One Piece Chapter 1035 (Spoilers): Sanji vs. Queen over, Zoro's new attack and more

With the series returning from break this week, One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers have finally begun to leak. This is much to the joy of fans everywhere, who’ve been scouring the internet for all One Piece Chapter 1035 info they could get, whether true or fraudulent.

Regardless, the wheels are finally turning the leak process for One Piece Chapter 1035. Reputable One Piece leaker @orojapan1 has posted the latest One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers which have some interesting claims indeed.

Should these leaks end up being true (which is extremely likely considering the source’s good history), they somewhat corroborate an interesting theory also presented by @orojapan1.

One Piece Chapter 1035 confirms Sanji vs. Queen is finished, as well as a new Zoro attack and the meeting of Kaido and King

One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks (so far)

After more than a week of silence, One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks and spoilers have finally begun popping up from reputable sources.

Established One Piece leaker @orojapan1 has posted the following Tweet detailing general events of the chapter. While this article will go over the leak details in order, one of the most significant developments, which should be addressed immediately, is King’s face reveal. Per the leaks, the Lunarian enigma is said to have brown skin and white hair. These traits, plus black wings, are the trademark Lunarian characteristics.

One Piece Chapter 1035 opens up with confirmation that Queen has been defeated by Sanji’s final attack, as seen in Chapter 1034. This is especially interesting, as it somewhat validates the theory @orojapan1 recently posted in the following Tweet. Since Queen’s defeat actually did come in Chapter 1034, it seems we may see King defeated by Chapter 1037, and Kaido by 1039.

One Piece Chapter 1035 then takes us back to Zoro vs. King, where we see Zoro realizing what King’s flames indicate. When King’s flames disappear, he moves much faster, but at the cost of defensive capabilities. King’s face is then revealed, showing the Lunarian to have brown skin and white hair. It then seems a voice, which is presumably a narrator, explains that anyone who provides the World Government with info on Lunarians is given 100 million Berries.

One Piece Chapter 1035 then gives fans a flashback to when Kaido and King first met. The two are in a government facility. Presumably within this flashback, fans also get King’s real name. While the Romanization still isn’t clear from initial leaks, it seems to be Albert, Arbel, or Albel.

Coming out of the flashback, King and Zoro continue their fight, each debuting a new move. King’s is called “Omori Karyudon” and Zoro’s “Dragon King of the Three Flames,” but the leaker seems to imply this may not be the exact name. One Piece Chapter 1035 then ends with Zoro attacking King, paralleling the end of Chapter 1034.

In summation

Although the wait has been long, fans can finally rejoice as One Piece Chapter 1035’s release week has arrived. Even better is the release of initial leaks today, which give fans a lot to look forward to in scanlations and One Piece Chapter 1035’s official release.

The major highlights of this chapter are the reveal of King’s face, as well as Sanji vs. Queen officially being over. Having the fight confirmed as over in One Piece Chapter 1035 also keeps afloat @orojapan1’s theory regarding the ending chapters of the remaining fights.

Be sure to support One Piece Chapter 1035’s official release on Sunday, December 19, at 11AM EST on various Shueisha Shonen Jump platforms.

