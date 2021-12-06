One Piece chapter 1035: Release date and time, where to read and more

One Piece is one of the most trending and popular manga series, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga series has been going on for over 24 years, but its fanbase grows from strength to strength, with fans eagerly awaiting the latest chapter every week.

One Piece fans are brimming with excitement as chapter 1035 is merely days away from being released. Here’s everything one needs to know about the upcoming chapter.

One Piece chapter 1035 release date, time and where to read

Chapter 1035 of the shonen manga series by Eiichiro Oda will release on December 19, 2021. The initial date of release was December 12, 2021, but sources suggest that the mangaka will be on a one-week break.

There is no official statement confirming the release date or time of the aforementioned chapters. But One Piece, like most shonen manga series, follows a strict release schedule. The release times for the various regions are mentioned below.

12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

9:00 am Pacific Standard Time

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

2:00 am Japan Standard Time (December 13, 2021)

The latest chapters of One Piece will be available on Manga Plus, Shonen Jump app, and Viz. The last three chapters will be available for free on Viz, but one would have to subscribe to the platform's paid services in order to read the previous chapters.

Fans can be on the lookout for spoilers three days before release. By then, raw scans are usually leaked, with translators offering English scans one day after the raw scans are out.

One Piece chapter 1034 recap

In chapter 1034 of One Piece, Queen reveals the possession of the same powers as Sanji’s three brothers. Upon demonstration, Queen goes on to activate Sanji’s power of invisibility, O-Some, the oiran, enters the arena and Queen tries to attack her for rejecting his advances.

Sanji deals with Queen using his Diable Jambe. The heat he produced using this technique was higher than ever before, thanks to his newly modified body. He proceeded to use this technique and landed a barrage of kicks that were engulfed in flames.

