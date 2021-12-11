One Piece Chapter 1035: Reputable One Piece leaker presents interesting theory for next few chapters

With One Piece Chapter 1035 delayed due to the series’ one week break, fans everywhere are clamoring for any information they can get on the chapter. While this leads to many unreputable sources and plain old fans creating their own “spoilers,” one reputable leaker has presented an interesting theory on One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers.

Twitter user and leaker @Orojapan1 recently Tweeted out a theory regarding One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond. Earlier events in Wano have ended up having a connection with the chapter 100 issues prior, leading fans to extrapolate this phenomenon into a theory.

This article will discuss exactly what the theory discusses and poses, as well as share some of the community reactions to this theory.

Twitter user @Orojapan1 poses One Piece Chapter 1035 could be the end of Queen’s fight, and more

The theory

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1

If Oda continues in the same sequence:

Queen was introduced ch 935 His fight could end in ch 1035

Zoro fights Keller and gyukimaru In ch 936 937

The end of his fight with the king. Ch 1036 1037

Luffy and hyogoro in ch 939

Luffy vs kaido ch 1039

Reputable One Piece leaker and Twitter user @Orojapan1 has stated his belief that One Piece Chapter 1035 would see the end of the Sanji vs. Queen fight. The leaker extrapolated this theory by basing it on Oda’s recent 100 chapter rhyming sequence. Essentially, events in recent One Piece chapters are relating to or paralleling the chapter from 100 or before.

With this mirroring cadence in mind, @Orojapan1 asserts that One Piece Chapter 1035 could be the end of Queen’s fight, since Queen was introduced in 935. The leaker further extrapolates this theory by saying Zoro fought Killer and Gyukimaru in 936/937. Therefore, Zoro’s fight with King should end by One Piece Chapter 1037.

Similarly, One Piece Chapter 939 shows Luffy and Boss Hyogoro starting their sumo wrestling fight in Udon prison. @Orojapan1 mentions this and seemingly asserts that One Piece Chapter 1039 will see Luffy’s victory against Kaido.

While these predictions may seem unrealistic, especially past One Piece Chapter 1035, it’s worth noting how much the prediction for said chapter makes sense. 1034 saw Sanji overwhelm Queen with his new ability as well as his speed. It would make sense for One Piece Chapter 1035 to be the end of the Sanji vs. Queen fight considering the Straw Hat chef seems to be overwhelming Queen.

Doom @DoomCutter @Orojapan1 hm since you put it there, 955 "enma" and end of act 2, 1055 something special maybe? @Orojapan1 hm since you put it there, 955 "enma" and end of act 2, 1055 something special maybe?

Zoro vs. King ending in One Piece Chapter 1036/37 makes sense as well. Zoro has finally awoken not only his Conqueror’s Haki, but his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki as well. One would assume that Zoro has nearly, if not truly everything, he needs to defeat King at this point.

While the Luffy vs. Kaido fight ending in One Piece Chapter 1039 seems a little quick, it does make sense. Onigashima is getting ever closer to the flower capital, and Kazenbo marches forward towards his explosive goal in the Onigashima armory. It seems the Wano arc is finally approaching its climax, especially if @Orojapan1’s theory is to be believed.

In summation

While fans await One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers and leaks to release, some have taken to theorycrafting or even creating spoilers of their own and presenting them as true. Reputable One Piece leaker and Twitter user @Orojapan1 has presented quite the interesting theory.

If this theory is correct, it seems Wano is rapidly approaching its high energy climactic ending. While this may seem far fetched, the initial One Piece Chapter 1035 prediction doesn’t seem terribly unrealistic. This, of course, lends some benefit of the doubt to the other claims made.

Regardless, fans can expect official One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers and leaks to come early next week. In addition, fans can support One Piece Chapter 1035’s official release through various Shonen Jump platforms on December 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider