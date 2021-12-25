Twitter user leaks two-page color illustration of One Piece chapter 1036

One Piece chapter 1036 is slated to be released on Monday, January 3, 2022. However, leaks and spoilers have been rampant and have occupied most of One Piece fandom of late. Today, Twitter user OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 has posted a picture of a two-page color illustration of the cover page of One Piece chapter 1036. OROJAPAN’s leaks have been proven to be correct before.

One Piece chapter 1036 gets full-color spread

Weekly Shonen Jump had gone on a break this week due to Christmas. Additionally, Jump Festa 2022 took place last Sunday, and One Piece took center stage there. After an entire week without any One Piece manga content, fans have resorted to looking for any crumbs they could find.

Thankfully, many reputed One Piece fans have come forward with multiple leaks. Fans speculate that One Piece 1036 will focus heavily on Luffy’s fight with Kaido. However, no hint of that has been portrayed in the color illustration.

In the illustration, we only the Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirates in their winter gear, enjoying the snow. Luffy is, as usual hyperactive, and in contrast, Nami is looking quietly out of a window. Zoro is enjoying a hot drink with Chopper while Robin is looking back at him.

Sanji is at the center, with tea and cake in a full winter spirit. Usopp is clearly out of his comfort zone, yelling at someone, and Franky, Brook, and Jinbei are watching their comrades. OROJAPAN has also posted its version of the illustration.

While this illustration likely has little to do with One Piece chapter 1036, it is fitting that both Zoro and Sanji are resting, their fights with King and Queen, respectively, done with or almost complete, and Luffy is at the forefront, captured mid-motion.

Even in his letter in Jump Festa 2022, mangaka Eiichiro Oda had clearly urged his readers to focus on Luffy, indicating that Luffy would once again be at the center of everything. And indeed, his fight with Kaido has evoked a lot of theories and a lot of expectations.

All in all, by Oda’s admission, the Wano arc is at its last leg. In the same letter, Oda said that he couldn’t believe that the Wano arc was still ongoing and that he wanted to draw its conclusion soon. Some have speculated that Oda might have Shanks appearing at the end of the Wano arc, while others had theorized that One Piece itself might end with the Wano arc. In either case, the Wano arc will likely end by mid-2022, and One Piece chapter 1036 might be the beginning of that end.

There have been speculations that we might get further flashbacks of Kaido’s past in One Piece chapter 1036, especially the continuation of what we saw from King’s flashback in One Piece chapter 1035 regarding the government facility. One Piece chapter 1036 will also reveal the result of Zoro’s “King of Hell, Three Dragon Style.”

However, it is more or less accepted in the fandom that King and Zoro’s fight has either ended or will end shortly, with Zoro emerging as the victor. This leaves the rest of One Piece chapter 1036 to focus on Luffy and his fight with Kaido.

