Is One Piece Chapter 1035 on a break? New release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1035 has unfortunately been delayed in the middle of one of the most exciting parts of Wano yet. Both Sanji and Zoro are getting much love and development in the series as of late, something both characters could always use more of.

Unfortunately for fans, One Piece Chapter 1035 announced a one-week break for the series right as Sanji vs. Queen seemed to be entering its final stages. While this may upset casual fans, diehard One Piece fans know how great post-break chapters can be and are more understanding of why breaks are necessary.

This article aims to explain, for casual and diehard fans who are having trouble understanding, what a series break is and why it’s usually taken, as well as the expected One Piece Chapter 1035 release date.

One Piece Chapter 1035 announces weekly break for author Eiichiro Oda, leaving fans waiting with bated breath for the series’ return

Why breaks are necessary

In the manga industry, authors of these series (referred to as mangakas) often work very demanding and time-consuming schedules. Like other mangakas, Eiichiro Oda has admitted to working ridiculous hours in order to make One Piece as great as it should be.

Oda has said his schedule often consists of waking up at five in the morning, working all day until two in the morning the next day, and then sleeping for three hours. Although seemingly ridiculous, Oda brushes it off by saying it’s what he’s done since he was young, and it still just works, so he still does it.

On one hand, this insane work schedule allows Oda to give One Piece the visual, literary, and comedic quality the series boasts with every release. On the other hand, especially in the wake of Kentarou Miura’s tragic and untimely death, this schedule is extremely concerning relative to Oda’s health.

Kentaro Miura seen next to the main character of his flagship series, Berserk. Miura tragically passed to work-related health issues in May 2021 (Image via Twitter)

Oda and Miura aren’t the only mangakas whose personal health suffers from their work. Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi suffers from chronic back pain, which inhibits the amount of work he can do for his series. This is why strings of Hunter x Hunter hiatuses seem more frequent in recent years than Hunter x Hunter chapter releases.

As a result, these weekly breaks are necessary for Oda to maintain his health despite his incredibly demanding schedule. While upsetting to some fans, continuing and finishing the One Piece journey by maintaining Oda’s health takes precedence over everything else, period.

Thankfully, this break is only one week. Of chief importance is that a one-week break indicates Oda is in good health and merely needs time off to recoup and re-energize. In addition, barring any unforeseen circumstances, One Piece Chapter 1035 should officially release Sunday, December 19, around 11:00 AM EST through various Weekly Shonen Jump platforms.

In summation

Although One Piece Chapter 1035 is on a break this week, fans can expect the series to return shortly. Barring unforeseen circumstances, fans can expect One Piece Chapter 1035 to release Sunday, December 19, 2021.

While this break may be disappointing to some fans, it’s imperative to ensure Oda’s health is maintained. Ignoring the unfinished series implications, it simply isn’t right to ask the brilliant mind behind One Piece to push himself when he simply needs time off.

Nevertheless, when One Piece Chapter 1035 does release, fans can expect the same adrenaline-pumping action that recent chapters have brought to the table. Be sure to support One Piece Chapter 1035's official release through various Weekly Shonen Jump Platforms.

