One Piece Chapter 1036: CP0 begins to worry, Zoro vs. King ends, and Luffy vs. Kaido begins

One Piece Chapter 1036 scanlations released over the weekend, bringing fans an extremely exciting and welcomed chapter. In addition, it seems the state of the world outside of Wano is extremely dire considering some discussions amongst CP0.

Highlights of One Piece Chapter 1036 are undoubtedly Zoro vs. King’s ending and Luffy vs. Kaido’s beginning, both of which are done in phenomenal ways. One Piece Chapter 1036 was also packed with great catch up moments for other characters and areas of Onigashima.

This article will provide a full-length breakdown covering everything from One Piece Chapter 1036.

One Piece Chapter 1036: The end of Zoro vs. King and beginning of Luffy vs. Kaido spells the end of Wano approaching; as does CP0’s discussion of world impact

One Piece Chapter 1036: Opening pages

The color spread seen in the beginning of One Piece Chapter 1036. (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

One Piece Chapter 1036 opens with a beautiful holiday-themed color cover spread, showcasing the Straw Hats having some fun in the snow.

As for story content, One Piece Chapter 1036 opens up exactly where 1035 ended. Fans see Zoro landing his hit on King and King’s right wing being bisected as a result. One Piece Chapter 1036 is entitled “Bushido is the Way of Death,” amidst Zoro’s use of his new King of Hell style.

As King’s eyes roll, he mutters Kaido’s name and has another flashback. Kaido asks King if the latter really still believes the former is Joy Boy, and if he believes in the world Kaido is creating. King responds saying that doesn’t matter at this point, and that King owes Kaido his life. We see King make the same promise to Kaido that Zoro makes to Luffy about never losing, before coming back to the present.

One Piece Chapter 1036 then shows fans Zoro’s similar promise to Luffy after losing to Mihawk. In a beautiful half-page panel, Zoro says he’ll become the King of Hell if that’s what it takes to keep his promise. As King falls off Onigashima and the narrator formally announces Zoro’s victory, Zoro launches himself back to Onigashima with an attack.

As Zoro lands on Onigashima, Bao Huang watches and reports to a CP0 agent that King has lost. The CP0 agent present begins worrying, before reassuring himself that as long as Big Mom and Kaido stand, every other victory is meaningless.

As this is said, perspective changes to Law and Kid now facing a fiery-haired Big Mom as seen in Whole Cake Island. The two Captains seem worn down, but are nevertheless still fighting.

One Piece Chapter 1036: Recap section

One Piece Chapter 1036 then moves into somewhat of a recap and summarization section, reminding fans of Onigashima’s state and catching them up on other characters.

This section starts by reminding fans that, as things are right now, Onigashima will crash into the Flower Capital. Due to the armory in Onigashima’s basement, this would cause a massive explosion killing nearly everyone present in both locations. Fans are reminded that, at the same time, the Flame Yokai Kazenbo is on its way to the basement right now to prematurely ignite said armory.

As the narrator concludes this, perspective shifts back to Yamato and Fuuga who have successfully reached the armory. Yamato asks Fuuga to attack fellow Numbers Rokki so Yamato can get into the armory without worry, which Fuuga obliges. As Yamato runs into the armory, One Piece Chapter 1036’s perspective shifts to the Straw Hat’s sniper, Usopp.

Usopp is seen defending the injured Kin’emon and Okiku from various Beast Pirate fodder while the latter two tell him to leave them both. As he’s about to be overrun by the fodder, Usopp berates the two Akazaya for having ridiculous death wishes after coming so far. While criticizing samurai culture’s idolization of death, Usopp proclaims he’ll keep fighting no matter how pathetic he looks, since it’s not enough to just fight in this raid to fix Wano.

Just as the Beast Pirates are overwhelming him, Izou appears out of nowhere and saves Usopp. Okiku tries to say something to Izou, but Izou tells her sister to conserve her strength and there’ll be time to talk later. In a beautiful panel, Izou reveals his Kozuki clan back tattoo while telling Okiku and Kin’emon to live on if they truly believe in Straw Hat Luffy.

Izou then tells Usopp to leave with the two wounded warriors while he fends off the Beast Pirates fodder. One Piece Chapter 1036 then reminds fans of the Raizo vs. Fukurokuju fight, where the two have each other in a paralysis jutsu as flames surround them. Neither releases the other as perspective shifts yet again, showcasing Orochi and apparently Komurasaki.

Orochi thinks to himself that Fukurokuju needs to hurry up before the apparent Komurasaki asks what’s wrong. Orochi says it’s nothing before asking her to play a song he likes again, which Komurasaki obliges. Perspective yet again shifts to Scratchmen Apoo, who has apparently left X Drake to die as we see the latter lying in defeat. The CP0 agents discuss both men, before receiving a call from their colleague.

One Piece Chapter 1036: Closing pages

The two agents who fought X Drake and Apoo say they were unable to capture Nico Robin, as something came up. The third agent says they should all leave the island quickly, as the All-Stars have finally been wiped out.

The third agent continues saying the Worst Generation’s chances of a victory are a million to one, but their victory would completely change the course of the outside world. This would seemingly be done by the impact this news would have on current events and happenings, based on dialogue.

As the agents say that humans can’t push themselves forever and they’ve surely reached their limit, One Piece Chapter 1036 finally lands on Luffy vs. Kaido. The two go back and forth with trying to land hits on one another, before both fight through one another’s attacks and land something.

As the two captains are knocked to the ground, they begin laughing and continue to do so as they stand. In One Piece Chapter 1036’s final panels, Luffy tells Kaido that the fight is getting good, to which Kaido agrees, as the two smile at one another.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1036 is an absolutely phenomenal entry for the series’ Wano arc. With King vs. Zoro ending and Luffy vs. Kaido seemingly beginning, Wano appears to be rapidly approaching its climax.

One Piece Chapter 1036 also gave fans a much needed reminder of the situation Onigashima is in, especially with how exciting recent chapters have been. Yamato has also finally reached the armory, hopefully giving some hope for those in the flower capital and still in Onigashima.

Be sure to support One Piece Chapter 1036’s official release on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 11AM EST on various Shonen Jump platforms.

