the spectrum, currently Blackbeard’s and formerly Whitebeard’s, the Tremor Tremor Fruit currently boasts some of the best raw power in the series. When discussing One Piece’s most powerful Devil Fruits, the Tremor Tremor Fruit simply must be discussed.

During the Marineford arc, fans watched as the World Government, and its strongest soldiers and leaders trembled in fear at Whitebeard and his powers.

Without taking a single step, Whitebeard was able to swing his fist and create a tsunami. Getting closer to land, fans saw Whitebeard quite literally cleave and sink Marineford with a massive earthquake.

Marineford in ruins after Whitebeard uses his Tremor Tremor Fruit to assault the city, as seen in the One Piece anime's Marineford arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Whitebeard’s natural strength was already remarkable enough for him to be a Yonko, but his mastery of the Tremor Tremor Fruit cements this status. Even after separating Whitebeard's abilities, the raw power of the Tremor Tremor Fruit simply cannot be understated.

Many of One Piece’s most powerful Devil Fruits are representative of various forces of nature. These Devil Fruits are already clearly a cut above the rest.

However, the Tremor Tremor Fruit is representative of earthquakes and tsunamis, arguably the two most destructive forces in nature. Hence, it simply must be considered as a serious contender for the top spot.

However, it’s not quite the most powerful Devil Fruit in One Piece.

1) Dark Dark Fruit

Blackbeard laughs as the darkness of the Dark Dark Fruit swirls around him, as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dark Dark Fruit is without a doubt the most all-around powerful Devil Fruit in One Piece. Ever since fans first saw it used in combat, the Dark Dark Fruit is shown to be all-powerful and all-encompassing. It even allows the user to bypass Logia type bodies without using Busoshoku Haki.

Although dichotomous in that it’s greatest strength is also its greatest weakness, the all-encompassing darkness the Fruit provides is still quite dangerous. The Dark Dark Fruit naturally allows users to nullify their opponents Devil Fruit powers. Thus, it gives the user a great advantage against any opponent.

Blackbeard’s Black Vortex demonstrates this dichotomy perfectly, pulling opponents in to be hit regardless of their Devil Fruit power while also giving them the chance to hit him.

The Black Hole and Liberation techniques also show this dichotomy, as someone could potentially hurt Blackbeard, while he's Dark Dark Fruit’s powers.

The most powerful aspect of the Dark Dark Fruit is easily the power to steal other Devil Fruits. Blackbeard was shown to successfully obtain the Tremor Tremor Fruit and survive with two Devil Fruits inside him. A feat which had never before been accomplished in One Piece.

If the Dark Dark Fruit can absorb any other Devil Fruit power and reassign it, there’s almost no argument to be made against it being the most powerful.

Final thoughts

While it may not boast the highest raw strength in One Piece, the most powerful Devil Fruit has to be the Dark Dark Fruit.

Sure, other fruits may unlock secrets of the world or grant abilities just as strong as the forces of nature themselves. Yet if the Dark Dark Fruit can simply absorb these abilities and reassign them as the user pleases, how powerful are One Piece's other Devil Fruits in comparison?

The Dark Dark Fruit clearly boasts just a good amount of raw strength, but strength isn’t necessarily needed to obtain power or to be the most powerful. The ability of the Dark Dark Fruit exemplifies this better than most powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece.

