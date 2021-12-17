One Piece Chapter 1035 (leaked) furthers connection between Zoro and Ryuma

Zoro may overtake Ryuma as the Sword God one day, according to the recent One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks.

Back in his era, Ryuma was highly regarded as the greatest swordsman in Wano Country. When Zoro fought his reanimated corpse in Thriller Bark, Ryuma only had a fraction of his true power. Nonetheless, he gracefully accepted defeat and handed over the great sword Shusui.

One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks reveal that Zoro and Ryuma still have a strong connection to each other. The former ends up slaying a dragon, similar to what the latter did in his time. Eiichiro Oda is making a very intentional parallel here. Zoro is clearly in the same class as Ryuma in his prime.

One Piece Chapter 1035 (leaked) draws further comparisons between Zoro and Ryuma

All credit goes to Redon from the MangaHelpers Forums. They were able to provide a full summary of the One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks. Here is a brief look at what Zoro did and why he's compared to Ryuma.

Here is what happened in the One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks

There is a lot to uncover with the One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks. King finally reveals his face, which forces him to use his most powerful technique. He can summon a gigantic fire dragon through his sword, which has devastating attack power. Zoro himself describes it as very similar to magma.

The dragon itself is very reminiscient of the one that Ryuma fought a long time ago. Despite its overwhelming force, Zoro eventually figures a way around king's attacks. This gives him a the major opening he needs in this fight.

One Piece Chapter 1035 ends with a double page of Zoro's final attack. Leakers can only describe it as similar to his Hiryuu Kaen, but with the use of three swords. Not only does Zoro cut the fire dragon in half, he also strikes down King. The black lightning implies that Zoro used his Conqueror's Haki.

Why this is relevant to Ryuma

Back in 1994, Eiichiro Oda released a oneshot for special manga series Wanted! The title was fittingly called Monsters, since it featured a fearsome dragon. However, it was eventually struck down by a swordsman. He was simply known as Shimotsuki Ryuma, a legendary figure in Wano Country.

The One Piece Chapter 1035 leak draws interesting parallels between two powerful swordsmen. Both Zoro and Ryuma cut down their respective dragons in similar fashion. These instances also required the use of a double page, further emphasizing its grand importance.

What this means for Zoro

Sake @HmmmSukunaGoat

Zoro seemed like one of the Very Strongest this Chapter 🔥

#ONEPIECE1035 It seems like Kaido wasn't lyingZoro seemed like one of the Very Strongest this Chapter 🔥 It seems like Kaido wasn't lyingZoro seemed like one of the Very Strongest this Chapter 🔥#ONEPIECE1035 https://t.co/6mtXeacc5q

Oda recently confirmed that Zoro is not related to Shimotsuki Ushimaru, whose lineage dates back to Ryuma himself. Regardless of potential bloodlines, Zoro still shares a similar will to these powerful swordsmen.

The One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks makes it clear that Zoro is at the same level as Ryuma. Both are well known for defeating very dangerous enemies. If Wano Country survives the aftermath of Kaidou's defeat, perhaps they will honor Zoro the same way they honor Ryuma.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul