One Piece Chapter 1035: Fan-made leak suggests Yamato’s betrayal and a new Gear Luffy developed specifically to fight Kaido with

With One Piece Chapter 1035 on break this week, diehard and casual fans are clamoring for any information on the chapter they can get. Unfortunately, spoilers for a chapter typically release the same week, meaning fans will have to wait a few more days.

Yet as expected, fans are still coming up with their own speculation and releasing them as verifiable spoilers. While most of these posit ridiculous plotlines, one video, in particular, brings up some interesting points.

The most notable of these is the claim that One Piece Chapter 1035 will debut a new Gear for Luffy, which would presumably be instrumental in defeating Kaido.

Fan-made One Piece Chapter 1035 spoiler video on YouTube makes interesting claims regarding the direction of the Wano arc

One Piece Chapter 1035 speculation: Luffy new Gear debut

The aforementioned One Piece Chapter 1035 fan-made spoiler video claims Luffy will debut a new Gear specifically for fighting Kaido. Before going into why this doesn’t align with the story so far from a thematic and plot perspective, let’s address how ridiculous that claim is.

First, nearly all of Luffy’s form training had been done on Rusukaina during the timeskip. Both Bounce Man (used against Doflamingo) and Snake Man (used against Katakuri) were developed with Rayleigh on Rusukaina. To say that during the Dressrosa or Four Emperors saga, Luffy somehow had the time to create a new form specifically for fighting Kaido is ludicrous.

Luffy would have had nowhere to train this new form nor anyone strong enough to actually test it out on. This claim would be plausible if the Straw Hat crew had been canonically given time in between Dressrosa, Whole Cake Island, and Wano to train. Since the story currently lacks that, it makes the claim laughable in nature.

As far as thematic and plot alignment comes in, the claim also makes essentially no sense. After awakening Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, it’s clear that this is what Luffy will use to defeat Kaido. Kaido even says Luffy has joined the club of the World’s Strongest; not because of a “new Gear mode to fight Kaido” but because Luffy has ascended to the upper ranks of true strength.

One Piece Chapter 1035 speculation: Sanji and Zoro’s claimed developments

Sanji and Zoro seen reuniting for the first time in the Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

The fan-made spoilers continue claiming Sanji is “still exhausted from fighting Queen’s ferocious attacks,” which just simply isn’t true given how Chapter 1034 ended. Sanji was able to move so fast he turned invisible to the naked eye, with Queen even claiming Sanji would run out of stamina. This was proven to not be the case so clearly, Sanji is nowhere near “exhausted” from fighting Queen.

The use of the word “ferocious” to describe Queen’s attacks thus far is somewhat of a dubious claim. Yes, Queen’s attacks have affected Sanji as this long battle has gone on but none of them really gave off the impression of “ferocious” as they relate to Sanji’s handling of them. King’s counterattacks to Zoro’s strongest techniques have arguably been much more ferocious than Queen’s attacks on Sanji.

Speaking of Zoro, the fan-made One Piece Chapter 1035 spoiler video claims Zoro “has started to rise emotions have risen in him” which makes almost no sense. Going beyond the awful grammar here, One Piece Chapter 1035 official leaks and spoilers undoubtedly would offer more insight than that.

One Piece Chapter 1035 speculation: Final claims

Luffy and Yamato in their colored designs (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

The rest of the video doesn’t make any more incredibly dubious or suspicious claims. Following the Zoro prediction, for lack of a better term, the video continues claiming Law (misspelled as “low”) and Kidd are still strategizing a way to defeat Big Mom. As previously stated, this One Piece Chapter 1035 claim isn’t dubious and does make sense for the story.

The video goes on essentially saying (in a somewhat unclear and inaccurate way) that the Wano Resistance force is still controlling the Beast Pirates. Last we saw these two groups, the former was blocking the latter’s escape from the Skull Dome’s main exit and entrance. While not necessarily inaccurate, this is somewhat of a given considering that’s what we last saw the Resistance do.

The video then makes its final claim by seemingly posing a question of Yamato’s true intentions. At this point, a Yamato double cross simply wouldn’t make sense given the proximity Yamato has had to key Resistance members. Luffy and Yamato were alone in an attic at one point together, giving her the perfect opportunity to kill Luffy then and there.

Even if Yamato felt she was unable to kill Luffy then, Luffy and Yamato fought against Kaido in recent chapters together. Why would Yamato, if she was aligned with Kaido instead of against, not turn on Luffy then and help her father take him down? In addition, if Yamato were to ignore Kazenbo and let the flame yokai reach the armory then Yamato would die as well as Luffy and everyone else present.

One Piece Chapter 1035 speculation: In summation

While fans are certainly hungry for any One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers or leaks they can get, it’s crucial to analyze these so-called “spoilers” through a critical lens. By doing so, it becomes clear that fan-made spoilers like this One Piece Chapter 1035 video simply don’t make sense from a variety of perspectives.

Please don’t mistake where this argument comes from; speculation is critically important to a fanbase in terms of keeping their focus on the story. Theorycrafting is a necessary and welcome part of any medium, whether visual or otherwise. However, this speculation needs to fit well into the current story, themes, and developments as the official releases have portrayed them.

Nevertheless, nonsensical and falsified One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers will continue to be released until official leaks come out. Unfortunately, this is always the case whenever a popular weekly series takes a one-week break. Fans can expect official One Piece Chapter 1035 leaks early next week, as well as One Piece Chapter 1035’s official release on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

