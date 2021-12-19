5 of Zoro’s toughest fights in One Piece

Zoro makes his battles look easy in One Piece, but the swordsman had his fair share of tough fights.

There is a reason why Zoro is one of the most popular characters in One Piece. He is a determined man who will stop at nothing to achieve his dream. Zoro wants to become the World's Greatest Swordsman and fulfill his childhood promise to Kuina. This is what guides him in the face of adversity.

There are times when Zoro makes quick work of his enemies, such as Hyouzou and Hody Jones. However, he can be pushed to extreme limits, which is where he truly shines. Zoro has some of the best fights in One Piece, simply because of his endless skill and resolve.

Five of Zoro's hardest fights in One Piece

5) Zoro vs Kaku

Out of all the CP-0 members, Kaku was only behind Rob Lucci in terms of power. Despite his silly Devil Fruit, Kaku really pushed Zoro out of his comfort zone. His ability to turn into a giraffe allowed for a unique moveset. Zoro had a very hard time dealing with it.

In order to finish his fight, Zoro resorted to a powerful technique. He uses the Nine Swords Style to finally defeat Kaku. To put it into perspective, Zoro wouldn't use it again until he gave Kaidou a scar. Ashura is one of the strongest attacks in his arsenal, yet he had to use it on Kaku.

4) Zoro vs King

One Piece Chapter 1035 is a true test of endurance for Zoro. Like Kaku before him, King is versatile in his use of Zoan fruits. The major difference is that he is also a Lunarian with special fire abilities.

Time is running out for Zoro, since the powerful swords Enma is draining his life energy. Eventually, he figures out how King's powers work and plans a counter attack. Zoro channels his inner Ryuma to finally cut through King and his imperial flame dragon.

3) Zoro vs Mr. 1

This is arguably Zoro's hardest fought win in early One Piece. At the time of this battle, he was unable to cut through steel. It just so happens that Mr. 1 uses the Supa Supa no Mi, which turns him into steel.

Against insurmountable odds, Zoro somehow manages to deliver a finishing blow to Daz Bones. The former could barely stand before he finally collapsed.

2) Zoro vs Bartholomew Kuma

Zoro had no chance against Kuma at this point, but that didn't matter. One Piece fans will forever remember this fight for one reason. Zoro proved he would do anything to save his captain, even if that meant taking all of his pain.

"Nothing... happened."

Kuma agrees to this stipulation and brings Zoro to the brink of death. It's truly a defining moment in One Piece history. Whether he wins or loses a battle, Zoro will always have undying loyalty toward Luffy.

1) Zoro vs Dracule Mihawk

By this point in One Piece, Zoro didn't have much competition. That changes when he finally meets the World's Greatest Swordsman. Dracule Mihawk doesn't take him very seriously, even using a steak knife to cut Zoro down.

Instead of running away, Zoro takes the finishing blow head on. Even Mihawk realizes the man has true potential. Zoro's sheer determination can never be questioned by anybody.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul